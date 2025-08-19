Young Black Man Makes EPIC, STAT-BASED Case Against Reparations and Woke Host Just...
Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party for 'Educated People'

Sam J. | 10:10 AM on August 19, 2025
The 19% of people who approve of the Democratic Party still don't understand how a bunch of uneducated rubes could have beaten them in 2024, which is ironic considering that's WHY we beat them. That's how we beat them.

Normal, hard-working Americans are sick and tired of being lectured and shamed by people who think they're smarter than they are. Or, in other words, the Left. Nothing screams educated but ignorant like this James Medlock guy, who incidentally has this editor blocked even though she's never engaged him.

Guess he's not a fan of differing opinions.

Check this out.

So, centrists are radicalized now? That hardly makes them centrists.

WHAT?

Wow. Nothing says educated like spewing obnoxious generalities and empty platitudes.

See? We went to college, we know big words, too.

Heh.

There are 2.

It's science.

This post, though, this is the real kicker.

K.

But ... only Democrats are smart enough to appeal to academics. They can't get enough of that genius Kamala Harris, for example.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides.

Could be.

Advertisement