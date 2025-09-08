World War Z: Young Men's Vs. Young Women's Priorities Aren't Surprising, But They Are SCARY



There's no question that the Gen Z pendulum is swinging back against the woke left, and swinging HARD. We've covered multiple polls and studies about those young whippersnappers with their blue jeans and rock & roll, as Americans under 30 are shifting to the right big time, and young men, in particular, are flat-out rejecting gender ideology.

But there is still a lot of work to do with young women, as a new NBC poll shows. The NBC Decision Desk asked young men and women what their priorities in life are, based on who they voted for in 2024. While the results are not surprising in the least, they are extremely scary for the survival of our species.

Check out the differences in priorities for young men who voted for Donald Trump versus young women who voted for Kamala Harris:

Our NBC News Decision Desk poll asked Gen Z adults (18-29 years old) what they consider important to a successful life. The combination of gender and politics produced two very different sets of priorities: pic.twitter.com/xvm0t4IKaT — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 8, 2025

Young men want to get married and have children. For young women, however, one of the top priorities is ... emotional stability?

We're not sure how to break this to them, but the person who sits in the White House isn't going to give that to you (getting married and having children might, though).

In the interest of fairness, NBC also showed the results from young women who voted for Trump and young 'white dudes for Harris.'

(Just kidding. We don't know if the men were all white. But they probably were.)

The numbers for Gen Z women who voted for Trump and Gen Z men who voted for Harris pic.twitter.com/JZP0Eb1OQy — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 8, 2025

That's a little more like it. But family priorities were still pretty low on the list for the women.

(The less said about young men who voted for Harris, the better.)

Having children was the most important thing to men. It was least important to women. Tells you everything you need to know. https://t.co/TdSgdFrdIi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 8, 2025

It sure doesn't bode well for generations to come ... or NOT to come, if young liberal women have their way.

Women often *say* they don’t want kids, yet consistently poll as the happiest when they have children. https://t.co/ST6WQkQZem pic.twitter.com/0Zk5H6NlJa — Vespian (@Vespianum) September 8, 2025

Ironically, as we noted above, they also consistently poll as being more emotionally stable.

NBC Poll: Male Trump voters want family and a happy life. Female Harris voters want wine boxes, cat collections, loneliness, and anger. — TeaPartyOG (@TeaPartyOGs) September 8, 2025

Talk about a giant red dating flag for young men. Just ask her who she voted for.

My sons have been informed to never bring a Democrat woman they’re dating into my home. And this is exactly why.



You cannot marry one or she will ruin your life. It’s an entirely different species. Just completely twisted and broken. https://t.co/hBS28ddlwc — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 8, 2025

That's just solid parenting right there.

There's a reason they're known as AWFLs. Even if the younger generation of leftist women hasn't reached the 'affluent' stage yet.

And these women are some of the most miserable people you will ever meet. I’m shocked 😐 https://t.co/Ljq0VBjBtQ — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) September 8, 2025

SHOCKED, we say. Well ... not that shocked.

Ooooooooof.



Decades of Leftism targeting women, especially. https://t.co/Mj1my2aopP — Logan Lancing (@LoganLancing) September 8, 2025

The numbers are incredibly bleak and way worse than any topline will tell you. Liberal women are not ok. https://t.co/k0TTWuX1p0 — Bruce Schlesman (@BruceSchlesman) September 8, 2025

So many women have been duped. https://t.co/m8EqpBq9UF — Mary Rice Hasson (@maryricehasson) September 8, 2025

They were sold a lie. Repeatedly.

Leftism is a death cult. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) September 8, 2025

More like an extinction cult.

The infection of the Western female mind with feminism is an existential threat to our civilization, and yet this mind virus also infects most major Christian institutions in our nation. https://t.co/f06vFrIieh — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) September 8, 2025

Of course, it's not all bad news. If leftist women continue not to want children, that's not a great prognosis for their ideology in the long term.

Libs are going to get outbred within the next generation or two because they're too busy girlbossing and protecting abortion rights https://t.co/cDgjwOwnvZ — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) September 8, 2025

The problem is that the leftists also need to be ousted from the institutions that help to raise children, like education and entertainment.

But that work is proceeding as well.

We know that there are still plenty of young women who DO value the most important priorities like family. So, Gen Z men shouldn't completely despair.

Ultimately, these poll results reveal why leftism is so nefarious. The ideology specifically targets women, given their instinctive propensity for empathy and nurturing (generally speaking).

And then it gave them a whole slew of the wrong things to be nurturing towards.

Gad Saad has labeled this phenomenon 'suicidal empathy.' It's difficult to imagine anything more suicidal than only six percent of a community prioritizing bringing more children into the world.





