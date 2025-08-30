Light Her Up! Justine Bateman Puts Karen Bass on BLAST for Abandoning Her Job



This week, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took a break from her busy schedule of fleeing to Africa for vacation as LA burned to appear on Rachel Maddow's show. Her only purpose there was to complain about the President trying to clean up crime in cities like the one she fails on a daily basis.

Advertisement

There's nothing actually interesting about what Bass said to Maddow, just the same failed talking points from a Democrat who is taking the losing side on another 80/20 issue. Watch:

Mayors will not be intimated by the Trump Administration.



We will not bow down to attempts to sow fear and division in our cities.



We will fight against egregious overreaches of power. pic.twitter.com/oor3R6O9TW — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) August 29, 2025

Oops. Our bad. That's not Rachel Maddow. It's Chris Hayes.

Meh. Same difference.

We love the gaslighting chyron on MS NOW's screen that lies about crime declining in blue cities, but we also laughed at Bass claiming that her city is 'united.' How would she know? She doesn't listen to Angelenos about anything.

And 'intimated'? Who taught her to spell? Randi Weingarten?

Then there is the question about what a mayor is doing on a national cable television broadcast, talking about a different city 3,000 miles away instead of tending to her own.

Los Angeles resident (and our favorite social media video critic) Justine Bateman also noticed that and proceeded to nuke Bass from orbit for dereliction of duty.

For the love of God, can you just do your job?

Can you attend to the city of Los Angeles?

What are you doing on national news shows?

Unless you're running for President, we don't see the purpose. Use your time instead to fill our potholes, deal with the city's crime, get the… https://t.co/eNOKaHyZxP — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) August 30, 2025

The post continues:

... get the reservoirs filled for the next fire, get the @LAFD off-line trucks fixed, etc. There's no end to how you should be using your time, @MayorOfLA.

BOOM.

Those all sound like perfectly sensible actions for a mayor to take, so naturally, Bass isn't interested in doing any of them. She's also not interested in helping anyone rebuild from the last fire that she was completely unprepared -- and in Ghana -- for.

She thinks that is her job. https://t.co/xJTcbag7Bn — Mark Silverman 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@silvermanmarkj) August 30, 2025

Exactly.

Bass didn't run for mayor because she cared about and wanted to take care of Los Angeles. She ran for mayor to have a bigger platform to spread the communism that she trained for with Cuba when she was younger.

She’s a communist. Her job is to destroy LA. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) August 30, 2025

If that is the objective, Bass gets an A+.

So many politicians want to be celebrities.

They crave the attention. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) August 30, 2025

We used to think that people who were too ugly to be actual actors went into journalism, but it appears that they also go into politics.

Drop her like a bad habit.

And for goodness sake, mayor, if you are trying to improve your profile via social media please work on your spelling and proofreading. @MayorOfLA — lowlevelbuzz (@lowlevelbuzz) August 30, 2025

Advertisement

So much for the California state university system.

If she fought crime as hard as she fights Trump LA would be safe and clean. https://t.co/NtaPorDaGT — RSG (@rsg310) August 30, 2025

As President Trump has shown in DC, cleaning up crime is not difficult. Just like stopping illegals from flooding the border wasn't difficult. You just have to have the will to do it.

It's clear that Bass has zero interest in helping Los Angeles become a better city. Its failure is a badge of honor for her.

Can you imagine if an elected official just super focused on their job? Like obsessively worked on the tasks they’re given. We keep electing wanna be game show hosts.



Unserious people. Attention whores. Money grabbers. Fame seekers. — Elon’s Other Son (@InCongressJuly4) August 30, 2025

Actually, we can imagine it. Because, for all of his antics and Truth Social posts, the President has been focused on his job quite keenly.

And the American people are seeing the results.

The border is shut down. DEI is being scrubbed from our institutions. The economy is growing at a healthy pace.

And Washington, DC, just went for its longest stretch in years without a murder.

Bass -- and many other Democrats -- could take a lesson from that. But we know they won't.

She thinks she can keep getting elected endlessly, no matter how badly she fails. Let's face it, in a blue city like Los Angeles, she's probably not wrong.

Advertisement

But if prominent Angelenos like Justine Bateman and James Woods keep publicly blasting her and calling her on the carpet for her obvious incompetence, maybe Los Angeles will finally wake up.





============================================

Related:

The AFL-CIO Rally for 'Workers' Rights' Will Make You Wish You Had Neither Eyes Nor Ears

A Movement Built on Anger: XX-XY Shares DEVASTATING Video About Who The Gender Cult Is

It's a Dangerous Time for America That Will Require ALL of Our Strength and Our Faith

Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic School Shooting

Where's the Lie, Spud? Brian Stelter Wants Everyone to Know He Can Read Newspaper Headlines

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.