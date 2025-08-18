Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong... for Gavin

We're not sure if this person was trying to trash Gavin Newsom or JD Vance here, but all it did was make Newsom look even more like an entitled, rich jerk who is entirely out of touch with normal, everyday people.

While making Vance look like a man who overcame crazy obstacles to be one of the most important leaders of the free world.

Funny how that worked out:

Gavin Newsom vs JD Vance in high school pic.twitter.com/fROzQvm376 — YungPut1n (@YungPutin1) August 17, 2025

See what we mean?

Newsom looks uncannily like the rich kid villain in every 80s teen movie. Vance looks like a normal kid. https://t.co/zyvgBMIIKM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 18, 2025

This. ^

Gavin Newsom vs JD Vance after high school pic.twitter.com/yWEFIRb5Eu — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) August 18, 2025

There it is.

JD Vance vs Newsom after High School.. pic.twitter.com/gVrPilQawH — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 18, 2025

Oops, again.

The guy on the left looks like he would lock down an entire state with mask mandates, forced vaccines, and outdoor restrictions then throw himself a party at the French Laundry. https://t.co/8KQcGf6JPc — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 18, 2025

That's because he DID do that.

The people trying to make Gavin Newsom a thing don’t know what the thing is. https://t.co/EV0z6LImXN — RBe (@RBPundit) August 18, 2025

Which makes this even funnier.

So Vance was a normal teenager and Newsom was a douche.



Got it. https://t.co/7PXiuE2fAc — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 18, 2025

Basically. Yes.

A preppy pretty boy born into wealth and a well-connected family vs a kid born into the drug dens of Ohio and who escaped against all odds because of sheer merit and determination https://t.co/XctCMFlEHP — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) August 18, 2025

Heck, Vance should use this in every ad he puts out when he runs for president.

Gavin Newsom’s dad was the personal attorney for the billionaire Getty family. They gave young Gavin money to start a winery in Napa.



JD Vance grew up in a broken, drug-addicted home in the rust belt. He joined the Marines to pay for college.



These guys are not comparable. https://t.co/VN5GbaPiX2 — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) August 17, 2025

Not even a little bit.

I can't tell if this is supposed to be pro-Newsom or pro-Vance https://t.co/xKAq36Fekf — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 17, 2025

See? We're not sure either.

JD Vance mastered himself and developed total self control while Newsom become an adulterous alcoholic with bottomless self-entitlement. https://t.co/cNM8LRrx6J — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) August 17, 2025

Ouch.

Newsom just looks like the villain in every John Hughes movie. JD Vance is the goofy best friend/background guy, but Newsom is def the James Spader character https://t.co/blHYn3hIWf — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) August 18, 2025

She's right.

This guy would definitely have given Andrew McCarthy a hard time for dating poor Molly Ringwald.

