WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Illiterate 'Fascist Trump' Post Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on August 12, 2025

Oh, look. Alexander Vindman put down his hostess cake long enough to post some mean things about Trump helping D.C. with their crime crisis on X. What a giver. Ok, not really. The guy posts like an angry high school girl who needs to have her phone taken away because she's crossed into meltdown territory and is ony hurting herself the more she posts.

Just like Doughboy Vindman here.

Look at how big and bad he is ... HA HA HA HA:

What makes this even funnier is that this is an edited version because Alexander Vindman isn't the brightest crayon in the box.

Here's the original version:

Because well, he's a dumb*ss*.

*shrug*

Nah, that's the misses. OH WE'RE JUST KIDDING. 

Or are we?

WE ARE.

Ahem.

Aww, poor little weeble wobble.

============================================================

