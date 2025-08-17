FACE-PLANT ALERT! Stephen King’s Grammar-Gone-Wrong Rant on Trump’s Writing Skills Goes SO Very... WRONG

Horror maestro Stephen King, the king of killer clowns and creepy crawlies, unleashed a sanctimonious screed against Trump's writing, pompously proclaiming that a leader who can't write can't think in a post filled with grammatical errors.

You know, if you're going to make fun of the way someone else writes, you should probably ensure you don't make a bunch of mistakes while doing so.

Speaking of capitalizing at random ...

Can you possibly trust a President who can't spell, has serious problems with grammar, and capitalizes at random? I think not. A President who can't write can't think. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 16, 2025

We can only hope King did this on purpose because otherwise, ouch. That's one scary self-own.

Call your sponsor, Stephen. — Jayroo (@jayroo69) August 17, 2025

*cough cough*

Golly gee, Steve, you're right.



We won't vote Trump for President ever again!

Maybe. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 17, 2025

We see what he did here.

Dude, indeed.

the last guy (who you voted in) spoke to dead friends and needed an easter bunny to guide him. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) August 17, 2025

He also thought he was running to be Obama's VP, wore special shoes, and had to use the big boy stairs ... but hey, Trump uses TOO MANY CAPS.

You capitalized the word "president" at random, genius. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) August 17, 2025

The irony.

I don’t buy this from the people who told us Joe Biden was perfectly fine to govern. — The Tasteless Gentleman (@SarHandicrapper) August 17, 2025

But orange man bad.

Or something.

