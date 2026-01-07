Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After Shooting Incident

As Twitchy reported earlier, an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis who was trying to run him down with her vehicle during a federal operation in the city. Mayor Jacob Frey demands that ICE leave the city, and he has a polite way of saying it, and then he has the performative moment for the cameras. Here he is at the press conference:

BREAKING: Mayor Frey tells ICE "get the fck out of Minneapolis" or more will be kiIIed pic.twitter.com/vfWryQWL7n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2026

Frey has a message for ICE:



“Get the fck out of Minneapolis”



He takes no responsibility for inciting violence anf obstructing ICE….AKA breaking federal law.



It’s time for the Insurrection Act. NOW!

pic.twitter.com/cMatApSloB — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 7, 2026

This little shit (Mayor Frey) needs to be arrested for incitement. — Steadfast (@MForbes) January 7, 2026

Gov. Tim Walz as well, who referred to ICE as President Trump's "Gestapo."

He’s enabling this behavior — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) January 7, 2026

That sounds like a threat. — Alpha Liger ⬛ 🟨 (@AlphaLiger) January 7, 2026

That was the Frey who remembered to pack his angry eyes. Earlier in the day, after hearing about the shooting incident, he demanded that ICE get out of his city. Here's Frey "asking nicely."

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Are you fcking kidding me?!?! Resign. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2026

Lying POS fraudster — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2026

THEY TRIED TO MURDER ICE AGENTS. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 7, 2026

You threatened this would happen last month.



Resign. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2026

YOU are the problem. I think maybe YOU should leave? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 7, 2026

You are a pathetic donkey — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2026

Let’s be clear, and I say this as a Minnesotan.



Jacob Frey and Tim Walz are responsible for the person who lost their life today.



Their rhetoric directly led to that person’s actions and demise.



Stop vilifying federal officers, and stop endorsing criminal activity. https://t.co/pmjGbPnSWp — Ashton Forbes (@AshtonForbes) January 7, 2026

The presence of VIOLENT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS and RIOTERS is the driving force behind the chaos, not the ICE agents.



Stop demonizing federal and local law enforcement for doing their jobs because YOU have failed to do yours. https://t.co/Au0kbNozOA — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) January 7, 2026

"The presence of immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city."



If the presence of law enforcement is causing chaos, your community is the problem. https://t.co/T1kjE40bcj — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 7, 2026

The mobs you've incited to try to run down law enforcement are causing the chaos.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

