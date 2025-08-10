No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden...
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

If you find yourself ever wondering why Hollywood seems to suck more and more, all you have to do is look at how any actor/actress who falls out of line with the Democrats is treated. We've watched morons screaming at Dean Cain for DAYS now, since he is joining ICE.

And of course, they're always after Scott Baio.

This is why more of them don't speak up, because if and when they do, they're targeted.

Take a look:

His post continues:

... they lied, over and over. They’re both either bankrupt or piss poor broke. Nicole did numerous interviews we found and in her own words she admitted she was over 18 the one time. No charges were made against me. In Ca the statutes of limitations were lifted during that time period and she and Alex had an additional 3 years to accuse me again. Neither one did. I hope you, your son, your brother, or your dad never gets “accused” like I did. If you get accused does this mean you are guilty????

Oh, you may notice the post he's responding to is gone but as our dear, wonderful, amazing readers know, the Internet is forever. Especially X.

No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden REALLY Was In Covering Russiagate UP
Sam J.
Oof.

This is where the FAFO portion of our article begins.

Enter Zero Hour:

Yeah, that's not good.

She's a real sweetheart:

Ultimately, 'FullOfGraceUS' deleted the posts. Interestingly enough, when this editor asked her why she became combative, played the victim (even though she called Scott Baio a pedophile), and then blocked. 

Weird response, right?

You'd think someone in this position would want to share her thoughts on why she decided to libel Baio, but nope.

She's having a normal one.

Woof.

============================================================

