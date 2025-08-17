WOOF! Susan Rice, Shaking in Her Boots Over Putin's Obama Dirt, Peddles Brennan's...
Roseanne Holds NOTHING Back As She FEARLESSLY Shares the Three 'Truth Bombs of ALL TIME' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on August 17, 2025
Sarah D.

Roseanne isn't exactly known for biting her tongue when it's essential for people to hear the truth. Seriously, the woman walked away from everything so she could say what she wants, when she wants, and not have to worry about the pearl-clutchers, aka the powers that be.

So we're not at all surprised to see the Domestic Goddess dropping truth bombs about what Democrats had to do to beat Trump the first time around. 

God only knows what they're planning to do this time.

Unfortunately, we have to think about them in that way, but after what they did in 2020, we can't trust them even a little bit. A party so willing to shut down its people, destroying businesses, education, heck even LIES, will do anything to take back power. 

And ironically, they want us to believe it's Trump who is the authoritarian.

She does indeed.

And we both love and fear her for it. Heh.

