Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party for 'Educated People'

The 19% of people who approve of the Democratic Party still don't understand how a bunch of uneducated rubes could have beaten them in 2024, which is ironic considering that's WHY we beat them. That's how we beat them.

Normal, hard-working Americans are sick and tired of being lectured and shamed by people who think they're smarter than they are. Or, in other words, the Left. Nothing screams educated but ignorant like this James Medlock guy, who incidentally has this editor blocked even though she's never engaged him.

Guess he's not a fan of differing opinions.

Check this out.

Conversely, I had dinner with a bunch of professors the other day and I don't think the right is prepared for the radicalization of formerly centrist types against them https://t.co/tYPYdsEpCd — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) August 17, 2025

So, centrists are radicalized now? That hardly makes them centrists.

On the one hand you have 14 year olds who want to say the n word. On the other hand you have highly educated former voices of moderation in their cohort, who have been pushed to the point of spending the rest of their lives on a mission to destroy the right. Good luck! — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) August 17, 2025

WHAT?

Wow. Nothing says educated like spewing obnoxious generalities and empty platitudes.

See? We went to college, we know big words, too.

Heh.

How many centrist professors are there though? Can’t be many these days — MakewiEatsSpam (@MakewiEatsSpam) August 17, 2025

There are 2.

It's science.

This post, though, this is the real kicker.

Wouldn't expect conservatives to understand academia since they've generally self selected out of it, but most professors are not radical gender studies people. They all vote dem because that's the only game left in town for educated peoplehttps://t.co/KWAUl1F3A7 — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) August 17, 2025

K.

Coming out of school with 100k in debt and a non STEM degree doesn’t exactly scream common sense voter.



You point to stats of conservatives being uneducated and I’ll point to the ones of leftist being mentally ill. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 18, 2025

Nothing like equating intelligence with requiring people to regurgitate your opinion back to you. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) August 18, 2025

Sorry, but that does not make sense. I've worked in academia for 35 years, and I consider myself a centrist.



I can't imagine a truly well-educated person voting for the party of woke socialism & anti-white racism at this point. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 18, 2025

But ... only Democrats are smart enough to appeal to academics. They can't get enough of that genius Kamala Harris, for example.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides.

Haha I wonder why Dems have such a low approval rating? Could it be this condescending attitude? — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) August 18, 2025

Could be.

