WATCH Winsome Earle-Sears' Shut DOWN Woke Mob With POWERFUL Speech Defending Virginia Children (Vid)

Winsome Earle-Sears stood in front of a room of trans activists, people who openly booed and ridiculed her, and defended students, parents, and families who want their schools to be safe at the Arlington School Board meeting last night.

She even stood up against racist Democrats outside, holding Jim Crow signs.

This is what a leader does.

This is what a leader looks like.

This is the woman who should lead Virginia.

Watch this:

Virginia Republican nominee for Governor @winwithwinsome just called out the Arlington County School Board to their faces for allowing boys to use the girl's bathroom and allowing a male child sex offender into a high school girl's locker room.



All of the libs booed her. pic.twitter.com/uxGRKZpdM6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2025

Of course, they booed her; she dared step off the Democrat plantation. Oh, and it's cute how they turned her mic off before she was done ... like that would stop her. Winsome once used her own high-heeled shoe to gavel in the Virginia Senate because someone (a Democrat) hid the gavel from her.

That's just who she is.

Democrats have once again underestimated her.

Openly racist democrats in 2025 have no place in VA. Vote Winsome and make history! — PiusX (@PiusXwest) August 22, 2025

This. ^

Here's the entire speech (where you see them shut of fher mic).

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears’ full speech to the Arlington School Board on their transgender locker room and bathroom policies ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/azGB4LlKJX — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 22, 2025

At this point, Virginians are asking Winsome to attend school board meetings all over Northern Virginia, where parents have been disregarded for years. Finally, someone is willing to stand with and up for parents and students who want a safe environment to learn.

No wonder Democrats are panicking and showing their true racist colors.

