Variety: Deceased ALF Star’s Family Remembers Her 'Burning Hatred for Trump'

Do you remember where you were on September 22, 1986? Probably in front of the TV, watching the premiere of ALF on NBC. The show ran for four seasons, but naming any of the stars would make for a good question on trivia night at the local bar. This editor has been sitting on this information for hours and can't help but make it his first post of the day.

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'ALF' Star Anne Schedeen Dies at 77; Family Remembers Her 'Burning Hatred for Trump' https://t.co/mwt76FpMLo — Variety (@Variety) June 15, 2026

As Sam reported earlier on Monday, Variety was on the long list of news sites run by leftist editors who only cover what they want to cover. Someone at Variety really wanted to get out the news that the family of ALF star Anne Schedeen remembered her for her "burning hatred for Trump." Brent Lang writes:

Anne Schedeen, who played the matriarch of a suburban family hiding a cuddly alien on “ALF,” died at age 77, her family announced Sunday on Facebook. In a statement, Schedeen’s family wrote, “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip-smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.”

Someone at Variety saw the announcement on Facebook and said, "What a scoop!"

That's what they remember her for?



That's sad.



That's really sad. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 15, 2026

If that's the first thing her family has to say, that must be a terrible existence. — Me (@Keefer1958) June 15, 2026

One would hope her contributions to her local community would have topped the list over whatever this is. How very sad. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) June 15, 2026

Imagine dying at that age and your entire euology being "orange man bad." TDS is a terrible disease. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 15, 2026

This is the saddest thing I've read today.



A woman remembered for her hate. — The Olde Geek (@JIM_THE_BOSS_) June 15, 2026

That's so sad — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) June 15, 2026

So glad she enjoyed the last decade of her life in peace. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) June 15, 2026

What a sad headline. That’s what her family has to say about her life? Every time I think I see a new low for TDS. — JustamomAk (@justthenews907) June 15, 2026

She passed away from TDS? — LurkMoarTV (@LurkMoarTV) June 15, 2026

She died doing what she loved: hating other people. — MrGarbage (@GarbageDudes) June 15, 2026

Ghoulish. Ghoulish from every angle.

I'm beginning to think that TDS has finally made the jump from amusing internet meme to genuine diagnosis. — Butkus McGee (@ButkusMcGee) June 15, 2026

Oh, TDS is very real.

I want my obit to mention my seething hatred for Brussel sprouts. It's an essential part of who I am. — Mark Darling (@RalphWGoethe) June 15, 2026

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My obit will be:



His family remembers his burning hatred for Alf. — Just this guy, ya know? (@notafinger42) June 15, 2026

Of all the things could have eulogized her with you hit send on this post. Amazing. — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe 🇻🇦 (@haz_beard) June 15, 2026

She also loved small dogs.

Mom, tell me about grandma, I don't remember much about her.



She had a burning hatred for Trump.



Thanks, mom. — 𝕻𝖔𝖘𝖙𝕸𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@PostMillone) June 15, 2026

A headline like this should be a wake up call for a lot of people out there. — Mac Foster 🐴 (@RealMacFoster) June 15, 2026

It's sad that the family thought to put this on Facebook, and it's even more sad that Variety picked it up as a news story. Maybe now she can finally rest in peace.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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