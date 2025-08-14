When You've Lost MSNBC: 'Morning Joe' Cites Poll That SINKS Dem Narrative About...
No More Mrs. NICE FLOTUS: Melania Taking ZERO Prisoners Holding Media Accountable (Here's a Short List)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on August 14, 2025
(Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

Melania Trump spent her first term as FLOTUS getting attacked, harassed, and dragged for doing nothing more than being Trump's wife. Her own aides crapped all over her when she was worn down from constantly being smeared by the media ... it was bad.

Then, to make matters worse, the Biden administration targeted her once again, invading her privacy and making her feel unsafe in her own country just so they could try and keep Trump from running again.

They failed.

They never thought they'd fail.

Thank God, they did.

And Melania is doing being nice about any of it:

Ain't it, though?

adsfsaf

We can hardly blame Melania for wanting a little bit of justice for herself, her husband, and her entire family.

Yes. The Left has turned into nothing more than a shrieking, angry mob of stupid, hate-filled lawn flamingos who have nothing they stand for, so they spend their time hating Trump, Melania, and anyone who supports them. 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS BLUESKY DONALD TRUMP MELANIA TRUMP X

