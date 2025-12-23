Man Warns MAGA That He's Not the Guy to Attack and Will Go...
Report: Trump Flew on Epstein’s Plane Once With a 20-Year-Old Woman

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 23, 2025
Gif meme

We're seeing stories from right-leaning media outlets about new revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files that place Donald Trump on his private planes more times than previously thought. The Telegraph reports that on one of the flights, there was also a 20-year-old woman. They're digging deep to make the Epstein files a thing while shielding Bill Clinton from any scrutiny.

That's an actual headline: "New Epstein files reveal Trump flew on jet with 20-year-old woman." What's going on over at The Telegraph? They even use the photograph of Trump with all of the adult women with their faces blacked out, which was a scam by the Democrats to make people think they were underage. The unredacted photo is readily available.

The New York Post has picked up the story as well, and even ran a photo with the woman's face blacked out.

Wow, that's two years before Epstein bought his island.

The Telegraph reports:

Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane “more times than previously has been reported”, including one journey with a 20-year-old woman, newly released files suggest.

Being included in the files does not indicate any criminal wrongdoing, and Mr Trump has not been accused of taking part in Epstein’s criminal activities.

The Trump administration was accused by Democrats last week of a cover-up after the initial tranche of files made little reference to the US president.

The New York Post reports that Trump was sometimes accompanied by his second wife, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric. Scandalous.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

