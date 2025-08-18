Now, THAT'S a Self-Own: Eric Swalwell Grocery Shopping Goes Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

If we are being completely transparent, we used to write about Eric Swalwell a lot more than we do now, but a lot of our readers stopped reading the articles we wrote about him because, let's face it, he's just not that interesting. And truly, his consistent state of being is characterized by saying and doing foolish things.

In other words, it would only be newsworthy if he stopped being a complete dork.

That being said, his deliberately going to a super expensive grocery store to pretend that grocery prices in general are JUST SO HIGH was pretty damn dumb, even for this Fang Banger.

Watch this:

.@RepSwalwell posts cringe video complaining about grocery prices.



He was silent during the inflation surge under Biden.



"Maybe a small piece of ham will have to do." pic.twitter.com/NoTSXpx0GN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2025

Painful.

And what's with the chick glasses on this guy?

Only a democrat like @ericswalwell could help jack up grocery prices through Biden’s inflation, watch families struggle, then turn around and mock the right because prices haven't come back down yet.



He wasn’t saying this when prices were skyrocketing under Biden, but now he… pic.twitter.com/Fxw2O2LINh — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) August 18, 2025

It's true.

That slack-jawed embarrassment obviously hasn’t stepped foot in a grocery store in years. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 17, 2025

He is literally owning himself with this video. Has he ever shopped for groceries? pic.twitter.com/ZYUCAAXxyw — Bree (@Bree000007) August 17, 2025

It's about all he does these days.

Well, that and record himself acting surprised by his staffers asking him stupid questions so he can pretend he can answer questions on the go.

Why does he wear women’s glasses? Is he transitioning? — Hakim (@kareemjeanjr) August 17, 2025

At this point, anything is possible.

