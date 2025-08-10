FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS

If you find yourself ever wondering why Hollywood seems to suck more and more, all you have to do is look at how any actor/actress who falls out of line with the Democrats is treated. We've watched morons screaming at Dean Cain for DAYS now, since he is joining ICE.

And of course, they're always after Scott Baio.

This is why more of them don't speak up, because if and when they do, they're targeted.

Take a look:

Yes, I’m the guy that spoke at the RNC for President Trump, and was falsely accused. I had no due process. They went in a media tour instead of going to the police. Alex never filed a police report. The burden of proof was one them, yet I provided all of the evidence to prove… https://t.co/8ig0sF7y0Z — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 9, 2025

His post continues:

... they lied, over and over. They’re both either bankrupt or piss poor broke. Nicole did numerous interviews we found and in her own words she admitted she was over 18 the one time. No charges were made against me. In Ca the statutes of limitations were lifted during that time period and she and Alex had an additional 3 years to accuse me again. Neither one did. I hope you, your son, your brother, or your dad never gets “accused” like I did. If you get accused does this mean you are guilty????

Oh, you may notice the post he's responding to is gone but as our dear, wonderful, amazing readers know, the Internet is forever. Especially X.

She can erase the comment, and she can change her profile to faux-pro Trump 🤭



But SCREENSHOTS, are FOREVER!! pic.twitter.com/KXFsc7IFcn — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) August 10, 2025

Oof.

This is where the FAFO portion of our article begins.

Her profile says she lives in Florida and is a RN. Who knows this person so my legal team can have a nice chat with her??? Maybe let me know, please! https://t.co/ERJQCU4q7Z — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 9, 2025

Enter Zero Hour:

Yeah, that's not good.

She's a real sweetheart:

This is false. I didn’t pay this account and they never asked. https://t.co/o2NQkIw9b7 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 9, 2025

Ultimately, 'FullOfGraceUS' deleted the posts. Interestingly enough, when this editor asked her why she became combative, played the victim (even though she called Scott Baio a pedophile), and then blocked.

Because I was asked to. Because the person who asked was decent. Because Scott posted an article about false claims.



Scott is a decent guy, and I'm sorry he was caught up in what he was. But you fans of his, my gosh. Are you going to go to my kids tiktok and send her… — GraceLynn (@FullOfGraceUS) August 10, 2025

Weird response, right?

You'd think someone in this position would want to share her thoughts on why she decided to libel Baio, but nope.

Yeah that's why the tweets are still on top of his page and I'm still getting incels on my tweets. But whatever love. — GraceLynn (@FullOfGraceUS) August 10, 2025

She's having a normal one.

Woof.

