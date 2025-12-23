Elizabeth Warren Hopes Nobody Saw Today's Economic News and Gets Ratioed to the Moon

Ever since Donald Trump took office for his second term the economic doom and gloom predictions from Democrats and "the experts" (no word has taken a bigger beating over the last few years than "experts") have been many.

Among those trying to wishcast the economy into a crash has been Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who made the following prediction several months ago:

April, 2025.



Elizabeth Warren claims that Trump's tariffs will result in millions of people losing their jobs, savings, retirements, and homes and will cause a recession that may take years to recover from.



Nice call Pharmahontas.pic.twitter.com/rS2M2b1yOP — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 23, 2025

We're not surprised that was a bunch of BS coming from the same member of Congress who claimed to have Native American heritage until a DNA test turned into the rake stomp of the century. You know it was bad when even NPR said the test backfired:

More than three months after the widely criticized decision to release the results of a DNA test to prove her Native American ancestry, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is exploring a run for the presidency, has apologized to the Cherokee Nation, according to Julie Hubbard, a spokesperson with the Cherokee Nation. [...;] The Massachusetts Democrat initially released her DNA test results in October, indicating she has Native American ancestry dating back six to 10 generations. It was part of a highly choreographed move that included a video of family members in Oklahoma rallying to her ancestry defense. And it was an attempt to silence a controversy that has followed her for years. But the move backfired. President Trump increased his mockery. Activists wondered how tone-deaf the senator might be to the concerns of minority voters, a key constituency in the Democratic primary.

Warren's economic predictions have backfired almost as bad. But reality doesn't matter because the Massachusetts senator is still talking like the economy is awful:

46% of people are spending less this holiday season because of higher costs.



Families are paying the price for Donald Trump’s chaotic tariffs. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 23, 2025

Really, Dances With Identity Theft?

Here's the latest economic news that Warren obviously hopes that nobody saw.

The U.S. economy expanded more than economists expected over a recent three-month period, recording robust growth despite concerns about sluggish hiring and cash-strappped shoppers, federal government data on Tuesday showed. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter in the government's initial estimate, marking an acceleration from 3.8% growth recorded in the previous quarter. A boost in consumer spending helped propel the economic surge in gross domestic product (GDP) over three months ending in September, the U.S. Commerce Department said. Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation's economy.

Either Warren's lying or... well, we'll just leave that one option because it's the only one needed: Warren's lying.

Fire the intern who scheduled this tweet before they left for Christmas! pic.twitter.com/1XXiUAjJGj — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) December 23, 2025

We rarely see a tweet age horribly the second it's posted.

These are the same Democrats who said everything was going great during the Biden years.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and lies (looking at you, Liz).

