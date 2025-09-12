As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of...
VIP
A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - R...
'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About...
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassi...
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's...
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk...
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet...
Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the...
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp'...
VIP
Here's a Detail About the Firearm Used to Shoot Charlie Kirk the 'We...
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE...
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE...
NY Times' Issues a Doozy of a 'Correction' to Their Charlie Kirk Story...

Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on September 12, 2025
Twitchy


'History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.'

That was George Orwell's warning in 1984, one we have seen played out in the real world in places where Marxism takes over, such as the Soviet Union, Communist China, and Pol Pot's Cambodia.

Advertisement

And it is becoming impossible to deny that this is the world that the left in America wants us to live in. 

After assassin Tyler Robinson murdered Charlie Kirk in cold blood, we have seen leftists try to deny that their party pushes violent rhetoric on the country. We have also seen them laughably trying to beg Republicans -- not Democrats, but Republicans -- to 'lower the temperature.' 

Unfortunately for them, however, history has not stopped. We know exactly who has been inciting violence in America for YEARS. Leftist 'influencer' Majid Padellan -- known on X as 'BrooklynDad_Defiant' -- found that out the hard way yesterday when he made the preposterous claim that Joe Biden did not demonize Republicans.

Seriously, dude? SERIOUSLY?  

This might be the only day in his four years as the (alleged) President that Biden didn't demonize Trump, MAGA voters, Republicans, and anyone who didn't agree with his far-left agenda.

Did he honestly think this was going to go well for him? 

Thankfully, X was more than happy to remind Padellan of all the times Biden showed us his true colors. 

Recommended

Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Whoops. 

Oh, but that's just social media. Surely, Biden wouldn't hold a nationally televised address to demonize his political opponents, would he? 

Whoops again. Padellan must have forgotten that speech. 

But hey. That was way back in 2022. Biden surely had 'lowered the temperature' by 2024, right? 

Right? 

Oh. 

Well, that's three big whoopsies right there, Brooklyn Dad. You're out. 

Biden took ONE DAY off from demonizing Republicans. He and the rest of the Democrats were right back at it by the time the RNC had convened the following week. 

And it was less than a couple of months after the attempt on Trump's life that Biden called all Republican voters 'garbage.' 

Advertisement

Padellan thinks everyone else is as stupid and gullible as he is. 

...after something happens tell us to calm down, you are the ones who rose the temp, you are the ones who are violent, you are the problem.

Not just nope, but the nopiest of nopes that ever noped. 

Biden even demonized people who refused to get an experimental (and useless) COVD shot, saying that he had lost patience with them, and promising them a winter of severe illness and death. 

But regarding Butler, why would Biden use that occasion to attack Republicans when he knew full well that it was HIS party's rhetoric that had inspired the violence? 

Or did Padellan also forget these truly inspirational words from many of the other leaders of the Democrat Party? 

Advertisement

Wow, look at all of that temperature lowering. It's getting downright chilly in here. 

Let's just add one more receipt, for good measure, to completely bury Padellan's insane claim. 

This post goes on for a while, but it's worth it: 

... If not, these denouncements are purely platitudinous. 

Here I made you a list & added some pictures as a visual aid. 

Let's see there was the:  
- 2017 Trump Inauguration Riots 
- BLM Riots 
- Roe v. Wade Riots, Pregnancy crisis centre firebombings & Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt 
- Trump Assassination Attempts (2) 
- ATL Cop City Antifa Attacks 
- Tesla Riots / Attacks (not pictured) 
- UnitedHealthCare CEO Assassination 
- Israel Embassy Couple Assassination 
- Minnesota Democrat Politician couple Assassination 
- Pro- Palestinian University takeovers/Riots 
- Catholic School Shootings (several) 
- Anti-ICE Attacks/Protests 
Did I leave any out? Oh right! 
- Charlie Kirk Assassination

Advertisement

All inspired and encouraged by Democrats' violent rhetoric and demonization of Republicans and conservatives. 

But Padellan doesn't actually want there to be less political violence. We all know that. 

He is just trying to pretend that he and Biden are not two of the people standing at the back of that spear and pushing it forward. 

In Orwell's dystopian world, he might've been able to get away with that. 

But in America in 2025? 

Not a chance. 

============================================

Related:

X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and for Invoking WWII

No, Brian Stelter, We Will Not 'Lower the Temperature' That YOU Raised, You Hypocrite

'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who Use Violence to Silence Us

Journalisming! ABC News Leaves Out Some Pretty Important Details About Charlie Kirk's Killing

J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie Kirk's Murder

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as Americans reject its violent rhetoric.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In
Warren Squire
As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of Their RECENT Violent Acts
Sam J.
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassin Is Republican
Sam J.
Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the Hate-Profit Crowd
Warren Squire
'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About 'Unity'
Doug P.
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In Warren Squire
Advertisement