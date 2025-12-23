Man Warns MAGA That He's Not the Guy to Attack and Will Go for the Jugular

We thought it was our duty to warn Twitchy readers not to attack @Chris4Perkins2, who has 3,624 followers and lists himself in his bio as an NCO in Antifa. We girded our loins and checked his timeline to make sure he wasn't some brilliant parody account, but it looks legit. He hates MAGA with a passion, so don't attack him. You also can't reply to him, as he disabled replies … but not until hundreds piled on. So a GIF party it is.

Warning to maga. I'm not the guy to attack. I'll talk about every member of your family. Not even your kids are off limits. I'm going for the jugular every chance I get. I have white family and friends that I love. But I truly hate you maga fucks with a passion. — Chris Original Black Navy Vet (@Chris4Perkins2) December 23, 2025

Well, have fun I guess — Waynne Maloof (@KarmaXcore) December 23, 2025

Good good, let the butthurt flow through you. I enjoy your pain, internet warrior. — fletis (@fletisX) December 23, 2025

When they go low, I go to the fucking catacombs. Don't play with me, I will trace your family history back to the incest that brought you here. — TrashPanda (@SavanaThePanda) December 23, 2025

This guy's scarier than when Harry Sisson posts a photo from the gym and says he's MAGA's worst nightmare.

