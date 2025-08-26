Loudoun County Faculty Plays 'Rules for Thee, But Not for Me' With Trans Bathrooms In Schools

Call it hypocrisy if you want. Or call it hierarchy. Either one works.

What we're calling it is that there are a bunch of monsters in Loudoun County, Virginia, who KNOW what they are doing to children with all the gender cult poison, yet they do it anyway.

Advertisement

And how do we know that they know? Because they don't abide by the same rules that they force upon the children.

Yesterday, reporter Nick Minock posted a picture from the faculty bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun County and, well, would you look at that?

Only males are allowed in the men's room.

Someone sent me this photo from Loudoun County’s Stone Bridge High School. A sign was placed on a faculty bathroom which says “male staff only.”



School staff get their own sex-segregated bathrooms at school, but students don’t? pic.twitter.com/NMwQQVzd0o — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 25, 2025

This is probably a great time to remind everyone that, less than two weeks ago, Stone Bridge High School suspended two male students for 10 days on 'sexual harassment' charges because they expressed discomfort with females using the boys' bathroom.

The mother of one of those boys certainly noticed the glaring hypocrisy.

Stone Bridge HS staff enjoy 🚹 male-only bathrooms.



My son? He’s labeled a sexual harasser—for asking why a girl was in the boys’ locker room.



Privacy for adults. 🙄 Public shaming for kids. 😡@HarmeetKDhillon This is Loudoun County’s idea of ‘inclusion.’ I stand with the… https://t.co/MGRnaEvdSF — Renae Smith ✝️🇺🇸 (@RenaeSm46507681) August 25, 2025

Stone Bridge, by the way, is also the school that tried to cover up the sexual assault of a teenage girl by a male student in the girls' bathroom.

But you know what they say in woke circles: Rules are for thee, not for me.

So the public school district that forces gender neutral bathrooms on kids, allows sex based restrictions to entry for adult bathrooms. Typical libs—privacy and security for me, but not for thee. https://t.co/GpaKMwDluj — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) August 25, 2025

Where's the 10 day suspension for staff who did this @LCPSOfficial ? https://t.co/EEQvJ8x2rO — LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) August 25, 2025

Instead of a suspension, how about every administrator at Stone Bridge and in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) just gets fired?

The sooner the better.

does this mean that SBHS staff are not allowed to use the white water fountain? Can someone find racist sign lady and ask her for clarification? — Jessica Montgomery (@jessicanolanova) August 26, 2025

That lady went dark on X, but we can certainly ask Abigail Spanberger and the Virginia Democrat Party to justify this unequal treatment for Virginia students.

If this picture is accurate... The hypocrisy is off the charts and I do not see how these people sleep at night. https://t.co/CS1GexvHR3 — Delegate Geary Higgins (@DelegateHiggins) August 26, 2025

We're pretty sure the picture is authentic. Minock is a solid reporter, and he also provided the metadata from the image to show that it was taken from inside the school.

It could be a prank. That's possible. But knowing LCPS and the district's history of hypocrisy and corruption, it is not one.

Either way, the school and school district officials have some explaining to do.

the district leadership is an incoherent, politicized mess https://t.co/KWpT1AWF2M — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 25, 2025

They have no business even being within 500 yards of children, let alone teaching them.

Advertisement

Rules for thee (children) but not for me (adult decision makers). 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/ZTfXct1Jnu pic.twitter.com/wpzK63r0tZ — 703 (@UtProsim540) August 25, 2025

Don't forget Alexandria. Those schools are just as bad as the other Northern Virginia districts.

This is deliberate https://t.co/IMOEKEW88v — Timothy, The Funky Homo Liberal (@timothyjamaal84) August 25, 2025

Of course, it is. And they probably don't even care that it's out in the open.

At least, they won't care until the Harmeet Hammer and the DOJ Civil Rights Division crash down on them.

Stonebridge HS? Well, well, well…this sure looks like a message directed at one student.



To be clear, NO video allowed in staff bathrooms, but students? Enjoy the show.



Also, it appears that Administration does know that biology/genitals are different, at least for staff. https://t.co/7Y0N2ymFZL — Loudoun Parent Coalition (@LoudounParentCo) August 25, 2025

That is the most infuriating part. They know. Of course, they know.

None of the faculty at Stone Bridge or in LCPS actually believes that boys can become girls or vice versa.

But they push that toxic ideology on kids anyway.

Loudoun County’s upside down Title IX policies only pertain to the students whom they can manipulate . The adults aren’t feeding into the lies and manipulation. So sad https://t.co/XS7osysZlo — Tumay Harding (@TumayForVA) August 25, 2025

In the words of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn:

'We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.'

Advertisement

That famous quote referred, of course, to the Communist Soviet Union.

Which begs the question, if Loudoun County wanted to emulate the USSR in every way they could, what exactly would they be doing differently?





============================================

Related:

So Much Cringe: Dems Break Out Pink Vests and a Sing-a-Long For 'Maryland Man,' Kilmar Abrego Garcia

WaPo, Finger Claps, and the 'Queer Ballroom Scene': Why the Media is Dead In a Single Cringe Article

The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment on FBI Raids

Virginia Democrat Party Vice Chair: 'It's Winsome Sears' Fault That We're So Racist'

UPDATE: It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.