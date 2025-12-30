Scott Jennings: Americans Need to See Someone in Power Imprisoned for Massive Blue...
Fraud Flashback: Tim Walz Said Refugees Were the Economic and Cultural Future of Minnesota in 2022

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:33 AM on December 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As far back as 2022, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was laying out that Somali refugees would dominate his state’s destiny. He even bragged about it, saying the hordes of Somalis flooding the state were the economic and cultural future of Minnesota.

Here’s the chubby charlatan three years ago. (WATCH)

When your goal is to become a third-world state with a chaotic Tower of Babel in your school system, there’s something definitely amiss.

It’s pretty clear Walz meant to displace Minnesota’s existing culture with a new one. It’s scary to imagine what he and Kamala Harris would have done if they had won the White House.

He obviously doesn’t know what he is doing, which explains his appeal to Democrats.

One poster argues that Walz isn’t just incompetent, he’s also evil. You’ll get no argument from us.

When this all shakes out, we will be surprised if Walz didn’t have a direct hand in the billions of dollars of fraud happening in Minnesota. It probably stretches to other Democrats as well. How could it not?

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TIM WALZ DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

