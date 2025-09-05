Bill Kristol's Delusions of Relevance Continue As He Declares That RFK Jr. Must Be Impeached

Watch: Norah O'Donnell Conducts Strikingly Different Interviews of Two Supreme Court Justi...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on September 05, 2025
Twitter - Bill Kristol

In case you missed it yesterday, Democrat Senators had a completely normal one during Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s testimony. 

From Ron Wyden to Elizabeth Warren, the Dems utterly embarrassed themselves with their hysterical conniptions, while RFK Jr. simply responded with truth bomb after truth bomb. 

They tried to play 'Gotcha' with the HHS Secretary, but they all brought plastic sporks to that gunfight. Virginia's Mark Warner even tried to sound indignant that RFK didn't know the number of people who had died from COVID. 

Umm, that's the whole point, Senator. None of us know how many people died from COVID because hospitals were paid to count COVID fatalities, so many people who died with COVID (even those who were gunshot victims) were counted in the tally.  

Of course, the day of humiliation for the left would not have been complete without the opinion of the most irrelevant political pundit working today, who still thinks he is the voice of authority. 

We're talking about none other than Bill Kristol, who firmly declared yesterday that RFK must be impeached. 

What? Does he think he is Pharaoh? He can just issue proclamations, and we are obliged to implement his directives? 

'So let it be written, so let it be done'? 

The funny part here isn't that Kristol is making this demand even though RFK has not committed a single offense that would rise to the level of impeachment. Of course, he hasn't. 

No, the funny part is that Kristol still believes that anyone -- anyone at all -- still listens to him. 

Even other toads don't care what he thinks. 

Not even a little bit. 

There was clearly a theme developing in all of the dragging Kristol received. 

Vice President Vance's beatdown of all of RFK's critics yesterday was EPIC. 

The only thing Krisol is known for these days is being wrong ... about EVERYTHING. 

Of course, there were also other, more nefarious reasons why Kristol was demanding Kennedy's ouster. 

Maybe someone should look into how much Kristol makes from Big Pharma for never once criticizing them, or ever criticizing the Biden-era health officials who insist that men can get pregnant. 

Kristol also has never spoken out against the barbaric practice of 'gender-affirming care' for minors. 

So, yeah. He can take a seat. 

We've seen way more than enough of Kristol and his ilk. 

Eew. That's just gross. 

So, it's on brand for Kristol. 

We believe the crime was hurting Kristol's feelings (or his wallet). 

If Trump declared that he loved ham sandwiches, the left would try to outlaw pigs. 

HA! 

Even Cramer's recent record isn't as bad as Kristol's. 

After all, sometimes a balloon is just a balloon, right, Bill? 


