No More Mrs. NICE FLOTUS: Melania Taking ZERO Prisoners Holding Media Accountable (Here's a Short List)

Melania Trump spent her first term as FLOTUS getting attacked, harassed, and dragged for doing nothing more than being Trump's wife. Her own aides crapped all over her when she was worn down from constantly being smeared by the media ... it was bad.

Then, to make matters worse, the Biden administration targeted her once again, invading her privacy and making her feel unsafe in her own country just so they could try and keep Trump from running again.

They failed.

They never thought they'd fail.

Thank God, they did.

And Melania is doing being nice about any of it:

In the past month, First Lady Melania Trump has:



• Threatened to sue Hunter Biden for $1B over lies.



• Forced The Daily Beast retract lies.



• Got Dem operative James Carville to apologize.



It’s refreshing to have a First Lady who holds the media accountable. — Danielle D'Souza Gill (@danielledsouzag) August 14, 2025

Ain't it, though?

Best First Lady ever. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 14, 2025

Keep in mind no other First Lady, except perhaps Rachel Jackson, though she never actually served as First Lady having died before his inauguration, was ever treated so hideously as Melania has been treated. Melania has been a model of dignity unlike any other before her. — Donna Coghlan (@donnac1188) August 14, 2025

We can hardly blame Melania for wanting a little bit of justice for herself, her husband, and her entire family.

But it is also sad that it is necessary (that is, they’re not holding themselves accountable and not “reporting” false information.) — Roy More (@tspaRoy) August 14, 2025

Yes. The Left has turned into nothing more than a shrieking, angry mob of stupid, hate-filled lawn flamingos who have nothing they stand for, so they spend their time hating Trump, Melania, and anyone who supports them.

It's a horrible agenda if you think about it.

It's also why their approval rating is such garbage, but we digress.

Haters keep trying to paint Trump as the mob boss, but we're pretty sure that's the missus.

And we love her for it.

Just sayin'.

