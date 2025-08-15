Barack Obama Praises Texas Dems 'for the Work That They've Done' By Fleeing...
Hands Off ... My Cash? WUT? Tammy Duckworth's Social Security Post Is PEAK LOL-Worthy, Self-Owning BS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on August 15, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Strap in because Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) just dropped what might be the most hilariously tone-deaf tweet of the week—and that's saying something in the wild world of Democrats. 

In what appears to be a desperate attempt to rally the troops against, well, anyone who dares question the sacred cow that is Social Security, Duckworth wrote a pretty ridiculous post telling people HANDS OFF ... their own money? What?

If it's our money, then give it BACK. Of course, that's not what she meant; she meant it's THEIR money. As in, the money the government forcibly takes from your paycheck every month, dumps into a 'trust fund' that's been raided like a Vegas buffet by politicians for decades? 

Here's the tweet in all its glory:

Woof, Tammy.

Yeah, this didn't go so hot for Tammy:

See?

Well, considering they vote for her, they could be.

Exactly.

Americans definitely know better when it comes to most things, including how to spend OUR money.

All good points.

Damn right.

Give it all back, Tammy.

If Social Security is really 'OUR money,' then why does it feel more like a Ponzi scheme run by the same clowns who can't balance a checkbook?

