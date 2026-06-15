Eat Your Wheaties Because You'll Need Your STRENGTH to Adequately Mock These UFC Freedom 250 Hater Posts

Oh look. A bunch of Leftists and Never Trumpers are mad about something Trump did. Must be a day that ends in Y.

Considering how successful, stunning, and patriotic the UFC Freedom 250 event was at the White House last night, you just know they're melting down.

Advertisement

Ok, to be fair, they have been melting down ... and they never really stop. But this has has been a lot, even for them.

Get ready to point and laugh:

This is beyond ludicrous.



Why the hell are U.S. Marines and soldiers saluting a UFC fighter?



The military swears an oath to the Constitution, not celebrities, influencers, or the latest personality cult. Watching service members rendered as props for a UFC spectacle is beneath… pic.twitter.com/gPh0590gtv — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) June 15, 2026

Of course, if this Paul person had bothered to watch he'd know they were not saluting the fighter, but an Medal of Honor winner from WWII.

Lefties are such simple creatures.

There's more.

There’s a lot about this UFC White House event that should not sit well with you.



At the top of the list should be that you can’t watch it unless you subscribe to Paramount+.



It’s not public.



Americans cannot see this event happening at The People’s House without paying a… https://t.co/QpNUAsWqr0 — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) June 15, 2026

It was actually free on CBS streaming, but we digress.

Your tax dollars at work, folks https://t.co/q9yX6fWK9L — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 15, 2026

No tax dollars paid for the event.

UFC paid for it.

MAGA will be remembered as the most embarrassing political phenomenon ever to stain the history of America, just a gutter movement that elevated the worst, dumbest, most vile among us https://t.co/sNAeVr4snp — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 15, 2026

Sure, Pedro. If you say so.

This isn't a celebration of America 250. This is corruption on full display on the White House lawn:



➡️ Trump owns shares in both UFC and Paramount



➡️UFC CEO Dana White donated $1 million to a pro-Trump super PAC



➡️ One of the event's sponsors donated $35 million to MAGA, Inc. https://t.co/HBDtmfRDXD — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) June 15, 2026

They really hate how much Americans loved this event.

On that note, they really hate America as well.

What a f**king disgrace. Trump and his parasitic grifter kids have turned the White House into a sleazy souvenir stand. While UFC Freedom 250 is happening on the go**amn lawn, the Trump crime family is openly pimping overpriced trash coins — $12,000 for a gold medallion with… pic.twitter.com/UwcIvyNDkp — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 13, 2026

Can you imagine being this angry about something that has nothing to do with you? Bizarre.

Man the UFC Freedom 250 card was genuinely so ass. What a failure. Rigged fights. Dead crowd. Way too political. Just terrible. #UFCWhiteHouse — x - Jay Money (@insiderJmoney) June 15, 2026

It was awesome.

It’s disgusting & disgraceful that Trump desecrated the South Lawn of the White House with his white trash amusement park & UFC stage for the UFC Freedom 250 birthday bash. The grifting biatch will be selling gold coins with his mugshot for $12,000! 😡 https://t.co/Z58rz8kM2Z pic.twitter.com/QnWlC4UzMb — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) June 13, 2026

Advertisement

What's hilarious is the only trash we see is in these posts.

Ahem.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.