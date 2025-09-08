Rotten Potato: Guess What Brian Stelter Is Blaming For the Attention to Iryna Zarutska's Murder

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 PM on September 08, 2025
Twitchy


Most of the left, in politics and in the media, probably wish that the Internet, specifically X, had not existed for the past few days. If it weren't for Elon Musk's social media platform, most of America would have never heard of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska or how she was brutally murdered in late August on a Charlotte, North Carolina, subway train. 

And they would have been happy to keep everyone in the dark. 

Since the video of Zarutska's slaying at the hands of a violent career criminal with 14 prior arrests has now gone viral, they have been tripping over themselves trying to see who can post the worst take about it. Axios, Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles, North Carolina governor Josh Stein, and many others not only were late to share their crocodile-tear condolences, but they did everything they could to avoid placing the blame where it belongs: Democrat policies and judges.

But leave it to the pudgy potato himself, Brian Stelter, to bring out the tried and true leftist standby. 

The real problem with this entire incident is, of course, the racism of MAGA Republicans. Watch: 

Not for nothing, but Potato looks like his eyes are popping out of his skull pretty much 24/7, so we're not surprised that this was his reaction. 

Really, though, Stelter? Racism is the real issue here? 

Unlike the dead legacy media, Twitchy has been following and covering this story since the video broke, and we have not seen anyone on the right making racist remarks. 

But according to CNN and Stelter, it's racist that we simply notice the facts of the crime. 

How DARE we! 

Much like Humpty Dumpty, no number of men or horses will ever be able to put Stelter back together again. 

They have to deflect like this, no matter how shameful (and shameless) it is. 

The only alternative is for them to look in a mirror. And if we were Stelter, we wouldn't want to look in a mirror either. 

In other words, they will never stop digging, no matter how deep they already are. 

Amazingly, Stelter also tried to claim that the only reason that Zarutska's murder is national news is because of 'pro-Trump activists.'

This begs the question of why everyone who is NOT a Trump supporter isn't equally outraged by the killing and demanding justice reform.

But that is a question Stelter will never think to even ask, let alone answer. 

They don't control the narrative anymore, and it is making their heads explode in desperation. 

Figuratively speaking, that is. 

As did most normal human beings. But Stelter is not among that population, nor is nearly everyone else at CNN. 

(We can't wait for CNN's Scott Jennings to take this incident on, though. Abby Phillip is going to throw a hissy fit at him.)

Every person involved in Decarlos Brown's release after his FOURTEEN previous arrests should be charged as an accessory to Zarutska's murder.

Stelter actually did the Norm MacDonald meme. 

It's not the murder that's the problem. It's the 'racism' of pointing it out. 

We'd like to say that we're surprised, but we're long past that. This is all the legacy media is capable of anymore. 

And the axiom remains truer than ever: we can never hate them enough. 

============================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

