Weather Channel Falls FLAT on Its Trump-Hating FACE After Pushing APOCALYPTIC UFC Freedom 250 Forecast

Aww, would you look at that? The Weather Channel put together a special forecast just for the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House last night.

And while storms were in the area, we're pretty sure this was a slight overreaction to elicit a certain response from haters... heck, they could have even been trying to keep people from showing up.

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They suck, right?

Check this apocalyptic forecast out:

UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights. On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat… pic.twitter.com/3tZWmyRCHx — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 14, 2026

Post continues:

... index alongside massive swarms of mosquitoes and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage. While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.

MASSIVE SWARMS OF MOSQUITOS.

Since when does the weather forecast mosquitoes?

What next?

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

HUGE SWATHS OF MURDER HORNETS WILL FEAST ON ATTENDEES... MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Holy Hell.

As we all know now, this did not happen, even a little bit.

The skies parted, all the storms went around the entire event and the winds picked up just enough to blow those apocalyptic mosquitos away.

It definitely was planned😏✝️ pic.twitter.com/opLi3Msliy — LisaLou (@LisaLou) June 15, 2026

Almost as if God is a UFC fan.

And an America fan.

Who knew?

Aged like milk. https://t.co/Er9geTW6jx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 15, 2026

Yup.

How'd this work out for you, @weatherchannel ?

1. No rain

2. No wind

3. No mosquitoes

4. The most American photo ever taken 👇 https://t.co/JVUOjVrHE2 pic.twitter.com/KuxKZHSG5e — TexasBulldog (@Texas__Bulldog) June 15, 2026

Amen.

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