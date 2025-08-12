Seventh Suspect Arrested In Viral Cincinnati Beating, Police Say Attack Was COORDINATED
BOOM! Winsome Earle-Sears Just Dropped Another Ad That Abigail Spanberger Will HAVE to Answer For (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Winsome Earle-Sears is starting to take the fight TO Abigail Spanberger, and it's a beautiful thing.

For example, this post/ad:

Spanberger is trying hard to convince Virginians that she's a centrist, or a moderate, and that she's one of those insane progressives who want boys in girls' bathrooms ... and yet here she is, pushing just that.

Guys, Spanberger is an insane progressive.

She's also a former spy, which makes her even more formidable.

Virginia, as you go so goes the country ... please don't elect this horrible woman.

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

Sadly, Fairfax, VA, is pretty much a lost cause. As long as Winsome isn't blown out entirely there, she can still win without them. And with what we know about Fairfax, the high school there, perhaps even forcing a minor girl to have an abortion without her parents' knowledge or consent, we're not surprised. There's a reason many people in Virginia keep saying, 'Don't Fairfax our Virginia.'

Total progressive whacko may be her new official title.

She's the dangerous lunatic that should scare other dangerous lunatics.

From their lips to God's ears.

Amen.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

