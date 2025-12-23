Judge Jeb Boasberg Orders Return of More Than 200 Illegal Aliens Deported to...
Ben Sasse Announces His Terminal Cancer in Touching Letter

Hot Take: Kids Should Not Be in Church Until They're 18, Otherwise It's Grooming

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 23, 2025
Twitchy

Merry Christmas, everyone! 

Back when you weren't allowed to use the word "groomer" to describe, well, groomers, some people came up with the hot take that parents were groomers for taking their children to church. Now, a video of two kids worshiping Jesus during a church service has triggered one Canadian to announce that children should not be allowed in church until they reach the age of 18 and can make their own decisions.

We checked the guy's feed to make sure it wasn't a parody account. It's not.

Does this apply to all religions, or just Christianity?

Parents shouldn't even assign a gender to their children until they're 18 and old enough to decide what sex they are.

