Kash Patel's Update on the Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Sinks Left's Attempted Narratives

Ex BIDEN Adviser Neera Tanden Says It Would Be Nice to Have a Unifying President

Doug P. | 2:00 PM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There have been at least two attempts on Donald Trump's life, and last week Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and we've been hearing the Left and lib media saying things like "when will Trump take responsibility for his rhetoric?"

According to Chuck Todd, it's "dangerous" for Trump not to take his share of responsibility especially after the murder of one of his most prominent conservative supporters: 

That's the kind of talking point that comes straight out of the Democrat playbook.

It gets even more insane when the "we need a unifier" approach comes from the people who worked for the president who called Trump and his supporters garbage people who are pretty much Nazis except maybe worse: 

These Dems are seriously lacking in self-awareness or hope nobody remembers anything that happened before January 20, 2021. 

But that was "D"ifferent because Biden was doing the attacking. 

Do the people saying the Right needs to call for "unity" ever actually listen to themselves? Maybe they do but just don't care that it comes across as dangerously insane. 

The Left's definition of "unified" is that everybody falls in lock step with Democrats and if they don't they're "fascists" who deserve whatever comes their way. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

