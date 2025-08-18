Post Comparing High School Pics of JD Vance to Gavin Newsom Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong... for Gavin

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

We're not sure if this person was trying to trash Gavin Newsom or JD Vance here, but all it did was make Newsom look even more like an entitled, rich jerk who is entirely out of touch with normal, everyday people.

While making Vance look like a man who overcame crazy obstacles to be one of the most important leaders of the free world.

Funny how that worked out:

See what we mean?

This. ^

There it is.

Oops, again.

That's because he DID do that.

Which makes this even funnier.

Basically. Yes.

Heck, Vance should use this in every ad he puts out when he runs for president.

Not even a little bit.

See? We're not sure either.

Ouch.

She's right.

This guy would definitely have given Andrew McCarthy a hard time for dating poor Molly Ringwald.

============================================================

