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Variety: Deceased ALF Star’s Family Remembers Her 'Burning Hatred for Trump'

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 15, 2026
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Do you remember where you were on September 22, 1986? Probably in front of the TV, watching the premiere of ALF on NBC. The show ran for four seasons, but naming any of the stars would make for a good question on trivia night at the local bar. This editor has been sitting on this information for hours and can't help but make it his first post of the day.

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As Sam reported earlier on Monday, Variety was on the long list of news sites run by leftist editors who only cover what they want to cover. Someone at Variety really wanted to get out the news that the family of ALF star Anne Schedeen remembered her for her "burning hatred for Trump." Brent Lang writes:

Anne Schedeen, who played the matriarch of a suburban family hiding a cuddly alien on “ALF,” died at age 77, her family announced Sunday on Facebook.

In a statement, Schedeen’s family wrote, “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip-smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.”

Someone at Variety saw the announcement on Facebook and said, "What a scoop!"

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Oh, TDS is very real.

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She also loved small dogs.

It's sad that the family thought to put this on Facebook, and it's even more sad that Variety picked it up as a news story. Maybe now she can finally rest in peace.

***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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