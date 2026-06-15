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Weather Channel Falls FLAT on Its Trump-Hating FACE After Pushing APOCALYPTIC UFC Freedom 250 Forecast

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on June 15, 2026
Twitchy

Aww, would you look at that? The Weather Channel put together a special forecast just for the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House last night.

And while storms were in the area, we're pretty sure this was a slight overreaction to elicit a certain response from haters... heck, they could have even been trying to keep people from showing up.

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They suck, right?

Check this apocalyptic forecast out:

Post continues:

... index alongside massive swarms of mosquitoes and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage. While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.

MASSIVE SWARMS OF MOSQUITOS.

Since when does the weather forecast mosquitoes? 

What next? 

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

HUGE SWATHS OF MURDER HORNETS WILL FEAST ON ATTENDEES... MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Holy Hell.

As we all know now, this did not happen, even a little bit.

Almost as if God is a UFC fan.

And an America fan.

Who knew?

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FuzzyChimp
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Yup.

Amen.

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