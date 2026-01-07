Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE...
Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After Shooting Incident

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on January 07, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis who was trying to run him down with her vehicle during a federal operation in the city. Mayor Jacob Frey demands that ICE leave the city, and he has a polite way of saying it, and then he has the performative moment for the cameras. Here he is at the press conference:

Gov. Tim Walz as well, who referred to ICE as President Trump's "Gestapo."

That was the Frey who remembered to pack his angry eyes. Earlier in the day, after hearing about the shooting incident, he demanded that ICE get out of his city. Here's Frey "asking nicely."

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder
Doug P.
The mobs you've incited to try to run down law enforcement are causing the chaos.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

