Bill Kristol's Delusions of Relevance Continue As He Declares That RFK Jr. Must Be Impeached

In case you missed it yesterday, Democrat Senators had a completely normal one during Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s testimony.

From Ron Wyden to Elizabeth Warren, the Dems utterly embarrassed themselves with their hysterical conniptions, while RFK Jr. simply responded with truth bomb after truth bomb.

They tried to play 'Gotcha' with the HHS Secretary, but they all brought plastic sporks to that gunfight. Virginia's Mark Warner even tried to sound indignant that RFK didn't know the number of people who had died from COVID.

WARNER: Do you accept the fact that 1 million Americans died from covid?



RFK Jr: I don't know how many died



WARNER: You're the secretary of health and human services. You don't have any idea how many Americans died from covid?



RFK Jr: I don't think anybody knows that because… pic.twitter.com/C4Zj9xXD0r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2025

Umm, that's the whole point, Senator. None of us know how many people died from COVID because hospitals were paid to count COVID fatalities, so many people who died with COVID (even those who were gunshot victims) were counted in the tally.

Of course, the day of humiliation for the left would not have been complete without the opinion of the most irrelevant political pundit working today, who still thinks he is the voice of authority.

We're talking about none other than Bill Kristol, who firmly declared yesterday that RFK must be impeached.

I’ve seen enough.



Impeach Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 4, 2025

What? Does he think he is Pharaoh? He can just issue proclamations, and we are obliged to implement his directives?

'So let it be written, so let it be done'?

The funny part here isn't that Kristol is making this demand even though RFK has not committed a single offense that would rise to the level of impeachment. Of course, he hasn't.

No, the funny part is that Kristol still believes that anyone -- anyone at all -- still listens to him.

Nobody cares what you’ve seen, you irrelevant toad. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 5, 2025

Even other toads don't care what he thinks.

Not even a little bit.

Thank goodness you’re irrelevant. https://t.co/F1LUgmx81t — Laura Laura Laura (@LjHaupt) September 4, 2025

Nobody cares what you think, William. https://t.co/iPcWGSFKsl — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) September 5, 2025

There was clearly a theme developing in all of the dragging Kristol received.

Vice President Vance's beatdown of all of RFK's critics yesterday was EPIC.

In case you were looking for a sign @RobertKennedyJr was 100% on point, here you go https://t.co/E7B343dQTq — peter beale (@bealepeter) September 4, 2025

The only thing Krisol is known for these days is being wrong ... about EVERYTHING.

Of course, there were also other, more nefarious reasons why Kristol was demanding Kennedy's ouster.

You forgot to add:



"This post brought to you by Pfizer" — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 4, 2025

Says the Fauci apologist? Says the one who watched America under Biden severely declined in almost all sectors government had its hand in?



Bro just let your Kristol balls drop and apologize for being a hater instead of act like you can predict the future. pic.twitter.com/R2FRGuS9y9 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) September 4, 2025

Maybe someone should look into how much Kristol makes from Big Pharma for never once criticizing them, or ever criticizing the Biden-era health officials who insist that men can get pregnant.

I’ve seen enough , go pound sand Pedo enabler https://t.co/lk86ihl7wW pic.twitter.com/N3BCaMEtM1 — Diane B (@dmb1031) September 4, 2025

Kristol also has never spoken out against the barbaric practice of 'gender-affirming care' for minors.

So, yeah. He can take a seat.

We’ve seen enough of the neocons who grifted conservative for years before becoming useful idiots for corruption and leftists.



I’m thankful for the fighters like RFK jr breaking the grip of corruption in these agencies. https://t.co/aT3zmhcS1L — Random Opiner (@RandomOpiner) September 4, 2025

We've seen way more than enough of Kristol and his ilk.

Never forget this a**hat 👇🏻 was so deranged in 2015 he posted nude modeling photos of First Lady Melania multiple times. Bill is a major per¥ert. https://t.co/Ms4CMEGbbh — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) September 4, 2025

Eew. That's just gross.

So, it's on brand for Kristol.

What high crime has he committed? https://t.co/RHTBqG1V3D — Ruben Jay (@TheRubenJay) September 5, 2025

We believe the crime was hurting Kristol's feelings (or his wallet).

You guys would impeach a ham sandwich, even if it tasted good. https://t.co/eO9kk1E88P — Believer n Liberty (@LibOhMatters) September 4, 2025

If Trump declared that he loved ham sandwiches, the left would try to outlaw pigs.

The "Jim Cramer" of world affairs has to chime in... https://t.co/sULwvjia16 — Raymond Dahlman (@raymonddahlman) September 4, 2025

HA!

Even Cramer's recent record isn't as bad as Kristol's.

After all, sometimes a balloon is just a balloon, right, Bill?





