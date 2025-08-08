Grand Jury Indicts Six Suspects Arrested After Viral Cincinnati Beating, More Charges Pend...
Mikel Jollett’s Outrageous Claim That Republicans Don’t Want Cancer Cured Ignites X Firest...
Chuck Schumer's Latest TDS Offering Approaches 'Raw Hamburgers With Cheese' on the Cringe...
VIP
So THIS Is Why Mark Warner Keeps Attacking Tulsi Gabbard
You Made It Our Business: Lefty Laments the Days When Republicans Just Rolled...
The System Isn't Broken, It's RIGGED: Cincinnati Beating Victim Says Police Didn't Even...
Justice DENIED: Baltimore Man Who Beat Two Elderly Pro-Life Activists ON CAMERA Is...
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised...
Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare...
Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama's Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – 'HOW' Not...
VIP
'You Didn't Build That' Redux! Gavin Newsom Credits His Beloved Gov't Regulations for...
'A Predator's DREAM' --> California Goes Straight-Up STRANGER DANGER With Dangerous AB 495...
'Beyond Parody'! CBS News Spotted Recycling '10 Years Until...' Climate Change Fearmongeri...
Jarvis' Hilarious Thread of Keith Olbermann's Complicated, UNHINGED Relationship with Jesu...

Not Sure What's More HUMILIATING, MeidasTouch Pushing Fake JD Vance Story or the Obama Bro Who Bought It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on August 08, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Ok, we knew people on the Left were gullible (Biden ... really, guys?), but to see it happening in real-time? Watching them fall for an obviously fake story that's being debunked as it goes? Now THAT is something impressive, and not in a good way.

Advertisement

First of all, here's the story they're all having a TDS-HATE-boner about:

From The Guardian.

Because that's a reliable source ... HA HA HA

JD Vance’s team had the army corps of engineers take the unusual step of changing the outflow of a lake in Ohio to accommodate a recent boating excursion on a family holiday, the Guardian has learned.

The request from the US Secret Service was made to “support safe navigation” of the US vice-president’s security detail for an August outing on the Little Miami River, according to a statement by the US army corps of engineers (USACE).

Vance was spotted in the south-western Ohio area on 2 August, his 41st birthday, according to social media posts that noted he was seen canoeing on the river, a tributary that Caesar Creek Lake feeds into.

One source with knowledge of the matter who communicated with the Guardian anonymously alleged that the outflow request for the Caesar Creek Lake was not just to support the vice-president’s Secret Service detail, but also to create “ideal kayaking conditions”. The Guardian could not independently confirm this specific claim.

An anonymous source.

BECAUSE OF COURSE.

And here comes the debunking:

Recommended

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised As Questions
Doug P.
Advertisement

But wait ... there's MORE.

Stupid stupid stupid.

Seriously, we just have to laugh.

HAAAAAAA

Poor Obama van driver Tommy Vietor just can't deal with the reality of the story:

He's such a sad little creature. Maybe he should have stuck with driving vans.

Advertisement

Ultimately, these mouth-breathers wanted to believe Vance is so selfish and mean that he forced the literal levels of a lake to rise for his family's vacation. 

We get it, they are desperate, but lawn flamingos - this was just dumb.

============================================================

Related:

Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare the HELL Out of Them

Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama's Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – 'HOW' Not 'IF' Russia Interfered

'A Predator's DREAM' --> California Goes Straight-Up STRANGER DANGER With Dangerous AB 495 Bill

Just Following ORDERS? Newly Released Peter Strzok Doc Is NOT a Good Look for James Comey OR ... Obama

Schiff Just Hit the FAN! LOL! Adam Schiff Admits Democrats Can't Win Without Illegals. No, Really

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS JD VANCE JOE BIDEN OHIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised As Questions
Doug P.
You Made It Our Business: Lefty Laments the Days When Republicans Just Rolled Over for Democrats
Amy Curtis
Grand Jury Indicts Six Suspects Arrested After Viral Cincinnati Beating, More Charges Pending
Amy Curtis
Mikel Jollett’s Outrageous Claim That Republicans Don’t Want Cancer Cured Ignites X Firestorm
justmindy
Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare the HELL Out of Them
Sam J.
Chuck Schumer's Latest TDS Offering Approaches 'Raw Hamburgers With Cheese' on the Cringe Scale
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised As Questions Doug P.
Advertisement