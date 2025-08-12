BOOM! Winsome Earle-Sears Just Dropped Another Ad That Abigail Spanberger Will HAVE to Answer For (Watch)

Winsome Earle-Sears is starting to take the fight TO Abigail Spanberger, and it's a beautiful thing.

For example, this post/ad:

Think Spanberger’s a centrist? Think again. She’s all-in on boys in girls’ sports and men in women’s locker rooms.



🎥 Roll the tape: pic.twitter.com/AWLyK0SlVr — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) August 12, 2025

Spanberger is trying hard to convince Virginians that she's a centrist, or a moderate, and that she's one of those insane progressives who want boys in girls' bathrooms ... and yet here she is, pushing just that.

Guys, Spanberger is an insane progressive.

She's also a former spy, which makes her even more formidable.

Virginia, as you go so goes the country ... please don't elect this horrible woman.

This needs to be an ad on TV running nonstop! — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) August 12, 2025

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

I can’t believe I’m seeing so many yard signs for her in Fairfax, VA!



The people in Northern Virginia are spiritually blind. We can’t let Spanberger win! — Humannoyed_b (@Humannoyed_b) August 12, 2025

Sadly, Fairfax, VA, is pretty much a lost cause. As long as Winsome isn't blown out entirely there, she can still win without them. And with what we know about Fairfax, the high school there, perhaps even forcing a minor girl to have an abortion without her parents' knowledge or consent, we're not surprised. There's a reason many people in Virginia keep saying, 'Don't Fairfax our Virginia.'

Total progressive whacko! WRONG for VA! pic.twitter.com/9yW2c5A3JW — SailorB (@skipper1184) August 12, 2025

Total progressive whacko may be her new official title.

She's a dangerous lunatic. — whiskeychicken (@whiskeychicken0) August 12, 2025

She's the dangerous lunatic that should scare other dangerous lunatics.

She’s no centrist. We have family living in Northern Virginia. We are praying you will win. — Dan&Sandi (@DanSandi80) August 12, 2025

From their lips to God's ears.

Amen.

