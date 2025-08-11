JEEEBUS, These People Are Morons: WATCH DC Protester Ranting About How Living in Crime Is THEIR Right

Nancy Pelosi Gets All High and MIGHTY Lying About Trump, J6, and the...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on August 11, 2025
Sarah D.

If Democrats and Lefties in DC are trying to make Trump's case for him, that someone (him) needs to step in and fight crime in that city, they've succeeded. All you have to do is watch what is being said about the city, how violent crime isn't an issue, how violent crime is down, and of course, the same old same old that fighting crime is racist, and you know right away Trump is doing something right.

Again.

Maybe that's what makes them mad: that he not only acknowledges problems, but instead of using them to run for re-election, he's doing the work to make things better. In other words, he's making Democrats look bad, although if we're being honest, it doesn't take much to do that.

There are actually people in the streets protesting their right to live in a sh**-hole.

Watch this hot mess:

WAT?

*cough cough*

Democrats have lost so many voting blocs, they're trying to hold on to one of the few they have left.

Heh.

They don't have to, which is nice for a change. Finally, someone is stepping in to help make things better, whether the Left likes it or not. 

Trump is done playing. We're not sure why they are so surprised when he follows through on what he says he will do.

============================================================

