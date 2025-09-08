Rotten Potato: Guess What Brian Stelter Is Blaming For the Attention to Iryna Zarutska's Murder



Most of the left, in politics and in the media, probably wish that the Internet, specifically X, had not existed for the past few days. If it weren't for Elon Musk's social media platform, most of America would have never heard of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska or how she was brutally murdered in late August on a Charlotte, North Carolina, subway train.

And they would have been happy to keep everyone in the dark.

Since the video of Zarutska's slaying at the hands of a violent career criminal with 14 prior arrests has now gone viral, they have been tripping over themselves trying to see who can post the worst take about it. Axios, Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles, North Carolina governor Josh Stein, and many others not only were late to share their crocodile-tear condolences, but they did everything they could to avoid placing the blame where it belongs: Democrat policies and judges.

But leave it to the pudgy potato himself, Brian Stelter, to bring out the tried and true leftist standby.

The real problem with this entire incident is, of course, the racism of MAGA Republicans. Watch:

Finally forced to cover the Iryna Zarutska murder, CNN rolls out resident potato Brian Stelter to twist and torture the story into a screed about…racism on the right and on 𝕏.



“The open racism on sites like X is eye-popping!" pic.twitter.com/9qtYP1LO1f — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 8, 2025

Not for nothing, but Potato looks like his eyes are popping out of his skull pretty much 24/7, so we're not surprised that this was his reaction.

Really, though, Stelter? Racism is the real issue here?

So merely showing this is racist? @brianstelter is mentally deranged and needs to be institutionalized. But then again, @cnn is literally a loony bin. pic.twitter.com/aT6O0PdfIm — David Bradley (@DBradley22765) September 8, 2025

Unlike the dead legacy media, Twitchy has been following and covering this story since the video broke, and we have not seen anyone on the right making racist remarks.

But according to CNN and Stelter, it's racist that we simply notice the facts of the crime.

Excuse us for noticing women getting their throats slit on public transportation. pic.twitter.com/7PfsxRTJ8z — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) September 8, 2025

How DARE we!

Predictable and yet still just incredible.



These networks are completely broken, beyond repair. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 8, 2025

Much like Humpty Dumpty, no number of men or horses will ever be able to put Stelter back together again.

It takes a real piece of s*** to look at a cold blooded murder of a completely innocent woman, committed by a lifetime repeat offender and focus on "racism". F*** you @brianstelter . https://t.co/PsPkj2Gg8c — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) September 8, 2025

They have to deflect like this, no matter how shameful (and shameless) it is.

The only alternative is for them to look in a mirror. And if we were Stelter, we wouldn't want to look in a mirror either.

Look, this is good ok?



We want to be done with these people, permanently. Their intransigence in the face of all requirements of decency hastens our progress to where all this ends. https://t.co/EnY4ErdbWd — A Diary in the West (@diaryinthewest) September 8, 2025

In other words, they will never stop digging, no matter how deep they already are.

We don't give a s*** about anything but justice. You disgusting demons. @CNN https://t.co/yVOROIvhvF — Niklas (@HjeLmOgGulVest) September 8, 2025

Amazingly, Stelter also tried to claim that the only reason that Zarutska's murder is national news is because of 'pro-Trump activists.'

This begs the question of why everyone who is NOT a Trump supporter isn't equally outraged by the killing and demanding justice reform.

But that is a question Stelter will never think to even ask, let alone answer.

It’s racist to notice when a white woman is brutally murdered by a black man who should have been in prison. What a potato head. https://t.co/yeD6JHLVkf — The Conservative Housewife 💃🇺🇸 (@A_Lady_Wife) September 8, 2025

CNN says it's racist to accurately report the news https://t.co/GIJEIgyYz8 — Jeremy (@anotherarizonan) September 8, 2025

They don't control the narrative anymore, and it is making their heads explode in desperation.

Figuratively speaking, that is.

This is just infuriating, but I expect nothing less out of the clown show that is CNN. Truly disgusting. https://t.co/kDpQKDRx0G — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) September 8, 2025

I found the video of the savage knife attack by the 14-time arrested murderer eye-popping, as well. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) September 8, 2025

As did most normal human beings. But Stelter is not among that population, nor is nearly everyone else at CNN.

(We can't wait for CNN's Scott Jennings to take this incident on, though. Abby Phillip is going to throw a hissy fit at him.)

This, Brian. T H I S is ‘eye-popping’ pic.twitter.com/asdkBo8soH — Kimstahls (@KRevivalOrBust) September 8, 2025

Every person involved in Decarlos Brown's release after his FOURTEEN previous arrests should be charged as an accessory to Zarutska's murder.

.@brianstelter my god Brian. My god. You are absolutely hell-bound. There's nothing you can do at this point to save yourself. https://t.co/jQCvv8l3Oo — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) September 8, 2025

Stelter actually did the Norm MacDonald meme.

It's not the murder that's the problem. It's the 'racism' of pointing it out.

We'd like to say that we're surprised, but we're long past that. This is all the legacy media is capable of anymore.

And the axiom remains truer than ever: we can never hate them enough.





