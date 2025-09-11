Greg Gutfeld Goes OFF About Charlie Kirk's Murder Dropping the Best Placed F-BOMB...
TMZ Frantically Spins After They're Caught LAUGHING About Charlie Kirk's Death and HELLO...
J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie...
Middle Tennessee State Uni Official’s Shocking Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Wake...
Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy on Display: Slamming Trump’s Rhetoric While Ignoring Her Own Divisiv...
Hakeem Jeffries Seemingly Calls for ‘Knife Control’ in Wake of Iryna Zarutska’s Train...
VIP
Man of Faith: Charlie Kirk Tells Interviewer What He Most Wanted to Be...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Shamelessly Exploits Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Push for Gun Contr...
Wajahat Ali Joins the Disgraceful Behavior of Left-Wing Twitter/X
VIP
Shout Out to Chris Pratt for Sending Prayers for Charlie Kirk
BREAKING: MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd Fired After Suggesting Charlie Kirk Shot in Celebration by...
Giorgia Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu Send Their Condolences for Charlie Kirk
Too Soon: Reporter Asks Rep If Charlie Kirk Shooting Changed His Stance on...
"I Want to Remind You We Still Have the Death Penalty Here in...

Journalisming! ABC News Leaves Out Some Pretty Important Details About Charlie Kirk's Killing

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File


As Twitchy has been reporting ever since the assassination of Charlie Kirk yesterday afternoon, the American media has been digging deeper holes of shame than ever before. And that's saying something. 

Advertisement

The most egregious culprit, as usual, was MSNBC, with Katie Tur and Matthew Dowd blaming Kirk for someone shooting and killing him. Dowd lost his job for that, but Tur hasn't. Nor has Jen Psaki, Ezra Klein, anyone at TMZ or The New Republic, or countless other 'journalists' at legacy media outlets, whose coverage has been horrific. 

Over at ABC News, maybe because they are still smarting from having to pay Donald Trump $15 million for lying about him, they went with a different tactic: Just try to hide what actually happened. 

Here is how ABC framed Kirk's killing: 

'At the time of his death at a campus event'? 

Really? 

How did he die, ABC? Did he have a heart attack? 

The body of the article isn't much better, though it does at least acknowledge that Kirk was shot. 

Charlie Kirk was a husband and the father of two young kids at the time of his death Wednesday at a campus university event in Utah.

Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University, the first stop this fall for his organization's 'The American Comeback Tour,' which was traveling to multiple college campuses across the country.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk's death on social media, writing, 'The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead.'

Recommended

Middle Tennessee State Uni Official’s Shocking Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Wake of Kirk Murder
justmindy
Advertisement

The obfuscation and use of the passive voice here is absolutely deliberate. It is not an accident. 

We're just wondering exactly whom ABC News thought they were fooling. Other than themselves. 

They, in fact, twisted the English language into a pretzel trying to avoid the words 'murder' and 'assassination.'

See how much easier that is? Not to mention clearer and more factual. 

Hey, don't ask them. They're just journalists. They can't possibly comment on such a complicated, complex question. 

The legacy media doesn't want dialogue. They want to tell everyone what to think and believe. 

Advertisement

A beautiful family, torn apart forever. 

And it is directly because of the violence against conservatives that the media encourages. That includes ABC News. 

It's a mystery. 

Or, you know, not a mystery at all. 

They will never change. And we will never hate them enough. 

Most of the article was dedicated to talking about Kirk's wife, Erika, and we have many questions about that as well. We want to give them the benefit of the doubt here, but they don't deserve it. 

It strikes us as very suspicious that they highlighted her and made sure to note that she is also a Christian conservative who often attended events with her husband and children. 

Is ABC News painting a target on Charlie Kirk's family? 

Sadly, we wouldn't put it past them. 

============================================

Advertisement

Related:

J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie Kirk's Murder

Sonia Sotomayor is 'Heartbroken' That Stephen Colbert Doesn't Have Lifetime Tenure

'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System in North Carolina

That's How It's Done! James Woods Shares Baseball Video Showing How Easy It Is to Be a Good Person

Rotten Potato: Guess What Brian Stelter Is Blaming For the Attention to Iryna Zarutska's Murder

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS CHARLIE KIRK LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Middle Tennessee State Uni Official’s Shocking Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Wake of Kirk Murder
justmindy
TMZ Frantically Spins After They're Caught LAUGHING About Charlie Kirk's Death and HELLO BACKFIRE (Watch)
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie Kirk's Murder
Grateful Calvin
Greg Gutfeld Goes OFF About Charlie Kirk's Murder Dropping the Best Placed F-BOMB EVER in His Epic Rant
Sam J.
Host of Insurrection Podcast's Vile Grave-Dancing: X Erupts Over Cruel Comments on Charlie Kirk’s Murder
justmindy
Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy on Display: Slamming Trump’s Rhetoric While Ignoring Her Own Divisive Past
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Middle Tennessee State Uni Official’s Shocking Social Media Posts Spark Outrage in Wake of Kirk Murder justmindy
Advertisement