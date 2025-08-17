HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who...
Double DOG Dare Them! What the NYT Just Admitted About the 'Redistricting Wars'...
Mahmoud Khalil’s Hamas-Praising NYC Rant: Way Past Time to Show This Coward the...
Good Riddance: Spike Lee and Colin Kaepernick’s Pity Party Docuseries Got the Boot...
Girl Scouts Oust Leader for Skipping Pride Push: When Selling Cookies Became Selling...
VIP
Bill Maher Blasts Prominent Dems Like Hillary and Kamala for Turning Down His...
Just One More Thing: Ed Martin Seen Snooping Around Letitia James’ Brooklyn Home...
A Call to Violence: Dem Eric Swalwell Threatens to Bury Republicans Below the...
Scott Jennings: Rich, Liberal Elites are Steering the National Dem Party To Zohran...
Chess Champ Garry Kasparov Says Trump’s Peace Summit Worse than Biden’s Soldier-Killing Af...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Advised Trump to ‘Stop Being Putin’s Ho’
Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman
VIP
It's Time to Smash the (Trans) Patriarchy
Melania Trump Sends Letter to Putin Calling for Peace: 'It's Time'

Lefties Posting Tough Guy Obama vs. Putin Pic to Dunk on Trump OWNED by GLORIOUS Pic-Thread and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:15 AM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, Pool, File

It's sort of adorable how so many people on the Left have a very narrow, limited, convenient memory when it comes to Barack Obama, or any former Democrat leader for that matter. Hey, we get it, so much of their agenda and narrative is built around feelings and stories versus reality and issues, so we're not surprised when we see things like this from Andrea Junker, who, like other uninformed, emotional nitwits in her party, seems to think Obama was tough with Putin.

Advertisement

Someone should tell her about Crimea.

Anyway, this post has gone fairly viral, and we've covered it, but just in case you missed it... 

Oh, honey.

This was silly, even for a Lefty.

Twitchy favorite @awstar11 was kind enough to compile a pretty hilarious thread of other moments in time featuring various leaders with Putin, including Obama.

Take a look.

We love playing this game too!

Joe probably thought Putin was Cornpop.

Heh.

Hill-dawg LOVES her some commies, especially when she can sell them a bunch of our uranium.

LURCH!

What a disappointment Bolton has turned out to be.

Look at that. Polite, friendly, presidential.

Recommended

Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman
Brett T.
Advertisement

Just like Trump.

Interestingly enough, Junker is blocking anyone who pushes back on her post.

X can be a tough place, it's even tougher when you're stupid.

============================================================

Related:

Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Defending Toad Who Claimed America Deserved 9/11 Because He's Hot Is Just SO Her

Talk About PRIVILEGE --> Kamala Harris’s Stepdaughter Has to Make Up Things to Be Anxious About

Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on CNN (Watch)

She MAD: Sarah Gonzales Calls 'Rich Kid' Jasmine Crockett OUT During Her Townhall and WHOA NELLIE (Watch)

Leftist, Elitist DBag D.C. AG Brian Schwalb Suing Trump to Make Sure D.C. Stays a Crime-Infested Craphole

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrats are still pushing the talking point that President Trump is compromised by Russia.

Help us push back. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY FOREIGN POLICY RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman
Brett T.
HELL YEAH: Tim Burchett REFUSES to Be Bullied by Unhinged, Garbage Leftist Who Doxxed His Family
Sam J.
Double DOG Dare Them! What the NYT Just Admitted About the 'Redistricting Wars' Will PISS Democrats Off
Sam J.
Just One More Thing: Ed Martin Seen Snooping Around Letitia James’ Brooklyn Home Like TV’s Columbo
Warren Squire
Girl Scouts Oust Leader for Skipping Pride Push: When Selling Cookies Became Selling Ideologies
justmindy
Good Riddance: Spike Lee and Colin Kaepernick’s Pity Party Docuseries Got the Boot from ESPN
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman Brett T.
Advertisement