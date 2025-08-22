The Near-Fatal Crisis of Our Military—From Woke Collapse to Warrior Strength
The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing...
VIP
Ex ABC Journo Terry Moran Gets Some Leads While Sounding an 'Autocracy' Alarm...
Asra Nomani Shares Damning DEEP DIVE on Democrat Group Behind VA Woman and...
Trump Wins Again: Canada to Remove Retaliatory Tariffs
VIP
Pramila Jayapal and Rick Steves Lament that Democrats Can No Longer Rob Americans...
'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's...
Laurence Tribe Among Lefties Spreading 'Jaw-Dropping' Quote From Karoline Leavitt (Just On...
WATCH Winsome Earle-Sears' Shut DOWN Woke Mob With POWERFUL Speech Defending Virginia Chil...
Dine-In, Eating, and Inclusion: Jarvis Reveals Rebranded Cracker Barrel’s New 'Woke' Menu
It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: WATCH When a Giddy...
Just WOW ---> Denouncing a Jim Crow Protest Sign Should be EASY, so...
POPCORN TIME! CNN Turns to Andrew McCabe for Comment on Kash Patel's FBI...
KNOCK KNOCK! VA Democrat Who Held Racist AF Sign Protesting Winsome Earle-Sears Connected...

Abigail Spanberger Just Blamed Winsome Earle-Sears' 'Objectionable Beliefs' for Racist Volunteer's Sign

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Welp, Abigail Spanberger finally made a statement about her racist volunteer using a racist sign to attack her black candidate last night at the Arlington School Board meeting in Arlington, VA. Keep in mind, it took her 18 hours to come up with this garbage:

Advertisement

She didn't say anything; her campaign did.

Just sayin'.

Her post continues:

... how much one might find someone else’s beliefs objectionable, to threaten a return of Jim Crow and segregation to a Black woman is unacceptable. Full stop.

Read that again. At first, we thought it was just some lame post typed up by some expert they pay to write things that supposedly appeal to Virginians. But then we reread it, and the part that sticks out to us is how she brings up 'objectionable beliefs'. 

Is she saying Winsome's beliefs around family and safety are objectionable?

Is she blaming Winsome for the racist sign?

The dramatic 'full stop' at the end is a joke. 

Woof.

Recommended

The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK
Sam J.
Advertisement

This doesn't seem to be going over so hot for Abi on X.

But at least now Democrats can claim she made a statement.

Tough crowd, Abi.

Advertisement

Yup. 

============================================================

Related:

Asra Nomani Shares Damning DEEP DIVE on Democrat Group Behind VA Woman and Her Racist AF Sign (THREAD)

'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's Pointy Head

WATCH Winsome Earle-Sears' Shut DOWN Woke Mob With POWERFUL Speech Defending Virginia Children (Vid)

It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: WATCH When a Giddy John Bolton SQUEE'd Over Mar-A-Lago Raid

KNOCK KNOCK! VA Democrat Who Held Racist AF Sign Protesting Winsome Earle-Sears Connected to Spanberger

============================================================

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK
Sam J.
'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's Pointy Head
Sam J.
Asra Nomani Shares Damning DEEP DIVE on Democrat Group Behind VA Woman and Her Racist AF Sign (THREAD)
Sam J.
Laurence Tribe Among Lefties Spreading 'Jaw-Dropping' Quote From Karoline Leavitt (Just One Problem...)
Doug P.
Trump Wins Again: Canada to Remove Retaliatory Tariffs
Amy Curtis
It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: WATCH When a Giddy John Bolton SQUEE'd Over Mar-A-Lago Raid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The More Ya KNOW! Jillian Michaels Nukes Abby Phillip From ORBIT for Trashing Her on Pod Behind Her BACK Sam J.
Advertisement