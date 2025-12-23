Report: Trump Flew on Epstein’s Plane Once With a 20-Year-Old Woman

We're seeing stories from right-leaning media outlets about new revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files that place Donald Trump on his private planes more times than previously thought. The Telegraph reports that on one of the flights, there was also a 20-year-old woman. They're digging deep to make the Epstein files a thing while shielding Bill Clinton from any scrutiny.

🔴 Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane “more times than previously has been reported”, including one journey with a 20-year-old woman, newly released files suggest



Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Tt9vSAeJIS pic.twitter.com/hQGFHxWfGK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 23, 2025

That's an actual headline: "New Epstein files reveal Trump flew on jet with 20-year-old woman." What's going on over at The Telegraph? They even use the photograph of Trump with all of the adult women with their faces blacked out, which was a scam by the Democrats to make people think they were underage. The unredacted photo is readily available.

The New York Post has picked up the story as well, and even ran a photo with the woman's face blacked out.

Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet ‘at least eight’ times between 1993 and 1996, new files reveal https://t.co/sLNULxmyE4 pic.twitter.com/6D3Mhsucpy — New York Post (@nypost) December 23, 2025

Wow, that's two years before Epstein bought his island.

The Telegraph reports:

Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane “more times than previously has been reported”, including one journey with a 20-year-old woman, newly released files suggest. … Being included in the files does not indicate any criminal wrongdoing, and Mr Trump has not been accused of taking part in Epstein’s criminal activities. The Trump administration was accused by Democrats last week of a cover-up after the initial tranche of files made little reference to the US president.

The New York Post reports that Trump was sometimes accompanied by his second wife, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric. Scandalous.

This is just sad and desperate now. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 23, 2025

Oh no! Not a 20 year old adult! — Ashley (@American47Ash) December 23, 2025

And what's news about that? 20-year-old is a woman, a grown adult. What's illegal about that? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) December 23, 2025

You need to find another angle. We don’t care. Just like you don’t care how many times did Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane.. pic.twitter.com/Dk1ROYOShX — Jim Hawk (@JimHawk67327371) December 23, 2025

This may shock many of my followers, but I, too, have flown on a jet with a 20-year-old woman. — Phantom II (@Phantom2Phlyer) December 23, 2025

BREAKING: Trump flew on a jet with an adult woman. — Ella Boo Bella (@SummerShaddows) December 23, 2025

This is old news dressed up as a scandal. Trump's flights on Epstein's jet in the 1990s have been public for years from previously released logs... mostly short hops between Palm Beach and New York/New Jersey. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) December 23, 2025

Take the bait as always. This is gonna backfire spectacularly. 🤣 — 🕔🕔N0thernStar🌟💫 (@N0thernStar) December 23, 2025

20 years old, wow, had she said her first words yet? Sick stuff, being on a plane with a 20-year-old. — b01dface (@b01dface) December 23, 2025

He was with a 20 year old woman? Shocking stuff.



You’ve definitely got him bang to rights this time. — B&G (@high_1ntensity) December 23, 2025

Wow. A 20 year old. Amazing scoop. — Thomas Einstein (@TEinsteinMD) December 23, 2025

***

