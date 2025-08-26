All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes...
Donna Brazile Makes the Dumbest Argument Ever Pushing FOR MORE Violent Crime in...

Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans Bathrooms In Schools

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on August 26, 2025
Grok

Call it hypocrisy if you want. Or call it hierarchy. Either one works. 

What we're calling it is that there are a bunch of monsters in Loudoun County, Virginia, who KNOW what they are doing to children with all the gender cult poison, yet they do it anyway.

And how do we know that they know? Because they don't abide by the same rules that they force upon the children. 

Yesterday, reporter Nick Minock posted a picture from the faculty bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County and, well, would you look at that? 

Only males are allowed in the men's room. 

This is probably a great time to remind everyone that, less than two weeks ago, Stone Bridge High School suspended two male students for 10 days on 'sexual harassment' charges because they expressed discomfort with females using the boys' bathroom. 

The mother of one of those boys certainly noticed the glaring hypocrisy. 

Stone Bridge, by the way, is also the school that tried to cover up the sexual assault of a teenage girl by a male student in the girls' bathroom. 

But you know what they say in woke circles: Rules are for thee, not for me. 

All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny
Sam J.
Instead of a suspension, how about every administrator at Stone Bridge and in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) just gets fired? 

The sooner the better. 

That lady went dark on X, but we can certainly ask Abigail Spanberger and the Virginia Democrat Party to justify this unequal treatment for Virginia students. 

We're pretty sure the picture is authentic. Minock is a solid reporter, and he also provided the metadata from the image to show that it was taken from inside the school. 

It could be a prank. That's possible. But knowing LCPS and the district's history of hypocrisy and corruption, it is not one. 

Either way, the school and school district officials have some explaining to do. 

They have no business even being within 500 yards of children, let alone teaching them. 

Don't forget Alexandria. Those schools are just as bad as the other Northern Virginia districts. 

Of course, it is. And they probably don't even care that it's out in the open. 

At least, they won't care until the Harmeet Hammer and the DOJ Civil Rights Division crash down on them. 

That is the most infuriating part. They know. Of course, they know. 

None of the faculty at Stone Bridge or in LCPS actually believes that boys can become girls or vice versa. 

But they push that toxic ideology on kids anyway. 

In the words of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: 

'We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.'

That famous quote referred, of course, to the Communist Soviet Union.

Which begs the question, if Loudoun County wanted to emulate the USSR in every way they could, what exactly would they be doing differently? 


============================================

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

