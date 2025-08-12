Elitist Lefty Journo Claims Since He Hasn't Been Carjacked in D.C. It's SUPER...
But Crime Is DOWN! LOL! Check Out Advice D.C. Police Shared in 2021 About How to Avoid Getting Carjacked

August 12, 2025
You know, if crime is actually down 30% in your city, it's not likely that your police force has ever had to give out instructions for how to avoid getting carjacked - just putting that out there, D.C. 

The reality is that D.C. has been cooking the books on crime statistics, so it appears they're taking care of their city and, more importantly, their citizens.

About that ... yeah, no.

This is sadly hilarious:

Only drive in the center lane.

Avoid traffic.

Holy Hell.

They might as well have just said not to drive in D.C. at all to avoid getting carjacked. 

That's RIGHT. They wanted to blame car companies instead of the thug a-holes carjacking people in D.C. 

EL OH EL.

This is D.C. we're talking about, but we wondered the same. Nothing about being armed?

Absolutely. And clearly, D.C. is a fantastic place to live, ask Mayor Muriel Bowser.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry.

