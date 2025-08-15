Leftist, Elitist DBag D.C. AG Brian Schwalb Suing Trump to Make Sure D.C. Stays a Crime-Infested Craphole

What sort of privileged a-hole sues to keep a city crime-infested and dangerous? Oh, we know, D.C. AG Brian Schwalb is that privileged a-hole.

The majority of people in Washington, D.C. have welcomed the support from President Trump, the streets are already safer, and yet Schwalb is suing to take that away because having fewer criminals on the streets is an assault on their dignity.

Or something.

No, we can't even make this crap up.

See for yourselves:

We are suing to block the federal government takeover of DC police.



By illegally declaring a takeover of MPD, the Administration is abusing its temporary, limited authority under the law.



This is the gravest threat to Home Rule DC has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

Wow.

Keep going.

The federal government's power over DC is not absolute, and it should not be exercised as such.



Section 740 of the Home Rule Act permits the President to request MPD's services.



But it can only be done temporarily, for special emergencies, and solely for federal purposes. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

Again. He's not suing to stop something terrible; he's suing to stop something incredibly beneficial to the people in D.C. The only people who don't like it are the ones who have been committing the crimes.

Well, they and the white, wealthy, elitist leftists living in their secure, gated communities don't like it either.

Even when Section 740 is lawfully invoked, the Home Rule Act keeps operational control of MPD with the Mayor and Chief, and the President must request MPD services through the Mayor.



In DC's 52 years of Home Rule, no President has tried invoking this authority.



Until this week. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

And it shows, bro. D.C. is a dump.

On Monday, the President signed an Executive Order invoking Section 740 and declaring he was placing MPD under direct federal control.



And last night, the US Attorney General issued an order to replace Chief Smith with a federal official, rescind MPD policies, and take over MPD. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

Yes, because he genuinely cares about the city and its residents.

Unlike Brian.

This is an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call DC home.



Our office will go to court to defend Home Rule, block the unlawful orders, and maintain MPD under District control.



We have no choice but to stand up for DC residents' rights and safety. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 15, 2025

What a bunch of crap.

You are suing to keep DC a sh**hole?



Yeah, good luck with that, princess. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 15, 2025

All of this to avoid giving Trump a win.

So YOU are the problem?



YOU are the reason that carjackings are crazy?

That poor neighborhoods are hellholes?

That violent criminals walk armed on the street knowing they have nothing to fear from prosecution?



Thanks for popping up so everybody knows. pic.twitter.com/L7Hzc0RpYt — 2A History (@2aHistory) August 15, 2025

It's clear the 'law' in D.C. cares more about playing politics than it does preventing crime and protecting people.

I find this to be quite eye opening that you don’t want crime to stop — Dami5208 (@dami5208) August 15, 2025

Same.

It's weird, right?

Why do you support criminals instead of normal people? — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) August 15, 2025

That's what Democrats do.

