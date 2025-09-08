World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They Are SCARY

Morally Stunted: Mini Guatemalan Child Predator Creep, Illegally Here, Busted by ICE
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on September 08, 2025
Twitchy


There's no question that the Gen Z pendulum is swinging back against the woke left, and swinging HARD. We've covered multiple polls and studies about those young whippersnappers with their blue jeans and rock & roll, as Americans under 30 are shifting to the right big time, and young men, in particular, are flat-out rejecting gender ideology.

But there is still a lot of work to do with young women, as a new NBC poll shows. The NBC Decision Desk asked young men and women what their priorities in life are, based on who they voted for in 2024. While the results are not surprising in the least, they are extremely scary for the survival of our species. 

Check out the differences in priorities for young men who voted for Donald Trump versus young women who voted for Kamala Harris: 

Young men want to get married and have children. For young women, however, one of the top priorities is ... emotional stability? 

We're not sure how to break this to them, but the person who sits in the White House isn't going to give that to you (getting married and having children might, though). 

In the interest of fairness, NBC also showed the results from young women who voted for Trump and young 'white dudes for Harris.'

(Just kidding. We don't know if the men were all white. But they probably were.)

That's a little more like it. But family priorities were still pretty low on the list for the women. 

(The less said about young men who voted for Harris, the better.)

It sure doesn't bode well for generations to come ... or NOT to come, if young liberal women have their way. 

Ironically, as we noted above, they also consistently poll as being more emotionally stable. 

Talk about a giant red dating flag for young men. Just ask her who she voted for. 

That's just solid parenting right there. 

There's a reason they're known as AWFLs. Even if the younger generation of leftist women hasn't reached the 'affluent' stage yet. 

SHOCKED, we say. Well ... not that shocked. 

They were sold a lie. Repeatedly. 

More like an extinction cult. 

Of course, it's not all bad news. If leftist women continue not to want children, that's not a great prognosis for their ideology in the long term. 

The problem is that the leftists also need to be ousted from the institutions that help to raise children, like education and entertainment. 

But that work is proceeding as well. 

We know that there are still plenty of young women who DO value the most important priorities like family. So, Gen Z men shouldn't completely despair. 

Ultimately, these poll results reveal why leftism is so nefarious. The ideology specifically targets women, given their instinctive propensity for empathy and nurturing (generally speaking). 

And then it gave them a whole slew of the wrong things to be nurturing towards. 

Gad Saad has labeled this phenomenon 'suicidal empathy.' It's difficult to imagine anything more suicidal than only six percent of a community prioritizing bringing more children into the world. 

