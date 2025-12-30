Fraud Flashback: Tim Walz Said Refugees Were the Economic and Cultural Future of Minnesota in 2022

As far back as 2022, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was laying out that Somali refugees would dominate his state’s destiny. He even bragged about it, saying the hordes of Somalis flooding the state were the economic and cultural future of Minnesota.

Advertisement

Here’s the chubby charlatan three years ago. (WATCH)

2022. Tim Walz: "We have more refugees per capita than any other state. That's not just morally a good thing, it's our economic and cultural future."



Wow. pic.twitter.com/VL8HM0LeP8 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 29, 2025

He spouts "50 languages being spoken in the schools" like it's a good thing. — Morbidly Obtuse (@MorbidlyObtuser) December 29, 2025

50 Languages is a disadvantage if some people can not communicate to others. That is why countries have one language so everyone can communicate. What a strange comment: You hear 50 languages? How is that great? „….and we have to do more of that…“!?!?! — Damian von Stauffenberg (@damian1171) December 29, 2025

Imagine having Somalia as your goal. — John Malverne (@JohnMalverne) December 29, 2025

When your goal is to become a third-world state with a chaotic Tower of Babel in your school system, there’s something definitely amiss.

It’s pretty clear Walz meant to displace Minnesota’s existing culture with a new one. It’s scary to imagine what he and Kamala Harris would have done if they had won the White House.

It definitely appears it was their economic plan. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 29, 2025

Insane that this man almost became Vice President. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 29, 2025

Dodged a ballistic missile on that one — LeBel 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@IGasU22Up) December 29, 2025

I can't figure out how this guy even became a governor.

One of the shocking tidbits that came out during the presidential election was that he owns no property and no stocks. But he's in charge of the economy of a whole state. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 29, 2025

He obviously doesn’t know what he is doing, which explains his appeal to Democrats.

One poster argues that Walz isn’t just incompetent, he’s also evil. You’ll get no argument from us.

He is the one of the most shady , corrupt , and evil man in Politics — That's .What .She .Said. (@ThatsWutISaid_) December 29, 2025

Yep - and my guess is people have always underestimated that because he looks and acts like a complete buffoon . — LMG23 (@bnormal24) December 29, 2025

Refugees are the economic and cultural future of Minnesota. That sentence is just so wild. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 29, 2025

How to say I’m involved in refugee fraud without saying I’m involved in refugee fraud. Wow! — 🇺🇸🇺🇸blondepedalpaws🦮🚴 (@bikergal1958) December 30, 2025

When this all shakes out, we will be surprised if Walz didn’t have a direct hand in the billions of dollars of fraud happening in Minnesota. It probably stretches to other Democrats as well. How could it not?

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Governor Tim Walz.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.