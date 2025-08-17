Lefties Posting Tough Guy Obama vs. Putin Pic to Dunk on Trump OWNED by GLORIOUS Pic-Thread and LOL

It's sort of adorable how so many people on the Left have a very narrow, limited, convenient memory when it comes to Barack Obama, or any former Democrat leader for that matter. Hey, we get it, so much of their agenda and narrative is built around feelings and stories versus reality and issues, so we're not surprised when we see things like this from Andrea Junker, who, like other uninformed, emotional nitwits in her party, seems to think Obama was tough with Putin.

Someone should tell her about Crimea.

Anyway, this post has gone fairly viral, and we've covered it, but just in case you missed it...

Just for those who may be a little confused: This is how an American president should treat Putin. pic.twitter.com/WRNsr8mFpS — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 15, 2025

Oh, honey.

This was silly, even for a Lefty.

Twitchy favorite @awstar11 was kind enough to compile a pretty hilarious thread of other moments in time featuring various leaders with Putin, including Obama.

Take a look.

I love playing this game.

Let's compare still shots.

A short thread pic.twitter.com/TRMV3JtvYg — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2025

We love playing this game too!

How President Biden treated Putin pic.twitter.com/vetrCOSlqt — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2025

Joe probably thought Putin was Cornpop.

Heh.

How Hillary Clinton treated Putin pic.twitter.com/FlS13GMVVD — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2025

Hill-dawg LOVES her some commies, especially when she can sell them a bunch of our uranium.

How John Kerry treated Putin pic.twitter.com/2gHaAz5IFp — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2025

LURCH!

How John Bolton treated Putin pic.twitter.com/XutvZCg3WN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2025

What a disappointment Bolton has turned out to be.

How GWB treated Putin pic.twitter.com/5DnYa48YUp — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2025

Look at that. Polite, friendly, presidential.

Just like Trump.

Interestingly enough, Junker is blocking anyone who pushes back on her post.

Also, some people can't handle pushback pic.twitter.com/hGbvcXT4YE — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2025

X can be a tough place, it's even tougher when you're stupid.

