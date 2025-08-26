So Much Cringe: Dems Break Out Pink Vests and a Sing-a-Long For 'Maryland Man,' Kilmar Abrego Garcia



We regret to inform everyone that it is time for another episode of 'We Saw It, So Now You Have To.'

In the Democrats' grand tradition of choosing the worst heroes possible, gang member, wife beater, human trafficker, and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia was in the news again yesterday as Democrats desperately (and futilely) are trying to keep the 'Maryland Man' from being deported. Since he doesn't want to go back to El Salvador, nor his home country of Costa Rica, ICE has a new destination for Garcia: lovely and exotic Uganda.

But as embarrassing as it was for Chris Van Hollen to visit Garcia in a Salvadoran prison earlier this year and make doe eyes at him while the two shared margaritas, Democrats have incomprehensibly sunk even deeper. They threw a rally for the criminal at the ICE facility in Baltimore and deployed their most cringeworthy weapon to date.

Megyn Kelly has dubbed them the 'Rapid Response Choir.' Whatever their real name is, they are an ungodly abomination in pink.

Watch as much of these 14 seconds of nightmare fuel as you can stomach:

Kenny Loggins leads a group of enthusiastic singers who are helping to free American folk hero, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. ✊🏼💕 pic.twitter.com/3Kn41u0KOV — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 25, 2025

We should probably clarify right off the bat that the person leading the song is NOT, in fact, Kenny Loggins. But Twitchy favorite Holly Briden is always kind enough to give us a good laugh to soften the blow of what we're forced to witness.

Seriously, though, what is wrong with these people?

The theater kids are at it again. https://t.co/58qkLxkCtx — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 25, 2025

The theater kids are making us all throw up in our mouths again.

These pink-vested morons have truly out-moroned every other moron out there. https://t.co/eKtaXzS9Xl — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 25, 2025

We would say that they have reached peak moron-ness, except we know that they are capable of sinking even lower.

These people are singing to keep a serial spouse abuser and suspected human trafficking criminal illegal alien in America.



What in the hell are they thinking? https://t.co/JOLX2mJjlT — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) August 25, 2025

'Thinking' should never be used in the same sentence as these pink, progressive, pointy-headed prigs.

If Trump came out today and said that he thought Jeffrey Dahmer was a bad person, these people would be wearing pink Dahmer t-shirts by the end of the day.

They're just that broken.

Needs more p***y hats, TBH.



Messaging counts!!! — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 25, 2025

Now that's just poor branding and a missed opportunity.

The same aging white hippies that are showing up at every protest.



This is what cutting USAID has done to them. Left just the retirees with time on their hands and a wild desire to LARP it 1968. https://t.co/2uBvcCANmr — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 25, 2025

We prefer to call them what White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called them: stupid, aging white hippies.

And yes, these are probably the same people who protested Miller and JD Vance at Washington, DC's Union Station. It's just a short ride up I-95 from there to Baltimore, after all.

This is the sound of Democrats digging their own political grave https://t.co/Z8oCvgX9gL — Liz 🦋 🇺🇸 (@ElizabethSolle2) August 25, 2025

Hey Siri: tell us why Democrats are hemorrhaging young voters and have an approval rating in the teens.

What…the…helll…?!?!?!



They are serenading a criminal illegal alien, and the Democrats cannot grasp why their approval is in the scepter tank. https://t.co/6xaVjkHg45 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) August 25, 2025

Shhh. Let them cook.

"I'm alright...don't nobody traffic like me..." pic.twitter.com/x3JkcoTrAw — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 25, 2025

HAAAAAAA!

"How do we win back male voters?"



"Here...take these pink vests and give them to Kenny Loggins and the boomer HR department from the local DMV and have them sing about how an illegal MS-13 gang member is our neighbor." - @TheDemocrats https://t.co/sm18hjOIqY — Larry (@LongBaIILarry) August 25, 2025

We must emphasize once again that Loggins was not part of this clown show.

We'd feel bad for besmirching his name ... if it weren't so funny.

Bear in mind, they are also going to the mattresses for the illegal alien truck driver who killed three people because he didn't understand what traffic signs meant.

I can't believe Trump didn't release Garcia after witnessing this. https://t.co/HIb2Vkesn6 — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) August 25, 2025

LOL.

Incredible that it didn't work, right?

Dear American Left,



Try and get more cringe than this. Go on, try. I dare you.



Sincerely,

- America



PS: they absolutely will somehow find a way to do something more cringe than this. https://t.co/tyHgLVSTk3 — Drew Bunch O' Numbers (@Drew43698320) August 25, 2025

Oh, yes. They totally will.

And when they do, we'll make sure to share it with everyone.

Umm ... you're welcome?





