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Eat Your Wheaties Because You'll Need Your STRENGTH to Adequately Mock These UFC Freedom 250 Hater Posts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on June 15, 2026
Twitchy

Oh look. A bunch of Leftists and Never Trumpers are mad about something Trump did. Must be a day that ends in Y.

Considering how successful, stunning, and patriotic the UFC Freedom 250 event was at the White House last night, you just know they're melting down.

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Ok, to be fair, they have been melting down ... and they never really stop. But this has has been a lot, even for them.

Get ready to point and laugh:

Of course, if this Paul person had bothered to watch he'd know they were not saluting the fighter, but an Medal of Honor winner from WWII.

Lefties are such simple creatures.

There's more.

It was actually free on CBS streaming, but we digress.

No tax dollars paid for the event.

UFC paid for it.

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Sure, Pedro. If you say so.

They really hate how much Americans loved this event.

On that note, they really hate America as well.

Can you imagine being this angry about something that has nothing to do with you? Bizarre.

It was awesome.

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What's hilarious is the only trash we see is in these posts.

Ahem.

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