Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic School Shooting

America was rocked this morning by a school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. At the time of this writing, at least two children have been killed, with as many as 17 others injured, some in critical condition.

Advertisement

The tragic and horrific news traveled very fast across X this morning, almost as quickly as the leftists rushed to post their most despicable takes about it.

Before we even knew all of the facts of the incident, the Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, couldn't wait to get in front of a national news camera and denounce people for praying. This was echoed by the troglodyte engagement farmer Brian Krassenstein, who also sought to attack people's faith after Catholic schoolchildren had been murdered.

At least 20 people injured and two killed in a mass shooting just now at Annunciation Catholic Church and its school in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Prayers aren’t working. We need action. If prayers worked a house of prayer wouldn’t experience this.



pic.twitter.com/rGYG6LAQhH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 27, 2025

If it makes him feel any better, this writer won't be praying for him. He's already sold himself to the other side.

Not to be outdone, Jen Psaki, the former White House Press Secretary unaffectionately known as 'Little Red Lying Hood,' decided that she, too, must attack people who pray when tragic incidents like this take place.

Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 27, 2025

What is wrong with these people? Other than not remotely understanding the nature and purpose of prayer.

Part of their problem is that they flat-out refuse to talk about the real problem in America, mental illness. So, they attack the guns, like CNN did, or even worse, they attack the victims themselves for believing in God.

Then again, the bigger problem might simply be that they are soulless ghouls.

The bodies aren't even cold yet, you loathsome ghoul pic.twitter.com/HDB0Z39A5J — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) August 27, 2025

You don’t understand prayer and what it’s for so kindly keep your bigoted thoughts to yourself until you can circle back with something more intelligent to say https://t.co/BXWjz782cv — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) August 27, 2025

She will never have something more intelligent to say.

Don’t be Jen Psaki. But that’s been a rule for a while. https://t.co/6DcF7eMeaO — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 27, 2025

We're not sure how she can look her children in the eye, but then again, we follow that rule of not being Jen Psaki.

Ask yourself how an actual demon would respond to Christian children being martyred by a demon-possessed monster. Probably with explicit mockery of God and prayer. Then ask yourself why Psaki’s response is exactly how an actual demon would respond. https://t.co/ZWxlLxlyYv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 27, 2025

Advertisement

Someone should probably also tell Psaki that even Tim Walz -- who we have rightfully criticized often -- had a more appropriate response, and seemed to believe that prayer was in order.

Walz has his own policies that he will have to answer for if early reports about the shooter being transgender are true, since he so enthusiastically loves to 'trans the kids.' But at least in the immediate moment, he knew how to react respectfully.

Oh, but Psaki wasn't done. Because she is afflicted with terminal TDS, she also had to immediately politicize the shooting and make it all about President Trump.

When kids are getting shot in their pews at a catholic school mass and your crime plan is to have national guard put mulch down around DC maybe rethink your strategy — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 27, 2025

If you are asking what in the h-e-double-hockey-sticks cleaning up crime in Washington, DC, has to do with a deranged person shooting up children in Minneapolis, that's because you are normal and sane.

Psaki, clearly, does not fit into that category.

You are a malicious, soulless ghoul - aka a member in good standing of the American propaganda press. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 27, 2025

Advertisement

You need to go to church and pray for forgiveness. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) August 27, 2025

And we know that's the one thing Psaki won't do.

They can’t help themselves.



They really are anti-humans. https://t.co/EKZqOzmSNi — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 27, 2025

If there are ever any doubts about whether Psaki really is a communist or not, her posts on X today should remove all doubt.

A mentally ill trans person targets Christian children in a Democrat-run city in a Democrat-run state and this absolute ghoul's first reaction is that this disproves the need for the National Guard in DC, which then went 12 days without a homicide. https://t.co/NQyw8NvGQb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2025

Psaki has nothing, and she knows it. So, of course, her instinctive reaction is to lash out against Trump.

A few national guardsmen on the street could have ended the shooting spree sooner. But way to go with scoring cheap political points while kids are still in surgery. https://t.co/aoRt1OgOLr — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 27, 2025

She is -- not to put too fine a point on it -- abhorrent.

"Two children dead, 20 shot during school mass by transgender lunatic"



Jen- "Let's make this about DC!" https://t.co/MdyxzFw50T — Usually Right (@normouspenis) August 27, 2025

Psaki's attack on prayer and her immediate pivot to Trump are indicative of someone completely devoid of a moral compass, empathy, and basic humanity.

Advertisement

In other words, a narcissistic sociopath.

Come to think of it, that diagnosis describes Psaki -- and far too many on the left -- perfectly.





============================================

Related:

Where's the Lie, Spud? Brian Stelter Wants Everyone to Know He Can Read Newspaper Headlines

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator

Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans Bathrooms In Schools

So Much Cringe: Dems Break Out Pink Vests and a Sing-a-Long For 'Maryland Man,' Kilmar Abrego Garcia

WaPo, Finger Claps, and the 'Queer Ballroom Scene': Why the Media is Dead In a Single Cringe Article

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to expose the truth about who the leftists really are and how they are intent on destroying America. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.