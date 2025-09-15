'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone Today

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination, there has been a viral meme on X showing the influence Kirk had and the movement he created, as well as his strong Christian faith. 

We've seen this meme shared countless times on social media platform. The only problem with it is the word 'someone.' 

No. Not 'someone will.' More like MILLIONS will. 

We've already seen Ben Shapiro announcing to the world that he will pick up Kirk's 'bloodstained microphone.' And the memorials and vigils for Kirks have not just been in America. People, young people in particular, across the world have been paying tribute to Kirk. 

Many have been taking to social media to share personal stories of how Kirk inspired them. Videos like the ones below are everywhere: 

In 2025, EVERYONE has a voice. And people are ready to pick up that microphone in any way they can. 

Some voices are louder than others, of course. Last night, one of the biggest voices in America announced that he will be picking up Kirk's microphone -- literally -- for at least one day. 

Wow. 

While the leftist media continues to demonize Kirk, the rest of the country is showing what a positive force for good he was. 

And what a huge mistake Democrats are making with their continued violent rhetoric. 

#IAMCHARLIEKIRK and #WEARECHARLIEKIRK have been trending hashtags on X all weekend. And they're not showing any signs of slowing down. 

We think a few of them might. That's why they've been lying all weekend, trying to pretend that the assassin was a 'right-winger.' 

It's not working. Because the truth is too obvious for all to see. 

We've already seen a huge surge in efforts on college campuses across America to start their own TPUSA chapters. 

Vance adding his voice to the chorus and picking up the microphone will only make it louder. 

As another one of Vance's friends might say, 'Thank you for your attention to this matter.'

We're not sure about chanting, but we are sure that everyone watching or listening to the show had better have a box of Kleenex nearby. 

It's not even arguable anymore. 

Today, Vice President Vance will add one more honor to the many he has already bestowed on his friend Charlie Kirk since he was gunned down in cold blood. 

And the movement will continue to grow.

Yes. Yes, we are. 

============================================

