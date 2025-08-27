MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan's 'Protect Trans Kids' Knife Shirt Looms Large After Trans...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Slammed for Mocking Prayer After the Catholic School Shooting
AOC's 'Broke' With $66K in Bank, $50K Debt, Yet Her Partner's Cash Stays...
'Despicable': CNN Analyst Talks About Guns and Again Proves Why These 'Experts' Should...
Ana Kasparian's Hypocrisy Exposed: Fumbles Debate with Scott Jennings, Blames Israel for H...
Where's the Lie, Spud? Brian Stelter Wants Everyone to Know He Can Read...
VIP
CBS News (!) Sinks Multiple Dem Talking Points About Trump's DC Crime Fighting...
Parents Beware ... CAIR's Curriculum: Erasing Jihad and Terrorism from Philly Schools' His...
President Trump, FBI Leaders Issue Statements After Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic Schoo...
CNN Made THIS the Spin Anyway After Cracker Barrel Management Caved to Bipartisan...
AP Reports Trump Has Seized Upon Americans' High Level of Concern About Big...
VIP
Jamie Raskin and the Dems Continue Their Bizarre Pro-Crime Battle with Trump's Pro-Law...
Unearthed Video: Fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook Called Trump a Fascist in 2020...
Celebrity Cringe: CBS Reporter Fangirls Over Engagement Announcement for Taylor Swift and...

Jen Psaki Slithers Under the Lowest Bar With Repugnant Posts About MN Catholic School Shooting

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on August 27, 2025
Twitchy

America was rocked this morning by a school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. At the time of this writing, at least two children have been killed, with as many as 17 others injured, some in critical condition. 

Advertisement

The tragic and horrific news traveled very fast across X this morning, almost as quickly as the leftists rushed to post their most despicable takes about it. 

Before we even knew all of the facts of the incident, the Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, couldn't wait to get in front of a national news camera and denounce people for praying. This was echoed by the troglodyte engagement farmer Brian Krassenstein, who also sought to attack people's faith after Catholic schoolchildren had been murdered. 

If it makes him feel any better, this writer won't be praying for him. He's already sold himself to the other side. 

Not to be outdone, Jen Psaki, the former White House Press Secretary unaffectionately known as 'Little Red Lying Hood,' decided that she, too, must attack people who pray when tragic incidents like this take place. 

Recommended

MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan's 'Protect Trans Kids' Knife Shirt Looms Large After Trans Shooter's School Attack
justmindy
Advertisement

What is wrong with these people? Other than not remotely understanding the nature and purpose of prayer.

Part of their problem is that they flat-out refuse to talk about the real problem in America, mental illness. So, they attack the guns, like CNN did, or even worse, they attack the victims themselves for believing in God. 

Then again, the bigger problem might simply be that they are soulless ghouls.

She will never have something more intelligent to say. 

We're not sure how she can look her children in the eye, but then again, we follow that rule of not being Jen Psaki. 

Advertisement

Someone should probably also tell Psaki that even Tim Walz -- who we have rightfully criticized often -- had a more appropriate response, and seemed to believe that prayer was in order. 

Walz has his own policies that he will have to answer for if early reports about the shooter being transgender are true, since he so enthusiastically loves to 'trans the kids.' But at least in the immediate moment, he knew how to react respectfully. 

Oh, but Psaki wasn't done. Because she is afflicted with terminal TDS, she also had to immediately politicize the shooting and make it all about President Trump.

If you are asking what in the h-e-double-hockey-sticks cleaning up crime in Washington, DC, has to do with a deranged person shooting up children in Minneapolis, that's because you are normal and sane. 

Psaki, clearly, does not fit into that category. 

Advertisement

And we know that's the one thing Psaki won't do. 

If there are ever any doubts about whether Psaki really is a communist or not, her posts on X today should remove all doubt. 

Psaki has nothing, and she knows it. So, of course, her instinctive reaction is to lash out against Trump. 

She is -- not to put too fine a point on it -- abhorrent. 

Psaki's attack on prayer and her immediate pivot to Trump are indicative of someone completely devoid of a moral compass, empathy, and basic humanity. 

Advertisement

In other words, a narcissistic sociopath. 

Come to think of it, that diagnosis describes Psaki -- and far too many on the left -- perfectly. 

============================================

Related:

Where's the Lie, Spud? Brian Stelter Wants Everyone to Know He Can Read Newspaper Headlines

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator

Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans Bathrooms In Schools

So Much Cringe: Dems Break Out Pink Vests and a Sing-a-Long For 'Maryland Man,' Kilmar Abrego Garcia

WaPo, Finger Claps, and the 'Queer Ballroom Scene': Why the Media is Dead In a Single Cringe Article

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to expose the truth about who the leftists really are and how they are intent on destroying America. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY JEN PSAKI MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan's 'Protect Trans Kids' Knife Shirt Looms Large After Trans Shooter's School Attack
justmindy
AOC's 'Broke' With $66K in Bank, $50K Debt, Yet Her Partner's Cash Stays a Total Mystery
justmindy
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Slammed for Mocking Prayer After the Catholic School Shooting
Doug P.
Ana Kasparian's Hypocrisy Exposed: Fumbles Debate with Scott Jennings, Blames Israel for Hungry Hostages
justmindy
'Despicable': CNN Analyst Talks About Guns and Again Proves Why These 'Experts' Should Be Ignored
Doug P.
Where's the Lie, Spud? Brian Stelter Wants Everyone to Know He Can Read Newspaper Headlines
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MN Lt. Gov. Flanagan's 'Protect Trans Kids' Knife Shirt Looms Large After Trans Shooter's School Attack justmindy
Advertisement