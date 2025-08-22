Abigail Spanberger Just Blamed Winsome Earle-Sears' 'Objectionable Beliefs' for Racist Volunteer's Sign

Welp, Abigail Spanberger finally made a statement about her racist volunteer using a racist sign to attack her black candidate last night at the Arlington School Board meeting in Arlington, VA. Keep in mind, it took her 18 hours to come up with this garbage:

As I said yesterday, the sign displayed in Arlington last night was racist and abhorrent.



Many Virginians remember the segregated water fountains (and buses and schools and neighborhoods) of Virginia’s recent history. And no matter the intended purpose or tone and no matter how… — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) August 22, 2025

She didn't say anything; her campaign did.

Just sayin'.

Her post continues:

... how much one might find someone else’s beliefs objectionable, to threaten a return of Jim Crow and segregation to a Black woman is unacceptable. Full stop.

Read that again. At first, we thought it was just some lame post typed up by some expert they pay to write things that supposedly appeal to Virginians. But then we reread it, and the part that sticks out to us is how she brings up 'objectionable beliefs'.

Is she saying Winsome's beliefs around family and safety are objectionable?

Is she blaming Winsome for the racist sign?

The dramatic 'full stop' at the end is a joke.

Woof.

Is the racist still door knocking for your campaign??? None of your supporters said anything about her sign last night until the negative response from the public. That silence speaks volumes about you and your party. — Betsy Golden (@BetsyGolden16) August 22, 2025

"no matter how much one might find someone else’s beliefs objectionable"



Ah. So the rape victim is to blame for wearing a short skirt? (Or in a Muslim country, for not wearing a burka?) I thought we were past that kind of thing. — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) August 22, 2025

As you certainly did Not say yesterday. Your team handled it to cover for you while you hid.



Like you're hiding from the other part of this, what's your position on boys dressed as girls in girls locker rooms? What rights do you feel those minor girls have in that situation? Q — Unplugged (@DeclansWallace) August 22, 2025

This doesn't seem to be going over so hot for Abi on X.

But at least now Democrats can claim she made a statement.

You still REFUSE to address the reason why and why you refuse to keep our kids safety, agency, privacy while they are at school. You came for our kids. This shit isn’t going away no matter how much you ignore it. https://t.co/z9BTl2ODIH — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) August 22, 2025

But you still support having this 'woman' in the girls locker room pic.twitter.com/la67btH2km — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) August 22, 2025

Tough crowd, Abi.

"And no matter the intended purpose or tone and no matter how much one might find someone else’s beliefs objectionable..."



So 'girls are girls, boys are boys, and they should have separate locker rooms and sports' is 'objectionable'? https://t.co/pa0T9vAtvG — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) August 22, 2025

So, Spanberger still believes men should be in the locker rooms of girls. https://t.co/CFpL3aCkG8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 22, 2025

Yup.

