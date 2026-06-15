TMZ Insider Blows the LID OFF Lefty News Directors Playing Politics, ESPECIALLY in LA Mayoral Race (Vid)

It's fascinating when people who have worked in the mainstream media suddenly develop a conscience and decide to spill the beans on their leftist-biased industry.

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That, or there is a reason they're a former employee and it's all about looking for some sort of revenge.

Either way, we found this bit from Wall Street Apes very interesting, especially since the woman in the video is a former TMZ chick. Of course, it goes without saying that we can neither confirm nor deny what she's saying.

Watch this:

Former TMZ Insider who worked at TMZ and has nearly a decade in New York News experience is speaking out



She says the mail in ballots in Los Angeles are very clearly fraud but TMZ won’t cover it because of the ‘TMZ News Directors’



She explains that if Leftist news directors… pic.twitter.com/yNdFflIpoi — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2026

Post continues:

... don’t support a story, it won’t get covered “Let me tell you, one thing I've learned is that if a news director does not support what is going on or what needs to be reported for the truth, they're not going to investigate it. They're not going to. It will not be on their network, period”This TMZ insider is telling us to our faces that both news and major shows will not cover stories if the director doesn’t support the story politically So that got me thinking, which shows and news have “left leaning” directors that would ignore stories like voter fraud? Here’s the list: • TMZ

• People Magazine

• Us Weekly

• E! News

• Access Hollywood

• Entertainment Tonight

• The View

• Extra

• BuzzFeed Entertainment

• HuffPost Entertainment

• Daily Mail US

• Page Six

• Vibe Magazine

• Rolling Stone

• The Hollywood Reporter

• Variety

• IndieWire

• Deadline Hollywood

• CNN

• MSNBC

• ABC News

• CBS News

• NBC News

• PBS

• NPR

• BBC News This needs attention. We can’t survive as a country with this much coordinated misinformation.

There's a reason it's called fake news.

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