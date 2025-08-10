DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abigail Spanberger

Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:40 AM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Aww, yes. Northern Virginia. The bluest of the blue counties of the state, and only rivaled by other blue crap-holes like New York City, Portland, and San Francisco. It is a bastion of bad politics, evil people, and an infestation of progressive policies that are a literal danger to our young people via their terrible schools. You'd think one of the wealthiest areas in this country would have the best schools, but ... nope.

Not even close.

Take, for example, what has been revealed about secret abortions in Fairfax County Public Schools.

No, we're not making this up.

Hooboy.

Or, as our pals in the Leftist media love to say, Republicans POUNCE.

Not good ... for Virginia Democrats.

Ya' don't say.

Something doesn't feel right here, you know?

Oopsie.

And OF COURSE.

Lying to parents.

Ignoring parents.

Going around parents.

THIS is the Democrat way.

And speaking of the Democrat way:

Well, well, well, wha'dya know?

Excellent question.

A better question is, of course, why a woman like Spanberger running for governor can't openly say this is wrong. Are Democrats really so enthralled and even owned by abortion that something so horrific gets swept under the carpet? Or worse yet, supported?

============================================================

