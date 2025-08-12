WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Illiterate 'Fascist Trump' Post Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

Oh, look. Alexander Vindman put down his hostess cake long enough to post some mean things about Trump helping D.C. with their crime crisis on X. What a giver. Ok, not really. The guy posts like an angry high school girl who needs to have her phone taken away because she's crossed into meltdown territory and is ony hurting herself the more she posts.

Advertisement

Just like Doughboy Vindman here.

Look at how big and bad he is ... HA HA HA HA:

Hey, @realDonaldTrump you’re a dumbass fascist. Later, I'll make the arguement as to why this is so dangerous. Putting troops on the streets of a nation's capital, to intimidate opposition, is an authoritarian play. For now, I’ll poke holes in your wannabe fascist's image. — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 ( @AVindman ) August 11, 2025

What makes this even funnier is that this is an edited version because Alexander Vindman isn't the brightest crayon in the box.

Here's the original version:

Why’d you delete this version, dumbass? pic.twitter.com/UvYpt5evD4 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 11, 2025

Because well, he's a dumb*ss*.

*shrug*

Day dranking? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 12, 2025

Nah, that's the misses. OH WE'RE JUST KIDDING.

Or are we?

WE ARE.

Ahem.

Hahaha he’s heated he didn’t get a pardon — The MAGA GSD (@siriusthedoge) August 12, 2025

Aww, poor little weeble wobble.

Is he really that dumb? — PH (@laxman2221) August 12, 2025

Yes.

Next question.

============================================================

Related:

Brit Hume Completely DEBUNKS Smug Journo's Claim That Trump Is LYING About DC Crime Crisis As Only HE Can



THIS Is How It's DONE! Here's the Arrest List From 1 NIGHT With Trump's National Guard Protecting D.C.

BOOM! Winsome Earle-Sears Just Dropped Another Ad That Abigail Spanberger Will HAVE to Answer For (Watch)

Tinfoil or NOT? You Decide --> DAMNING Thread Ties Nick Fuentes to January 6th In a Very TROUBLING Way

Another BOMBSHELL: Meet Journo Adam Schiff Tried to SILENCE for Exposing Trump Impeachment Op (Email)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.