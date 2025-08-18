Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

The Truth About Gaza
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:41 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If we are being completely transparent, we used to write about Eric Swalwell a lot more than we do now, but a lot of our readers stopped reading the articles we wrote about him because, let's face it, he's just not that interesting. And truly, his consistent state of being is characterized by saying and doing foolish things.

In other words, it would only be newsworthy if he stopped being a complete dork.

That being said, his deliberately going to a super expensive grocery store to pretend that grocery prices in general are JUST SO HIGH was pretty damn dumb, even for this Fang Banger.

Watch this:

Painful.

And what's with the chick glasses on this guy?

It's true.

It's about all he does these days.

Well, that and record himself acting surprised by his staffers asking him stupid questions so he can pretend he can answer questions on the go.

At this point, anything is possible.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY ERIC SWALWELL INFLATION JOE BIDEN

