Leftist, Elitist DBag D.C. AG Brian Schwalb Suing Trump to Make Sure D.C. Stays a Crime-Infested Craphole

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on August 15, 2025
Meme

What sort of privileged a-hole sues to keep a city crime-infested and dangerous? Oh, we know, D.C. AG Brian Schwalb is that privileged a-hole.

The majority of people in Washington, D.C. have welcomed the support from President Trump, the streets are already safer, and yet Schwalb is suing to take that away because having fewer criminals on the streets is an assault on their dignity.

Or something.

No, we can't even make this crap up.

See for yourselves:

Wow.

Keep going.

Again. He's not suing to stop something terrible; he's suing to stop something incredibly beneficial to the people in D.C. The only people who don't like it are the ones who have been committing the crimes.

Well, they and the white, wealthy, elitist leftists living in their secure, gated communities don't like it either.

And it shows, bro. D.C. is a dump.

Yes, because he genuinely cares about the city and its residents.

Unlike Brian.

What a bunch of crap.

All of this to avoid giving Trump a win.

It's clear the 'law' in D.C. cares more about playing politics than it does preventing crime and protecting people.

Same.

It's weird, right?

That's what Democrats do.

