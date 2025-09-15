'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone Today

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination, there has been a viral meme on X showing the influence Kirk had and the movement he created, as well as his strong Christian faith.

Advertisement

Thank you, @charliekirk11 . A true man of God, a legend. You may have left the mic behind, but the message lives on. pic.twitter.com/uPEA5VJ3Un — Arkitekyuklid (@arkitekyuklid) September 11, 2025

We've seen this meme shared countless times on social media platform. The only problem with it is the word 'someone.'

No. Not 'someone will.' More like MILLIONS will.

We've already seen Ben Shapiro announcing to the world that he will pick up Kirk's 'bloodstained microphone.' And the memorials and vigils for Kirks have not just been in America. People, young people in particular, across the world have been paying tribute to Kirk.

Many have been taking to social media to share personal stories of how Kirk inspired them. Videos like the ones below are everywhere:

By far one of the best videos on social media right now.



Just wow. pic.twitter.com/XEdv8teofq — Mr. Star Spangled MAGA (@4thOfJuly365) September 15, 2025

“We went to church today. It was the first time in 20 years..”



“We are raising 3 boys that will one day be men. And we want those boys to be as strong in their convictions as Charlie Kirk was.”



“It is because of Charlie Kirk that we went to church today.”



Love this!!! 🙏🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/O9LtaAV9HF — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) September 15, 2025

In 2025, EVERYONE has a voice. And people are ready to pick up that microphone in any way they can.

Some voices are louder than others, of course. Last night, one of the biggest voices in America announced that he will be picking up Kirk's microphone -- literally -- for at least one day.

Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend.



12:00PM EThttps://t.co/oemvxJ18Mq pic.twitter.com/eSMpx8xE3X — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2025

Wow.

Pure class Mr @VP @JDVance



The Country appreciates all you and your wife are doing for the Kirk Family. https://t.co/FxWB9wuBnd — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 15, 2025

While the leftist media continues to demonize Kirk, the rest of the country is showing what a positive force for good he was.

And what a huge mistake Democrats are making with their continued violent rhetoric.

The left has unleashed a power they will never be able to stop.



Love will win. Good will win



We are Charlie. https://t.co/qpm5B6WVJw — EFHutton (@EFHutton123) September 15, 2025

#IAMCHARLIEKIRK and #WEARECHARLIEKIRK have been trending hashtags on X all weekend. And they're not showing any signs of slowing down.

They really have no idea what they have done. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/2z8YUqAU2m — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 15, 2025

The left has no idea what they did. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) September 15, 2025

We think a few of them might. That's why they've been lying all weekend, trying to pretend that the assassin was a 'right-winger.'

It's not working. Because the truth is too obvious for all to see.

Advertisement

They thought they silenced him… They amplified his voice a thousand fold! https://t.co/q84qmws5Sr — Emanuel Quiñones (@EQuinones6310) September 15, 2025

We've already seen a huge surge in efforts on college campuses across America to start their own TPUSA chapters.

Vance adding his voice to the chorus and picking up the microphone will only make it louder.

You might want to watch this. https://t.co/HVrWa00ZkH — 🇺🇸 Maga Rooster 🇺🇸 (@rooster3631) September 15, 2025

As another one of Vance's friends might say, 'Thank you for your attention to this matter.'

Thank you, Mr VP https://t.co/X3zb3YIYM6 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 15, 2025

Wow.



This is absolutely beautiful. See you at noon 🫡 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 15, 2025

Wow.



This is absolutely beautiful. See you at noon 🫡 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 15, 2025

Wouldn’t miss it, brother. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) September 15, 2025

There was no more exciting moment for @charliekirk11 than when we got to CHANT “JD JD JD JD JD!” up front at the RNC convention.



He was so proud to have worked so hard for his friend @JDVance.



One of my favorite memories.



I’ll be chanting “JD!” during the show. https://t.co/AkKAG3FtRS pic.twitter.com/J2F6or0pVo — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 15, 2025

Advertisement

We're not sure about chanting, but we are sure that everyone watching or listening to the show had better have a box of Kleenex nearby.

JD Vance is the best VP America has ever had. pic.twitter.com/WIKz1XPLtp — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) September 15, 2025

It's not even arguable anymore.

Today, Vice President Vance will add one more honor to the many he has already bestowed on his friend Charlie Kirk since he was gunned down in cold blood.

And the movement will continue to grow.

Yes. Yes, we are.





============================================

Related:

Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call Conservatives 'Fascists'

Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans

X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and for Invoking WWII

No, Brian Stelter, We Will Not 'Lower the Temperature' That YOU Raised, You Hypocrite

'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who Use Violence to Silence Us

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.