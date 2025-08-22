It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: WATCH When a Giddy John Bolton SQUEE'd Over Mar-A-Lago Raid

As our amazing, dedicated, lovely, brilliant readers know, Kash Patel's FBI raided John Bolton's home early this morning because, as many Democrats have said, 'No one is above the law.' Heck, even Bolton himself said this years back when they raided Mar-a-Lago.

He seemed almost giddy about Trump's home being raided.

Watching this footage, it's more than clear they never thought he'd win again, and they never thought they'd get caught.

John Bolton was really enthusiastic about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.



“No one is above the law.”



I wonder if he feels the same way about today’s FBI raid on his house. pic.twitter.com/hsBPGzJbak — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 22, 2025

We're willing to bet he's not quite as enthusiastic about the whole home-raiding thing now.

Just an educated guess on our part.

Life is good... pic.twitter.com/wfffR75mdk — DEPLORABLE ULTRA MAGA Susan (@susanbnj) August 22, 2025

Unless you're John Bolton.

I wonder if they went through his wife's underway drawer, asking for Melania. 🙄 — theygonnalose 🏴‍☠️🐬⚓ (@theygonnalose) August 22, 2025

Doubtful.

Not to be snotty, but why would they want to look at Mrs. Bolton's underwear?

Natch.

The hypocrisy has come full circle. The FBI is raiding John Bolton's home, the very man who demanded investigations and prosecutions of President Trump for the same issue: https://t.co/0a14QzALej — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) August 22, 2025

Funny how that works out.

So, who's next? John Brennan? James Comey? Adam Schiff? Liz Cheney? Hillary Clinton? Joe Biden?

Going to pop some popcorn while we wait to find out.

