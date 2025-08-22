VIP
Pramila Jayapal and Rick Steves Lament that Democrats Can No Longer Rob Americans...
'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's...
Laurence Tribe Among Lefties Spreading 'Jaw-Dropping' Quote From Karoline Leavitt (Just On...
WATCH Winsome Earle-Sears' Shut DOWN Woke Mob With POWERFUL Speech Defending Virginia Chil...
Dine-In, Eating, and Inclusion: Jarvis Reveals Rebranded Cracker Barrel’s New 'Woke' Menu
Just WOW ---> Denouncing a Jim Crow Protest Sign Should be EASY, so...
POPCORN TIME! CNN Turns to Andrew McCabe for Comment on Kash Patel's FBI...
KNOCK KNOCK! VA Democrat Who Held Racist AF Sign Protesting Winsome Earle-Sears Connected...
Welcome to the 'Find Out' Part, Bro: Kash Patel's FBI Raids John Bolton's...
Barking Up the Wrong Tree: Taylor Lorenz’s Kid Phone Hustle Crashes and Burns
Governor DeSantis Ditches Rainbow Crosswalk: Safety Over Symbolism, Leaves Leftists Fuming
From Twitter to the Supreme Court: How an Anonymous Account's Exposé on Taxpayer-Funded...
Uber-Ignorant: Jasmine Crockett Tells Gavin Newsom ICE Is Supposed to Be a Glorified...
VIP
Artificial Intelligence Sends Us a Message From the 1980s

It's Called Karma and It's Spelled HA HA HA: WATCH When a Giddy John Bolton SQUEE'd Over Mar-A-Lago Raid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on August 22, 2025
meme

As our amazing, dedicated, lovely, brilliant readers know, Kash Patel's FBI raided John Bolton's home early this morning because, as many Democrats have said, 'No one is above the law.' Heck, even Bolton himself said this years back when they raided Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

He seemed almost giddy about Trump's home being raided.

Watching this footage, it's more than clear they never thought he'd win again, and they never thought they'd get caught.

We're willing to bet he's not quite as enthusiastic about the whole home-raiding thing now.

Just an educated guess on our part.

Unless you're John Bolton.

Doubtful.

Not to be snotty, but why would they want to look at Mrs. Bolton's underwear?

Natch.

Recommended

'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's Pointy Head
Sam J.
Advertisement

Funny how that works out.

So, who's next? John Brennan? James Comey? Adam Schiff? Liz Cheney? Hillary Clinton? Joe Biden? 

Going to pop some popcorn while we wait to find out. 

============================================================

Related:

Abigail Spanberger's Silence on Her Volunteer's Racist Sign COULD Sink Her Campaign (We're Here for It)

KNOCK KNOCK! VA Democrat Who Held Racist AF Sign Protesting Winsome Earle-Sears Connected to Spanberger

Welcome to the 'Find Out' Part, Bro: Kash Patel's FBI Raids John Bolton's Home

Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest Winsome Earle-Sears

Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party for 'Educated People'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FBI KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's Pointy Head
Sam J.
Laurence Tribe Among Lefties Spreading 'Jaw-Dropping' Quote From Karoline Leavitt (Just One Problem...)
Doug P.
Dine-In, Eating, and Inclusion: Jarvis Reveals Rebranded Cracker Barrel’s New 'Woke' Menu
Warren Squire
KNOCK KNOCK! VA Democrat Who Held Racist AF Sign Protesting Winsome Earle-Sears Connected to Spanberger
Sam J.
WATCH Winsome Earle-Sears' Shut DOWN Woke Mob With POWERFUL Speech Defending Virginia Children (Vid)
Sam J.
POPCORN TIME! CNN Turns to Andrew McCabe for Comment on Kash Patel's FBI Raiding John Bolton's Home
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Accountability MUST Follow': Kash Patel Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL Right on James Comey's Pointy Head Sam J.
Advertisement