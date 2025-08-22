VIP
Artificial Intelligence Sends Us a Message From the 1980s

WATCH Winsome Earle-Sears' Shut DOWN Woke Mob With POWERFUL Speech Defending Virginia Children (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Winsome Earle-Sears stood in front of a room of trans activists, people who openly booed and ridiculed her, and defended students, parents, and families who want their schools to be safe at the Arlington School Board meeting last night.

She even stood up against racist Democrats outside, holding Jim Crow signs.

This is what a leader does.

This is what a leader looks like.

This is the woman who should lead Virginia.

Watch this:

Of course, they booed her; she dared step off the Democrat plantation. Oh, and it's cute how they turned her mic off before she was done ... like that would stop her. Winsome once used her own high-heeled shoe to gavel in the Virginia Senate because someone (a Democrat) hid the gavel from her.

That's just who she is.

Democrats have once again underestimated her.

This. ^

Here's the entire speech (where you see them shut of fher mic).

At this point, Virginians are asking Winsome to attend school board meetings all over Northern Virginia, where parents have been disregarded for years. Finally, someone is willing to stand with and up for parents and students who want a safe environment to learn.

No wonder Democrats are panicking and showing their true racist colors.

============================================================

============================================================

