Roseanne Holds NOTHING Back As She FEARLESSLY Shares the Three 'Truth Bombs of ALL TIME' (Watch)

Roseanne isn't exactly known for biting her tongue when it's essential for people to hear the truth. Seriously, the woman walked away from everything so she could say what she wants, when she wants, and not have to worry about the pearl-clutchers, aka the powers that be.

So we're not at all surprised to see the Domestic Goddess dropping truth bombs about what Democrats had to do to beat Trump the first time around.

And here it is — the three truth bombs of all time:



“They gave us COVID so we'd send in mail-order ballots.”



“They overthrew the United States of America. They overthrew the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America.”



“And then they covered it up with the January… pic.twitter.com/7qD6wZqEgD — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) August 16, 2025

God only knows what they're planning to do this time.

Unfortunately, we have to think about them in that way, but after what they did in 2020, we can't trust them even a little bit. A party so willing to shut down its people, destroying businesses, education, heck even LIES, will do anything to take back power.

And ironically, they want us to believe it's Trump who is the authoritarian.

In a lapse of filtering his words, Joke BiteMe let it slip. pic.twitter.com/Dx7CbQRX9B — Dr. O (@overbey_ta86135) August 16, 2025

Roseanne tells it like it is. — XRPspider (@XRPspider) August 16, 2025

She does indeed.

And we both love and fear her for it. Heh.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

