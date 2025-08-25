Monday Morning Meme Madness
Erasing Crime: Zohran Mamdani to Reportedly End Misdemeanor Charges in NYC If Elected...
VIP
The Democrat Party May Be Hemorrhaging Voters but Now Is Not the Time...
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Will Redraw Its District Map - Thanks, Gavin Newsom...
VIP
The Inherent Racism of Woke Medicine
Beat the Press: Putin Pressure? JD Vance Enjoys Regular Trouncing of Kristen Welker’s...
(Update) Active Shooter Reported On the University of South Carolina's Columbia Campus Fal...
A View to No Kills: Trump’s Federalization of D.C. Police Yields Ten-Day Streak...
ABC News Fails to Tug at Our Heartstrings With Illegal Immigrant Back-to-School Sob...
Jasmine Can't Cope With A Possible Crockett-less Congress: X Users Help her Plan...
Con of a Preacher, Man: Zohran Mamdani Visits Harlem Church (PICS)
Dem Maxwell Frost Laughably Claims MAGA Voters Are Confessing to Him that They...
Chuck Todd: Don't Make Democrats Live by Their Own Lawfare Rules
Denver Parishioners Worry About 'Psychological Safety' Because Their Priest Is Actually Ca...

Virginia Democrat Party Vice Chair: 'It's Winsome Sears' Fault That We're So Racist'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on August 25, 2025
Meme


We can't imagine a worse week than the one Abigail Spanberger and Virginia Democrats have just had, so we can only hope the next one is worse than the last.

And, because Democrats in 2025 have shown zero ability to stop digging when they are in a hole, we're pretty confident about that hope. 

Advertisement

On Aug. 21, when Republican candidate for governor, Winsome Sears, ventured into deep blue Arlington to deliver remarks at a school board meeting, she was greeted by one of the most racist signs we have ever seen from an elderly white AWFL and Spanberger supporter, Anita Martineau.  

It took Spanberger an entire day to comment on the viral sign, which is an eternity in viral political time, and when she did, she said that Martineau held up her repugnant sign because Sears has 'objectionable beliefs.'

Yikes. 

But since Democrats are nothing if not a groupthink hive mind, the entire party is now running in lockstep with that narrative. Mark Broklawski is the vice chair of the Virginia Democrat Party. On Saturday afternoon, he announced that it's OK for a Spanberger supporter to tell Sears that she can't use white bathrooms because, you see, it is Sears who creates a 'climate of contempt.'

Un. Freaking. Believable. 

In the Substack article Broklawski wrote and linked to, he took out an even bigger shovel: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Let’s be clear: that sign was wrong. Full stop. It targeted Sears in a way that was offensive and unacceptable. But condemning the sign does not mean ignoring the climate that allowed it to appear. And that climate is fueled by the politics of grievance Sears has chosen to run on ...

... Sears has shown us what kind of campaign she’s running. It isn’t about roads, jobs, or schools. It’s grievance politics, plain and simple. Teaching Virginians who to resent. Who not to trust. Who to turn against.

And when campaigns talk like that, people follow the cue. They feel emboldened to put hostility on display. That’s how contempt moves from the fringe into the mainstream.

This isn’t an accident. It’s escalation by design. Her campaign thrives on keeping Virginians angry and on edge. Tension isn’t treated as a problem to solve. It’s the fuel.

See? It was the Jews' fault that the Nazis hated them and wanted to exterminate them. 

Yes, he actually wrote those words. And Sears ripped him for it. 

It is not just crazy, it is reprehensible. And it is disqualifying.

Advertisement

But, believe it or not, Broklawski had not hit rock bottom yet. He then tried to claim that HE was the victim of Sears' antisemitism. 

WHAT? Dude? Put down your phone. Walk away. And never come back to social media. 

The ratio Broklawski received on both posts was deservedly epic. 

OOF. 

Spanberger is actually running alongside a vocal Hamas supporter, and Broklawski has the absolute gall to call Sears an antisemite. 

Whoops! 

It must be (D)ifferent when a Democrat uses the word 'cabal.' Broklawski has no problem with the word in that instance. 

Advertisement

We don't believe that he thinks at all.

We're not sure how Broklawski got to be in the position of Vice Chair for Rules, but he should have remembered the first rule of holes. 

We couldn't make it up if we tried.

Democrat pretzel logic at its finest. 

Maybe sit them ALL out. 

Advertisement

Spanberger isn't any better, so we're not surprised that this is one of her party's top lieutenants. 

How difficult is it to simply come out and say, 'We condemn that sign, and we have told the woman that we do not want her knocking on doors for our candidate'?

Period. Full stop. 

Even Martineau herself has handled the scandal better by deciding to shut up and go dark on X. 

Spanberger and Broklawski could take a lesson from her and put down their shovels. But they won't. 

The Virginia governor's race was once a lock for Democrats. Spanberger started the campaign with a 17-point lead over Sears. That was when she was able to cast herself as a 'centrist.' 

Her lead has now shrunk to seven points with more than two months to go because Sears is exposing many of Spanberger's radical left positions, and because Spanberger is exposing herself as totally unqualified.

We haven't seen any polling since Martineau told Sears to stay in her own segregated bathroom, much less since Spanberger and Broklawski told Virginians that they blame the black woman for their party's inherent racism. 

Advertisement

If the Democrats keep going the way they are, we might see Sears become the first black female governor in American history. 

And, like Terry McAuliffe in 2021, Spanberger will have only herself to blame for her loss. 

============================================

Related:

UPDATE: It's Not MAGA Country? Chicago Carjack Victim Defies Trump, Says There Are 'No Red Hats' There

BAAAHAHAHA! CIA's 'Mop-Up-Guy' Ken Dilanian Is Worried About 'Weaponization' of Intelligence Agencies

The Chomping Will Proceed: DeSantis Pulls an Andrew Jackson on Order to Shut Down Alligator Alcatraz

Welcome to the Podcast From HELL: Gavin Newsom's Panel Is Why Democrats Are Losing In One Image

Whatever, Dude: Tim McBride Whines About Being Referred to as 'Transgender'

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jasmine Can't Cope With A Possible Crockett-less Congress: X Users Help her Plan for the Future
Eric V.
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Will Redraw Its District Map - Thanks, Gavin Newsom and Shortsighted Democrats!
Warren Squire
Chuck Todd: Don't Make Democrats Live by Their Own Lawfare Rules
Amy Curtis
Canada's Newest Military Recruitment Poster Is a Boatload of AI-Generated Cringe
Amy Curtis
ABC News Fails to Tug at Our Heartstrings With Illegal Immigrant Back-to-School Sob Story
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement