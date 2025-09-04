Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda
California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts
Here's How Rolling Stone Says Trump Is Trying to 'Destabilize' Chicago (and Venezuela)
Brave Scottish Lass Is VINDICATED As Authorities Finally Arrest the Man Who Harmed...
Fixin' to Get BODIED --> Megyn Kelly Asks Vets What They Think About...
You'll Own Nothing: Zohran Mamdani's Views on Housing Should Worry New Yorkers (and...
Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark...
DEI Insanity Continues As WI Governor Tony Evers Erases 'Father' and 'Mother' in...
So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the...
VIP
If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even...
MAHA: RFK Jr. Is the Most Popular Member of the Trump Administration
Dem's Planned GOTCHA Question for RFK Jr. Blew Up In His Face (He...
SHOTS FIRED: Vice President J.D. Vance Completely DESTROYS Senators Attacking Robert F. Ke...
Report: In Wake of Minneapolis School Shooting, DOJ Deliberating Trans Gun Ban

No Spanking In the Courtroom! Judge Cannon Denies Ryan Routh's Proposed Character Witness

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:10 PM on September 04, 2025
Imgflip

The trial of would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh hasn't even started in earnest yet, and already things are getting decidedly weird. A couple of days ago, Twitchy reported that Routh, who is defending himself, had submitted a pre-trial motion demanding a 'beatdown session' for the President

Advertisement

Maybe not the best idea for someone who's facing charges of trying to assassinate the man. But just to show there were no hard feelings, Routh also challenged Trump to a round of golf -- with the stakes being the presidency or execution. 

So, you know, the insanity defense seems to be well underway. 

But the HMS Routh seems to have only struck the tip of the nutbar iceberg so far. This morning, things got even more bizarre when we learned about at least one of Routh's -- ahem -- more colorful character witnesses that he had hoped to bring to his defense. 

We could not possibly improve on what you are about to read, so we'll just let you read it. 

Umm ... Errr ... We ... Wut? 

Sorry, we got nothin'. Take it away, X. 

Whew. At least we're not the only ones who are at a loss for words here. 

Recommended

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Well, Judge Cannon did call it a farce, so Monty Python would be the most appropriate reaction. 

Don't they teach that in Political Assassination 101? 

All we can say is, thank God the trial is in Florida.

We're just waiting for the Cinemax late-night adaptation of The Ryan Routh Story

Right? 

Is this just bare hands we're talking about, or were there paddles and whips involved? 

That's worth a shot, but the prosecution would have a great counter-argument because, let's be honest here, seeing as how he was camped out for hours on a golf course in Florida in the summer, more than a few mosquitoes were almost certainly slaughtered.

Advertisement

Yes, that came as a shock to us as well. 

As did that. We could have sworn he would have checked the 'non-binary' box. 

Well, calling it 'burlesque' might have been a little too on the nose. 

Hey, we're not here to judge anyone. That's Cannon's job. 

If what we've seen so far is any measure of what is to come from Routh in his attempt to acquit himself, we can't wait for jury selection to begin, let alone opening arguments.

On the other hand, in the interest of our collective sanity ...

Advertisement

Yeah. Yeah, that might be the best choice. 

Seeing as how Routh is not eligible to be sent to 'freeze to death in Siberia,' as he requested, someone can just wake us when he gets sentenced to life in prison.

============================================

Related:

President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline

'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker Barrel

You Left a Few Out, Abi: Spanberger Posts T-Shirt Designs on X and WOW, That Was a Bad Idea

Sit This One Out, Blimpy: X ENDS J.B. Pritzker for Scolding Trump to Be More Like Illinois Students

Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her Job

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA MENTAL HEALTH TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
Brave Scottish Lass Is VINDICATED As Authorities Finally Arrest the Man Who Harmed Her Sister
Amy Curtis
California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts
Amy Curtis
Fixin' to Get BODIED --> Megyn Kelly Asks Vets What They Think About Wes Moore's Bronze Star LIE and WOW
Sam J.
Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda
justmindy
Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement