Trump’s Done with Biden’s Ukraine Fiasco: Ready to Push Putin Toward Peace
YOU VOTED FOR THIS! David French Gets Stark Reminder HE Supports the 'Folks'...
'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes...
VIP
Building a Home Where Love Lingers: The Power of Unbreakable Family Bonds
WOMP WOMP: Gavin Newsom's Plan to 'End Trump's Presidency' via Gerrymandering Falls FLAT...
D.C.'s 'Crime Drop' Sham Revealed: Cooking the Books and Canning the Whistleblower to...
BOMBSHELL (Abby-Gate): Abigail Spanberger Neck-Deep in CRAZY Defamation Lawsuit She's Been...
'They Have Gone Crazy': Trump Says What We're All Thinking About the State...
New SHERIFF in Town! Jeanine Pirro Scares the HELL Out of Lefties Who...
Smiling MAGA Man Tears Down Democrats’ Illegal ‘Trump = Hitler’ Sign on Highway...
Hoagie Hauling Hothead Hits Hoosegow
A House Divided: Symone Sanders Townsend Insists D.C. Is Safe but an X...
Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care...
Oh DAMN! Leslie McAdoo Gordon Just Shut David Corn TF DOWN for Claiming...

Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to Hide the Crime (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We present this thread with limited commentary because Anna Giaritelli's story is so troubling and damning of the D.C. police force, it truly speaks for itself. On that note, please send this to any pundit, anchor, Democrat, or Lefty you see spewing the flat-out LIE that violent crime is down 30% in that city.

Advertisement

Take a look - it's long, but worth your time.

They covered it up.

Post continues:

... find it.

Almost as if it had been hidden away for political gain.

Post continues:

... leadership would rather deceive the public and appear less dangerous than list mine and countless other sexual assaults on their website.

We're shocked.

Ok, not really.

Recommended

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Post continues:

... how prevalent crime is. Without MPD’s honesty about the crimes that it has chosen to hide from its public-facing stats page, the @WhiteHouse cannot get an accurate picture of how bad the problem actually is and adequately fix it.

Keep going.

Post continues:

... walking after dark so they knew when you were home, and knew to be aware of your surroundings, almost to the point of paranoia. (Ladies?)

Meep.

Post continues:

... sexually assaulted me. If it had not been for others in the vicinity, including a construction worker named Donny who heard my screaming and ran to my rescue, I don’t know if I would be here today.

Advertisement

Awful.

Post continues:

... the public and leaders to improve how crime is handled and prevented.

We're doing our part to share it as well.

Keep in mind who has been insisting crime is down in DC as you read the rest of this.

Post continues:

... you have not been counted into the total tally. The pain you suffered was not severe enough, according to MPD’s standards.

They are protecting the criminal to protect themselves.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... the abuses listed on https://crimecards.dc.gov over the past year are a lie. There are COUNTLESS more sex abuse victims who have cases moving forward that the DC police have refused to tally in their counts.  

Holy cow.

Post continues:

... immediately released from jail by the judge who presided over the case.

Here I was, a single woman who was attacked a block from my front door. Not jailing him until trial felt like a death sentence. How could I leave my home with him out on the streets, living in a tunnel a few blocks from where I lived?

Immediately released from jail. Read that again.

Post continues:

...  prosecutors were busy bringing hundreds of cases against January 6th offenders.

Liars.

Advertisement

Caught in pubic WITH A MACHETE.

Post continues:

... story. Awareness to the problems can bring change.

We have no words for this ... 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME HOMELESSNESS WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit
Grateful Calvin
YOU VOTED FOR THIS! David French Gets Stark Reminder HE Supports the 'Folks' Attacking Catholic Nuns
Amy Curtis
BOMBSHELL (Abby-Gate): Abigail Spanberger Neck-Deep in CRAZY Defamation Lawsuit She's Been Trying to Hide
Sam J.
WOMP WOMP: Gavin Newsom's Plan to 'End Trump's Presidency' via Gerrymandering Falls FLAT With Voters
Amy Curtis
Trump’s Done with Biden’s Ukraine Fiasco: Ready to Push Putin Toward Peace
justmindy
Smiling MAGA Man Tears Down Democrats’ Illegal ‘Trump = Hitler’ Sign on Highway Overpass in Iowa (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement