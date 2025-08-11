JEEEBUS, These People Are Morons: WATCH DC Protester Ranting About How Living in Crime Is THEIR Right

If Democrats and Lefties in DC are trying to make Trump's case for him, that someone (him) needs to step in and fight crime in that city, they've succeeded. All you have to do is watch what is being said about the city, how violent crime isn't an issue, how violent crime is down, and of course, the same old same old that fighting crime is racist, and you know right away Trump is doing something right.

Advertisement

Again.

Maybe that's what makes them mad: that he not only acknowledges problems, but instead of using them to run for re-election, he's doing the work to make things better. In other words, he's making Democrats look bad, although if we're being honest, it doesn't take much to do that.

There are actually people in the streets protesting their right to live in a sh**-hole.

Watch this hot mess:

🚨 JUST IN: Democrats launch angry demonstration to oppose the reduction of crime in DC by President Trump, and their speakers are unhinged, with one hardly able to speak correctly - causing confusion.



pic.twitter.com/o6SaK1eP2F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 11, 2025

WAT?

Are they criminals? If they arent then what are they worried about? 😂 — Alex (@Rabidcow1) August 11, 2025

*cough cough*

Why do Democrats want to protect DC criminals? — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) August 11, 2025

Democrats have lost so many voting blocs, they're trying to hold on to one of the few they have left.

Heh.

This helps Trump’s effort. Normal residents are glad, but won’t say it. — William Rorrer (@RorrerBW) August 11, 2025

They don't have to, which is nice for a change. Finally, someone is stepping in to help make things better, whether the Left likes it or not.

Trump is done playing. We're not sure why they are so surprised when he follows through on what he says he will do.

============================================================

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Democrats BIG MAD at Trump for Fighting Crime in DC (These Talking Points Are a DOOZY)

Rachel Bitecofer's Pic-Dunk on MAGA Not Knowing What Dems REALLY Look Like Turns Into MASSIVE Self-Own

You Mad, BRO?! Mark Warner's Latest Tulsi Gabbard TANTRUM Makes Him Look Even MORE Nervous (Guilty?!)

FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS

DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abigail Spanberger

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.