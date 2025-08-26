BOMBSHELL Russiagate Doc Declass Just NAILS John Brennan and Adam Schiff With a...
So Much Cringe: Dems Break Out Pink Vests and a Sing-a-Long For 'Maryland Man,' Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on August 26, 2025
Imgflip


We regret to inform everyone that it is time for another episode of 'We Saw It, So Now You Have To.'

In the Democrats' grand tradition of choosing the worst heroes possible, gang member, wife beater, human trafficker, and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia was in the news again yesterday as Democrats desperately (and futilely) are trying to keep the 'Maryland Man' from being deported. Since he doesn't want to go back to El Salvador, nor his home country of Costa Rica, ICE has a new destination for Garcia: lovely and exotic Uganda. 

But as embarrassing as it was for Chris Van Hollen to visit Garcia in a Salvadoran prison earlier this year and make doe eyes at him while the two shared margaritas, Democrats have incomprehensibly sunk even deeper. They threw a rally for the criminal at the ICE facility in Baltimore and deployed their most cringeworthy weapon to date.

Megyn Kelly has dubbed them the 'Rapid Response Choir.' Whatever their real name is, they are an ungodly abomination in pink.

Watch as much of these 14 seconds of nightmare fuel as you can stomach: 

We should probably clarify right off the bat that the person leading the song is NOT, in fact, Kenny Loggins. But Twitchy favorite Holly Briden is always kind enough to give us a good laugh to soften the blow of what we're forced to witness. 

Seriously, though, what is wrong with these people? 

The theater kids are making us all throw up in our mouths again. 

We would say that they have reached peak moron-ness, except we know that they are capable of sinking even lower. 

'Thinking' should never be used in the same sentence as these pink, progressive, pointy-headed prigs. 

If Trump came out today and said that he thought Jeffrey Dahmer was a bad person, these people would be wearing pink Dahmer t-shirts by the end of the day.

They're just that broken.

Now that's just poor branding and a missed opportunity. 

We prefer to call them what White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called them: stupid, aging white hippies. 

And yes, these are probably the same people who protested Miller and JD Vance at Washington, DC's Union Station. It's just a short ride up I-95 from there to Baltimore, after all. 

Hey Siri: tell us why Democrats are hemorrhaging young voters and have an approval rating in the teens. 

Shhh. Let them cook. 

HAAAAAAA! 

We must emphasize once again that Loggins was not part of this clown show. 

We'd feel bad for besmirching his name ... if it weren't so funny. 

Bear in mind, they are also going to the mattresses for the illegal alien truck driver who killed three people because he didn't understand what traffic signs meant.  

LOL. 

Incredible that it didn't work, right? 

Oh, yes. They totally will. 

And when they do, we'll make sure to share it with everyone. 

Umm ... you're welcome?

