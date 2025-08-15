Hands Off ... My Cash? WUT? Tammy Duckworth's Social Security Post Is PEAK LOL-Worthy, Self-Owning BS

Strap in because Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) just dropped what might be the most hilariously tone-deaf tweet of the week—and that's saying something in the wild world of Democrats.

Advertisement

In what appears to be a desperate attempt to rally the troops against, well, anyone who dares question the sacred cow that is Social Security, Duckworth wrote a pretty ridiculous post telling people HANDS OFF ... their own money? What?

If it's our money, then give it BACK. Of course, that's not what she meant; she meant it's THEIR money. As in, the money the government forcibly takes from your paycheck every month, dumps into a 'trust fund' that's been raided like a Vegas buffet by politicians for decades?

Here's the tweet in all its glory:

Social Security is YOUR money. Hands off. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) August 14, 2025

Woof, Tammy.

Yeah, this didn't go so hot for Tammy:

Send me a check then. I’d like to withdraw all of mine. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 15, 2025

See?

No, it's not our money.



It's a tax that is collected from workers and then handed out to those receiving benefits.



Stop lying about what Social Security is simply because you think your voters are retarded. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 14, 2025

Well, considering they vote for her, they could be.

Hands off... My money? You're an idiot. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 15, 2025

Exactly.

Then cut me a check Tammy



I’m happy to invest it myself. — 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2025 (@ShadesOfPunky) August 15, 2025

Americans definitely know better when it comes to most things, including how to spend OUR money.

Why do you want Social Security to go insolvent?? It’s people like you who endanger the financial security of retirees by refusing to deal with the very real problems with the program. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) August 14, 2025

Mine? I have questions:

1) Why has congress spent much of it on things that it wasn't designated for?

2) Why are you wilfully giving it to illegal aliens?

3) Why do you use it as collateral when you sell Treasury bonds?

4) Why did my mother work 40 years and only get $800/month? — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) August 15, 2025

All good points.

So are the taxes I pay. — Brick (@Brick_House04) August 15, 2025

Damn right.

Give it all back, Tammy.

If Social Security is really 'OUR money,' then why does it feel more like a Ponzi scheme run by the same clowns who can't balance a checkbook?

============================================================

Related:

Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to Hide the Crime (Thread)

BOMBSHELL (Abby-Gate): Abigail Spanberger Neck-Deep in CRAZY Defamation Lawsuit She's Been Trying to Hide

New SHERIFF in Town! Jeanine Pirro Scares the HELL Out of Lefties Who Think They Can Harm Officers -Watch

Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch)

Jillian Michaels Is STRAIGHT-Fire Owning CNN Panel Whose Only Argument Is 'White People Bad' (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.