Another BOMBSHELL: Meet Journo Adam Schiff Tried to SILENCE for Exposing Trump Impeachment Op (Email)

If Adam Schiff had nothing to hide, why would he have actively tried to get reporter Paul Sperry suspended from Twitter? You'd think if someone were as concerned with the truth as Schiff has claimed he is (and you know, that's why he wanted those pictures of Trump naked), he would more than welcome a reporter covering the information he was finding. Then again, we all know Schiff is a corrupt, lying sack of snot who targeted Trump for political reasons and was more than happy to do his part to usurp a duly and legally elected president, so OF COURSE he was trying to silence Sperry.

Innocent people don't do this, just FYI.

FLASHBACK: House Intel Committee Chair Adam Schiff Demanded Twitter Suspend Paul Sperry for Exposing His Impeachment Op with CIA Analyst Detailed to Bidenhttps://t.co/Er4oopJGLr — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 12, 2025

From the New York Post in 2023:

US Rep. Adam Schiff tried to get a journalist suspended from Twitter and to have “any and all content” related to House Intelligence Committee staffers removed from the site, according to the latest document dump authorized by new owner Elon Musk. In Tuesday’s installment of the ongoing “Twitter Files,” independent journalist Matt Taibbi posted a Nov. 20, 2020, email regarding a request from the California Democrat’s office to suppress free speech on the social media platform. Taibbi called it an example of the “astonishing variety of requests from officials asking for individuals they didn’t like to be banned.”

We're not even a little bit surprised:

"Paul Sperry was the reporter who outed the name of the [impeachment] 'whistleblower' Adam Schiff was hyping so he was a thorn in Schiff's side, and here he's sending an embarrassing letter [to Twitter] saying we want this account removed." -- Matt Taibbihttps://t.co/FkfO3ETXrs — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 12, 2025

Here's the email from Schiff's people:

Crazy stuff, right?

Thank God for the Twitter Files.

Thank God Trump won.

America deserves the truth, finally.

