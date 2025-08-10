DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abigail Spanberger

Aww, yes. Northern Virginia. The bluest of the blue counties of the state, and only rivaled by other blue crap-holes like New York City, Portland, and San Francisco. It is a bastion of bad politics, evil people, and an infestation of progressive policies that are a literal danger to our young people via their terrible schools. You'd think one of the wealthiest areas in this country would have the best schools, but ... nope.

Advertisement

Not even close.

Take, for example, what has been revealed about secret abortions in Fairfax County Public Schools.

No, we're not making this up.

It's been an interesting week for Fairfax County Public Schools, but in case you missed it. Let's recap how this week went.



Tuesday's bombshell: two minors and a teacher allege that Fairfax Centerville High facilitated covert abortions, without notifying parents.



1/🧵 pic.twitter.com/QhS6Q84AeV — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 9, 2025

Hooboy.

2/ Wednesday morning, @jakejakeny and I discuss the story as it's first media hit, and the story starts to gain traction as a result. Pro-life groups and the Republicans in Virginia begin to respond. pic.twitter.com/cxoeYPpAhD — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 9, 2025

Or, as our pals in the Leftist media love to say, Republicans POUNCE.

3/ Thursday, Libs of Tik-Tok shares the story from @NickMinock discussing the claims for WJLA, and it begins to go viral. https://t.co/ZU7gX3K5wN — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 9, 2025

Not good ... for Virginia Democrats.

4/ As the story begins to go viral, FCPS's superintendent responds, claiming in a letter to parents and staff:



"I want to stress that at no time would the situation as described in these allegations be acceptable in Fairfax County Public Schools." pic.twitter.com/jslfP9TDN4 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 9, 2025

Ya' don't say.

5/ Thursday evening, @IngrahamAngle takes the story national, and includes that FCPS spoke to The Angle, reiterating that the allegations are unacceptable and that an external investigation was underway.pic.twitter.com/Ko4LqONTUU — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 9, 2025

Something doesn't feel right here, you know?

6/ Friday morning, after allowing FCPS to dig themselves into the hole claiming that they had no idea about this story. I release a clip from a recording of Mrs. Perez telling FCPS investigator James Mackie in May about these allegations.pic.twitter.com/h2NBui1Fp6 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 9, 2025

Oopsie.

And OF COURSE.

7/ FCPS has been caught lying to parents in their first statement about these allegations.



The question now is obvious:



How can any Fairfax parent trust what the administration says?



Parents deserve better.



END 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BkYPY7CKuX — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 9, 2025

Lying to parents.

Ignoring parents.

Going around parents.

THIS is the Democrat way.

And speaking of the Democrat way:

Spanberger is on video refusing to say she supports parental consent:pic.twitter.com/qUq071TTqi — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 9, 2025

Well, well, well, wha'dya know?

We just know of 2 girls how many more do we not know about? — Pamela B (@pa10148) August 9, 2025

Excellent question.

Advertisement

A better question is, of course, why a woman like Spanberger running for governor can't openly say this is wrong. Are Democrats really so enthralled and even owned by abortion that something so horrific gets swept under the carpet? Or worse yet, supported?

============================================================

Related:

So THIS Is Why Mark Warner Keeps Attacking Tulsi Gabbard

Not Sure What's More HUMILIATING, MeidasTouch Pushing Fake JD Vance Story or the Obama Bro Who Bought It



Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare the HELL Out of Them

Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama's Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – 'HOW' Not 'IF' Russia Interfered

'A Predator's DREAM' --> California Goes Straight-Up STRANGER DANGER With Dangerous AB 495 Bill

============================================================

Editor's Note: Every day here at Twitchy, we strive to keep it classy and hold our elected officials to the same standard. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT and save 60% on your membership.