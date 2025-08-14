He Went THERE: Sen. John Kennedy Shares Brutally HILARIOUS Words of Wisdom With Chuck and Hakeem (Watch)

Senator John Kennedy is still our spirit animal. Rep. Virginia Foxx is in the running because she's a stick of dynamite, but at the end of the day, it's interviews like this one that give Kennedy a slight edge.

It's not every senator who can use the word 'testicles' in such a profound and hilarious manner. Especially since he's addressing Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

Watch this:

🚨NEW: John Kennedy🤣



"I say this with respect: Chuck and Hakeem need to go to Amazon, buy some testicles and stand up to the loon wing of their party!" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/uYOpV1YxIs — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 14, 2025

Buy some testicles from Amazon.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA ha ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA ha.

And who knows, Chuck and Hakeem may be in luck, Amazon has everything, they may carry testicles.

Clearly, they each need a pair.

Kennedy has been on a roll about D.C. crime for a few days now:

If you don’t think Washington, D.C. has a crime problem, then try walking around H Street, Columbia Heights, or Navy Yard on a Wednesday night and see for yourself.



The tofu mob should be thanking President Trump for helping instead of having their 19th nervous breakdown. pic.twitter.com/bsmFGGbquc — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 13, 2025

Tofu mob.

He should make bumper stickers that say that.

And then there's this:

The water in Washington, D.C., is not going to clear up until you get the pigs out of the creek. pic.twitter.com/sc2wkEUL54 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 12, 2025

Get the pigs out of the creek.

What he said.

============================================================

============================================================

