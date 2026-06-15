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Suck It, SPLC! Major Tech Platform Will No Longer Blacklist Conservatives Using Controversial 'Hate Map'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:25 PM on June 15, 2026
AngieArtist

In a detailed thread on X, Tyler O'Neil breaks down how DoorDash has started rolling back its use of the SPLC’s controversial 'hate map' to screen employee charitable donations—effectively ending the automatic blacklisting of mainstream conservative and Christian nonprofits.

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Pretty rad, right?

The move follows pressure from groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom and comes amid growing scrutiny of the SPLC, which faces federal fraud charges for allegedly misusing donor funds while building its reputation as a watchdog against extremism.

It’s the latest example of companies quietly distancing themselves from a once-powerful blacklist that critics say has long been weaponized against mainstream right-of-center organizations. And it's a beautiful thing.

Check out his thread:

Grab a snack ... this is lengthy but worth the read.

DoorDash’s decision to stop letting the SPLC dictate employee giving marks another significant win for conservatives pushing back against the Southern Poverty Law Center’s once-untouchable blacklist. 

After years of smearing mainstream Christian, pro-life, and conservative groups as 'hate organizations,' the SPLC is watching its corporate clout evaporate as more companies choose not to outsource their values to a partisan smear factory now facing fraud allegations and widespread distrust. 

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If DoorDash can break free, others will follow. The SPLC’s days of weaponizing corporate HR departments may finally be numbered.

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