Virginia Democrat Party Vice Chair: 'It's Winsome Sears' Fault That We're So Racist'



We can't imagine a worse week than the one Abigail Spanberger and Virginia Democrats have just had, so we can only hope the next one is worse than the last.

And, because Democrats in 2025 have shown zero ability to stop digging when they are in a hole, we're pretty confident about that hope.

On Aug. 21, when Republican candidate for governor, Winsome Sears, ventured into deep blue Arlington to deliver remarks at a school board meeting, she was greeted by one of the most racist signs we have ever seen from an elderly white AWFL and Spanberger supporter, Anita Martineau.

It took Spanberger an entire day to comment on the viral sign, which is an eternity in viral political time, and when she did, she said that Martineau held up her repugnant sign because Sears has 'objectionable beliefs.'

Yikes.

But since Democrats are nothing if not a groupthink hive mind, the entire party is now running in lockstep with that narrative. Mark Broklawski is the vice chair of the Virginia Democrat Party. On Saturday afternoon, he announced that it's OK for a Spanberger supporter to tell Sears that she can't use white bathrooms because, you see, it is Sears who creates a 'climate of contempt.'

What happened in Arlington wasn’t just about a meeting. It was about the climate Winsome Sears is creating, one where contempt is currency and neighbors are turned against each other.@SpanbergerForVA is running on something stronger: a Virginia where we solve problems, not… — Marc Broklawski (@marcbroklawski) August 23, 2025

Un. Freaking. Believable.

In the Substack article Broklawski wrote and linked to, he took out an even bigger shovel:

Let’s be clear: that sign was wrong. Full stop. It targeted Sears in a way that was offensive and unacceptable. But condemning the sign does not mean ignoring the climate that allowed it to appear. And that climate is fueled by the politics of grievance Sears has chosen to run on ...



... Sears has shown us what kind of campaign she’s running. It isn’t about roads, jobs, or schools. It’s grievance politics, plain and simple. Teaching Virginians who to resent. Who not to trust. Who to turn against. And when campaigns talk like that, people follow the cue. They feel emboldened to put hostility on display. That’s how contempt moves from the fringe into the mainstream. This isn’t an accident. It’s escalation by design. Her campaign thrives on keeping Virginians angry and on edge. Tension isn’t treated as a problem to solve. It’s the fuel.

See? It was the Jews' fault that the Nazis hated them and wanted to exterminate them.

Yes, he actually wrote those words. And Sears ripped him for it.

Abigail Spanberger’s Democrat Party is blaming me for the racist sign her own volunteer made.



I know Abigail and her elitist cabal are desperate and deluded but this is a whole new level of crazy. pic.twitter.com/E1LlqXlcww — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 24, 2025

It is not just crazy, it is reprehensible. And it is disqualifying.

But, believe it or not, Broklawski had not hit rock bottom yet. He then tried to claim that HE was the victim of Sears' antisemitism.

Winsome Sears had every word in the English language to choose from. She chose “elitist cabal.”



I’m Jewish. That’s not random, it’s antisemitism, plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/IMjW1C1TAh — Marc Broklawski (@marcbroklawski) August 24, 2025

WHAT? Dude? Put down your phone. Walk away. And never come back to social media.

The ratio Broklawski received on both posts was deservedly epic.

You think this racist sign was the black woman's fault? pic.twitter.com/FIaIT8lj33 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 24, 2025

Uhh. Isn’t this her running mate ?



You really aren’t bright are you. pic.twitter.com/CWBI4VoXo4 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 24, 2025

OOF.

Spanberger is actually running alongside a vocal Hamas supporter, and Broklawski has the absolute gall to call Sears an antisemite.

Marc Broklawski, VA Democrats Vice-Chair for Rules is a LOSER pic.twitter.com/HLPvXZfu0M — A Guy on X. (@VaChangeAgent) August 24, 2025

Whoops!

It must be (D)ifferent when a Democrat uses the word 'cabal.' Broklawski has no problem with the word in that instance.

LOL! You really thought this would work. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) August 24, 2025

We don't believe that he thinks at all.

We're not sure how Broklawski got to be in the position of Vice Chair for Rules, but he should have remembered the first rule of holes.

Democrat white guy blaming the black woman for another white Democrat harassing a black woman with a Jim Crow sign. https://t.co/LXCAzbP5jb — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 24, 2025

We couldn't make it up if we tried.

It’s really unconscionable how that black woman forced all those white Democrats to be racist. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 25, 2025

If Winsome Sears weren’t a black woman that old white lady wouldn’t have made that racist sign. It’s Winsome’s fault. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 24, 2025

Democrat pretzel logic at its finest.

Dude, a Democrat actually held up a sign saying that she didn’t want to share a water fountain with a black woman. Maybe sit this one out… https://t.co/DPPGEMBrlr — Loudoun County Republican Women's Club🇺🇸 (@LoudounGOPWomen) August 24, 2025

Maybe sit them ALL out.

Is it possible that this Marc dude for the @vademocrats is actually working for the @VA_GOP to help @winwithwinsome get elected?



Because if not, @SpanbergerForVA has some real staffing problems. 🥶 https://t.co/Rc3mHbn1ku — Ian Prior (@iandprior) August 24, 2025

Spanberger isn't any better, so we're not surprised that this is one of her party's top lieutenants.

Spanberger’s crazy sign lady scandal is taking a toll on Virginia Dems. They are not handling this well. https://t.co/fdp4251OvV — Glen Sturtevant (@GlenSturtevant) August 24, 2025

How difficult is it to simply come out and say, 'We condemn that sign, and we have told the woman that we do not want her knocking on doors for our candidate'?

Period. Full stop.

Even Martineau herself has handled the scandal better by deciding to shut up and go dark on X.

Spanberger and Broklawski could take a lesson from her and put down their shovels. But they won't.

The Virginia governor's race was once a lock for Democrats. Spanberger started the campaign with a 17-point lead over Sears. That was when she was able to cast herself as a 'centrist.'

Her lead has now shrunk to seven points with more than two months to go because Sears is exposing many of Spanberger's radical left positions, and because Spanberger is exposing herself as totally unqualified.

We haven't seen any polling since Martineau told Sears to stay in her own segregated bathroom, much less since Spanberger and Broklawski told Virginians that they blame the black woman for their party's inherent racism.

If the Democrats keep going the way they are, we might see Sears become the first black female governor in American history.

And, like Terry McAuliffe in 2021, Spanberger will have only herself to blame for her loss.





