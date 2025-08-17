'Superman' Actor Terence Stamp Dead at 87
FACE-PLANT ALERT! Stephen King’s Grammar-Gone-Wrong Rant on Trump’s Writing Skills Goes SO Very... WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on August 17, 2025

Horror maestro Stephen King, the king of killer clowns and creepy crawlies, unleashed a sanctimonious screed against Trump's writing, pompously proclaiming that a leader who can't write can't think in a post filled with grammatical errors.

You know, if you're going to make fun of the way someone else writes, you should probably ensure you don't make a bunch of mistakes while doing so.

Speaking of capitalizing at random ... 

We can only hope King did this on purpose because otherwise, ouch. That's one scary self-own.

*cough cough*

We see what he did here.

Dude, indeed.

He also thought he was running to be Obama's VP, wore special shoes, and had to use the big boy stairs ... but hey, Trump uses TOO MANY CAPS.

Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's LATEST Trump Conspiracy -Vid
Sam J.
The irony.

But orange man bad.

Or something.

============================================================

