Not Sure What's More HUMILIATING, MeidasTouch Pushing Fake JD Vance Story or the Obama Bro Who Bought It

Ok, we knew people on the Left were gullible (Biden ... really, guys?), but to see it happening in real-time? Watching them fall for an obviously fake story that's being debunked as it goes? Now THAT is something impressive, and not in a good way.

First of all, here's the story they're all having a TDS-HATE-boner about:

NEWS: JD Vance had the Army Corps of Engineers raise the water level of an Ohio river so he could improve the kayaking conditions for his birthday outing (The Guardian) pic.twitter.com/Kbxxb5b39D — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 6, 2025

From The Guardian.

Because that's a reliable source ... HA HA HA

JD Vance’s team had the army corps of engineers take the unusual step of changing the outflow of a lake in Ohio to accommodate a recent boating excursion on a family holiday, the Guardian has learned. The request from the US Secret Service was made to “support safe navigation” of the US vice-president’s security detail for an August outing on the Little Miami River, according to a statement by the US army corps of engineers (USACE). Vance was spotted in the south-western Ohio area on 2 August, his 41st birthday, according to social media posts that noted he was seen canoeing on the river, a tributary that Caesar Creek Lake feeds into. One source with knowledge of the matter who communicated with the Guardian anonymously alleged that the outflow request for the Caesar Creek Lake was not just to support the vice-president’s Secret Service detail, but also to create “ideal kayaking conditions”. The Guardian could not independently confirm this specific claim.

An anonymous source.

BECAUSE OF COURSE.

And here comes the debunking:

That photo on the left is from our @RuthlessPodcast fishing trip with JD last fall you losers https://t.co/eokBZque8D — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) August 8, 2025

But wait ... there's MORE.

These leftwing dorks are so dumb. They posted pictures of him swimming in a pool and fishing in Michigan last year. Most normal VP in history. https://t.co/BbiAboaW38 — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) August 8, 2025

Stupid stupid stupid.

This shows how desperate Libs are to find something on JD Vance. This story is incredibly dumb.



Secret Service said they raised the water level without asking @VP, so they could use motor boats in case of an emergency.



You can Kayak in a couple inches of water morons. https://t.co/HvX54JcddS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2025

The lies are getting comical. https://t.co/ykKKNmT0Sa — 🇺🇸 Bruce 2.0 (@TheBruceBallou) August 8, 2025

Seriously, we just have to laugh.

The Secret Service raised the water level in order to get their emergency motor boats on the river with the Vances.



This washed up loser has absolutely no clue what he’s talking about. Also the Little Miami is five minutes away from the VP’s house, not quite a “family vacation”. https://t.co/ceEspYxKLY — William Martin (@VPCommsDir) August 8, 2025

HAAAAAAA

Poor Obama van driver Tommy Vietor just can't deal with the reality of the story:

What a crock of shit. Was the water level raised because JD Vance is too big for his britches or just too big? Either way, glad we burned taxpayers dollars so your special boy could go for a swim! https://t.co/M1mLkCKNJ9 pic.twitter.com/LLQ0gKzRKL — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 8, 2025

He's such a sad little creature. Maybe he should have stuck with driving vans.

Your quote says that actually the Secret Service made the request. So we don’t even know if Jd Vance was aware that they did it https://t.co/kcBQBtQm6N — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 8, 2025

Ultimately, these mouth-breathers wanted to believe Vance is so selfish and mean that he forced the literal levels of a lake to rise for his family's vacation.

We get it, they are desperate, but lawn flamingos - this was just dumb.

