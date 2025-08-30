Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her Job

Don't Look Now, but Sen. Adam Schiff Has Been Caught Lying and Projecting...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on August 30, 2025
Twitchy


This week, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took a break from her busy schedule of fleeing to Africa for vacation as LA burned to appear on Rachel Maddow's show. Her only purpose there was to complain about the President trying to clean up crime in cities like the one she fails on a daily basis. 

There's nothing actually interesting about what Bass said to Maddow, just the same failed talking points from a Democrat who is taking the losing side on another 80/20 issue. Watch: 

Oops. Our bad. That's not Rachel Maddow. It's Chris Hayes. 

Meh. Same difference. 

We love the gaslighting chyron on MS NOW's screen that lies about crime declining in blue cities, but we also laughed at Bass claiming that her city is 'united.' How would she know? She doesn't listen to Angelenos about anything. 

And 'intimated'? Who taught her to spell? Randi Weingarten? 

Then there is the question about what a mayor is doing on a national cable television broadcast, talking about a different city 3,000 miles away instead of tending to her own. 

Los Angeles resident (and our favorite social media video critic) Justine Bateman also noticed that and proceeded to nuke Bass from orbit for dereliction of duty. 

The post continues: 

... get the reservoirs filled for the next fire, get the @LAFD off-line trucks fixed, etc. There's no end to how you should be using your time, @MayorOfLA

BOOM. 

Those all sound like perfectly sensible actions for a mayor to take, so naturally, Bass isn't interested in doing any of them. She's also not interested in helping anyone rebuild from the last fire that she was completely unprepared -- and in Ghana -- for. 

Exactly. 

Bass didn't run for mayor because she cared about and wanted to take care of Los Angeles. She ran for mayor to have a bigger platform to spread the communism that she trained for with Cuba when she was younger. 

If that is the objective, Bass gets an A+. 

We used to think that people who were too ugly to be actual actors went into journalism, but it appears that they also go into politics. 

Drop her like a bad habit. 

So much for the California state university system. 

As President Trump has shown in DC, cleaning up crime is not difficult. Just like stopping illegals from flooding the border wasn't difficult. You just have to have the will to do it. 

It's clear that Bass has zero interest in helping Los Angeles become a better city. Its failure is a badge of honor for her. 

Actually, we can imagine it. Because, for all of his antics and Truth Social posts, the President has been focused on his job quite keenly. 

And the American people are seeing the results.

The border is shut down. DEI is being scrubbed from our institutions. The economy is growing at a healthy pace.

And Washington, DC, just went for its longest stretch in years without a murder. 

Bass -- and many other Democrats -- could take a lesson from that. But we know they won't. 

She thinks she can keep getting elected endlessly, no matter how badly she fails. Let's face it, in a blue city like Los Angeles, she's probably not wrong. 

But if prominent Angelenos like Justine Bateman and James Woods keep publicly blasting her and calling her on the carpet for her obvious incompetence, maybe Los Angeles will finally wake up. 

