Hot Take: Kids Should Not Be in Church Until They're 18, Otherwise It's Grooming

Back when you weren't allowed to use the word "groomer" to describe, well, groomers, some people came up with the hot take that parents were groomers for taking their children to church. Now, a video of two kids worshiping Jesus during a church service has triggered one Canadian to announce that children should not be allowed in church until they reach the age of 18 and can make their own decisions.

This is what grooming looks like. Leave the kids alone you religious freaks.

Kids should not be in church until they are 18 and old enough to make their own decisions.

Stop the grooming of children,and let them be kids without forcing them into churches where predators run free https://t.co/IIzdiS5gIH — Just Gus 🇨🇦 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Gusinalberta) December 23, 2025

We checked the guy's feed to make sure it wasn't a parody account. It's not.

Does this apply to all religions, or just Christianity?

"Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it." - Prov. 22:6



the earlier the better. — Michael D. White (@here4impact) December 23, 2025

This isn't inappropriate sexual degeneracy, you clown. 🤡 — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) December 23, 2025

Gus: "Jesus was a groomer."



🤦‍♂️ — George H ✝️🇺🇸🐊🏈🍊 (@OdessaG8r) December 23, 2025

But Jesus said, “Let the children alone, and do not hinder them from coming to Me; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”~Matthew 19:14 — The Sandman 2 (@Joe_Palooka_2) December 23, 2025

Force them into state run schools instead so they can learn "social studies." — ray (@CA_Ray_FL) December 23, 2025

Sorry, you were outvoted by your God:



“Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.” Ephesians 6:4 — Dana (@OhMelodylane) December 23, 2025

That's absurd. Parents have the right to raise their kids with their family values, which includes their religion. — JC (@jcmoreno23) December 23, 2025

Ephesians 6:4

“And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.” — Jason (@jason_osb) December 23, 2025

But transitioning them is fine… — Eric 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@eric_euro) December 23, 2025

That's really awesome. Now do this with a religion other than Christianity. — gregt8262 (@gregt8262) December 23, 2025

A yes, "grooming" children to have a moral compass and accept accountability for their actions. What a shame. — Sin City Snark (@SinCitySnark) December 23, 2025

Confusing parenting with grooming is a hell of a thing. — Josh D (@canadianaco) December 23, 2025

Parents shouldn't even assign a gender to their children until they're 18 and old enough to decide what sex they are.

