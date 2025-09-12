Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans





'History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.'

That was George Orwell's warning in 1984, one we have seen played out in the real world in places where Marxism takes over, such as the Soviet Union, Communist China, and Pol Pot's Cambodia.

And it is becoming impossible to deny that this is the world that the left in America wants us to live in.

After assassin Tyler Robinson murdered Charlie Kirk in cold blood, we have seen leftists try to deny that their party pushes violent rhetoric on the country. We have also seen them laughably trying to beg Republicans -- not Democrats, but Republicans -- to 'lower the temperature.'

Unfortunately for them, however, history has not stopped. We know exactly who has been inciting violence in America for YEARS. Leftist 'influencer' Majid Padellan -- known on X as 'BrooklynDad_Defiant' -- found that out the hard way yesterday when he made the preposterous claim that Joe Biden did not demonize Republicans.

Here's President Biden, delivering remarks after the Butler, PA shooting.



No demonizing Republicans.

Just a call to denounce political violence in all its forms.



That's how it's done. pic.twitter.com/k5HroKX00T — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2025

Seriously, dude? SERIOUSLY?

This might be the only day in his four years as the (alleged) President that Biden didn't demonize Trump, MAGA voters, Republicans, and anyone who didn't agree with his far-left agenda.

Did he honestly think this was going to go well for him?

Thankfully, X was more than happy to remind Padellan of all the times Biden showed us his true colors.

Whoops.

Oh, but that's just social media. Surely, Biden wouldn't hold a nationally televised address to demonize his political opponents, would he?

And here’s Biden not very long before the Butler shooting. https://t.co/WnaBg6tkYe pic.twitter.com/6JBfTJiCmR — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 12, 2025

Whoops again. Padellan must have forgotten that speech.

But hey. That was way back in 2022. Biden surely had 'lowered the temperature' by 2024, right?

Right?

Oh.

Well, that's three big whoopsies right there, Brooklyn Dad. You're out.

The demonizing comes before the violence. Distancing oneself from those who made physical all that inflammatory rhetoric comes after. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@@AF632) Sep 11, 2025

Biden took ONE DAY off from demonizing Republicans. He and the rest of the Democrats were right back at it by the time the RNC had convened the following week.

And it was less than a couple of months after the attempt on Trump's life that Biden called all Republican voters 'garbage.'

Yeah, cute.



In September 2022 he held a prime time speech where he NO LESS THAN 15 times demonized republicans and MAGA saying we were threats to democracy, ending democracy, attacking democracy, and putting a dagger to democracy.



So yeah STFU with this. https://t.co/EIWBPm0Zis — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) September 12, 2025

You see this is why we will never see eye to eye with the left. They think we’re all dumb and have short memories for some reason. Here is Biden labeling half the country a “danger to the country” in the eeriest and darkest speech I’ve ever watched in my 48 years of existence!!… https://t.co/FzAERaGEUC pic.twitter.com/GkJpk88EFT — ScottyDOESknow (@ScottyD0ESknow_) September 11, 2025

Padellan thinks everyone else is as stupid and gullible as he is.

Nope, this guy called conservatives Nazis and advocated for their deaths, openly said multiple times that he wanted to take Trump out back, he has along with every other Democrat leader, advocated for the deaths of their opponents. You don't get to do that and then after… https://t.co/tm691rkrkc — newmind media (@SweatyCalves) September 12, 2025

...after something happens tell us to calm down, you are the ones who rose the temp, you are the ones who are violent, you are the problem.

Not just nope, but the nopiest of nopes that ever noped.

Biden even demonized people who refused to get an experimental (and useless) COVD shot, saying that he had lost patience with them, and promising them a winter of severe illness and death.

But regarding Butler, why would Biden use that occasion to attack Republicans when he knew full well that it was HIS party's rhetoric that had inspired the violence?

Or did Padellan also forget these truly inspirational words from many of the other leaders of the Democrat Party?

Wow, look at all of that temperature lowering. It's getting downright chilly in here.

Let's just add one more receipt, for good measure, to completely bury Padellan's insane claim.

It was Biden's/Dems' rhetoric that led to the Assassination attempt in the first place. If you truly want there to be less political violence you first have to confess who is fueling it & who is responsible for the overwhelming majority of it. If not, these denouncements are… pic.twitter.com/2NVy62zuk7 — CrossCulture (@crossculture323) September 12, 2025

This post goes on for a while, but it's worth it:

... If not, these denouncements are purely platitudinous.



Here I made you a list & added some pictures as a visual aid.



Let's see there was the:

- 2017 Trump Inauguration Riots

- BLM Riots

- Roe v. Wade Riots, Pregnancy crisis centre firebombings & Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt

- Trump Assassination Attempts (2)

- ATL Cop City Antifa Attacks

- Tesla Riots / Attacks (not pictured)

- UnitedHealthCare CEO Assassination

- Israel Embassy Couple Assassination

- Minnesota Democrat Politician couple Assassination

- Pro- Palestinian University takeovers/Riots

- Catholic School Shootings (several)

- Anti-ICE Attacks/Protests

Did I leave any out? Oh right!

- Charlie Kirk Assassination

All inspired and encouraged by Democrats' violent rhetoric and demonization of Republicans and conservatives.

But Padellan doesn't actually want there to be less political violence. We all know that.

He is just trying to pretend that he and Biden are not two of the people standing at the back of that spear and pushing it forward.

In Orwell's dystopian world, he might've been able to get away with that.

But in America in 2025?

Not a chance.





============================================

