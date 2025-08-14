Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care...
Oh DAMN! Leslie McAdoo Gordon Just Shut David Corn TF DOWN for Claiming...
Yes or No? Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Direct Questions About Zohran Mamdani for FOUR...
VIP
Dems' Numbers on Crime Show They're Definitely Taking the Correct Approach (If You're...
Jillian Michaels Is STRAIGHT-Fire Owning CNN Panel Whose Only Argument Is 'White People...
CNN Pollster Harry Enten Says Americans OVERWHELMINGLY Prefer Trump’s Approach to Crime Ov...
VIP
Silly 'Angry Staffer' Account Tried Quote-Trolling Me and Just GUESS How That Turned...
Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED in Brutal Back and Forth With Ted Cruz About His...
Do They Live In CA? Gov. Brylcreem Says President Trump, Greg Abbott Are...
The Death of the Legacy Media—How a Generation of Voices Broke the Trust...
When You've Lost MSNBC: 'Morning Joe' Cites Poll That SINKS Dem Narrative About...
No More Mrs. NICE FLOTUS: Melania Taking ZERO Prisoners Holding Media Accountable (Here's...
Something BIG Is Happening --> Why Oh WHY Is Hillary Suddenly BEGGING for...
New York Times Says the TREASONOUS Part Out Loud, Tries Backpedaling but It's...

He Went THERE: Sen. John Kennedy Shares Brutally HILARIOUS Words of Wisdom With Chuck and Hakeem (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Senator John Kennedy is still our spirit animal. Rep. Virginia Foxx is in the running because she's a stick of dynamite, but at the end of the day, it's interviews like this one that give Kennedy a slight edge.

Advertisement

It's not every senator who can use the word 'testicles' in such a profound and hilarious manner. Especially since he's addressing Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

Watch this:

Buy some testicles from Amazon.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA ha ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

And who knows, Chuck and Hakeem may be in luck, Amazon has everything, they may carry testicles. 

Clearly, they each need a pair.

Kennedy has been on a roll about D.C. crime for a few days now:

Tofu mob.

He should make bumper stickers that say that.

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Is STRAIGHT-Fire Owning CNN Panel Whose Only Argument Is 'White People Bad' (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And then there's this:

Get the pigs out of the creek.

What he said.

============================================================

Related:

Silly 'Angry Staffer' Account Tried Quote-Trolling Me and Just GUESS How That Turned Out for Them

Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED in Brutal Back and Forth With Ted Cruz About His Plan to Make CA SUCK Even More

No More Mrs. NICE FLOTUS: Melania Taking ZERO Prisoners Holding Media Accountable (Here's a Short List)

Something BIG Is Happening --> Why Oh WHY Is Hillary Suddenly BEGGING for Donations for Her 'Nonprofit'

New York Times Says the TREASONOUS Part Out Loud, Tries Backpedaling but It's WAAAY Too Late for That

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS CRIME DONALD TRUMP JOHN KENNEDY REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jillian Michaels Is STRAIGHT-Fire Owning CNN Panel Whose Only Argument Is 'White People Bad' (Watch)
Sam J.
Marie Harf So MASSIVELY Bodied on Fox News for Claiming Trump Doesn't Care About Cops She TRENDS (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh DAMN! Leslie McAdoo Gordon Just Shut David Corn TF DOWN for Claiming Russia Collusion Was NOT a Hoax
Sam J.
New York Times Says the TREASONOUS Part Out Loud, Tries Backpedaling but It's WAAAY Too Late for That
Sam J.
Yes or No? Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Direct Questions About Zohran Mamdani for FOUR Agonizing Minutes
Warren Squire
Something BIG Is Happening --> Why Oh WHY Is Hillary Suddenly BEGGING for Donations for Her 'Nonprofit'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jillian Michaels Is STRAIGHT-Fire Owning CNN Panel Whose Only Argument Is 'White People Bad' (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement