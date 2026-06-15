Jim Acosta Has Staked Out the Kennedy Center and Provides Another Gripping Berlin...
VIP
Social Media Platform the UK Is Still Allowing Kids Under 16 to Use...
Weather Channel Falls FLAT on Its Trump-Hating FACE After Pushing APOCALYPTIC UFC Freedom...
VIP
Super Rich Actor Leads Dems Into a Bold Midterm Strategy of 'I Can't...
THEY MAD: UFC Freedom 250 Fighter 'Goes Off-Script' Going THERE About Michelle Obama...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Soros Silence: Scott Jennings Rebukes Dems on CNN for Focusing on Musk but...
Reid’em and Weep: Ex-MSNBC Host Tells Leftist Crowd That Fired ‘Journos’ Exiled to...
Replace Your Bettes: Dems Enlist Octogenarian Singer to Counter Trump’s UFC Freedom 250...
Platner Platitudes: Dems Jeffries and Warnock Regurgitate ‘Voters’ Decide’ Slop for Maine...
President Trump: Iran Deal is Now Complete
Griftin' Hillary Strikes Again: Clutching Pearls at UFC While Shilling White House Coaster...
Biden Loyalist: Platner’s Nazi Tat, Wife-Beating, Pedo App & Rape Fantasies Aren’t Just...
Jon Gabriel Explains Two Definitions of America

Ma'am? LOL! Buzz Patterson Just CLEANED Hillary's Clock Spilling Some Seriously DAMNING Tea and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on June 15, 2026
Twitchy/Sam J.

It's amazing to us that Hillary Clinton thinks she still matters politically ... 

Then again, there's a reason we have been calling her political herpes for a decade now.

Advertisement

She's annoying, burning, itchy, and never goes away.

Case in point:

It's not her house.

It was never her house.

And it never will be.

Buzz Patterson was more than happy to remind her of this fact... plus a little more tea.

Post continues:

... groping female Air Force enlisted crew on Air Force One, you and your staff treated the military with open disdain, like we were the help, not the men and women sworn to protect this nation. The disrespect for anything non-Clinton was palpable.

You lecture about 'respect for the institution' while your husband lost the nuclear codes and shrugged it off. 

And when you finally slinked out in 2001? You and your crew trashed the place—vandalism, theft, glue in drawers, obscene messages, stolen property, and filth left behind for the next administration. 

The GAO confirmed it. Classy exit from the “people’s house.” The White House belongs to the American people, not your grifting dynasty. They just elected a fighter who actually respects the military and the office. Keep ripping off poor kids in Haiti, selling your merch and clutching pearls. 

Sit down, bitch. The adults are back in charge.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

What he said.

============================================================

Related:

THAT Took Cojones! UFC Freedom 250 Fighter Josh Hokit Went THERE About Michelle Obama (CUE the MELTDOWN!)

Weather Channel Falls FLAT on Its Trump-Hating FACE After Pushing APOCALYPTIC UFC Freedom 250 Forecast

THEY MAD: UFC Freedom 250 Fighter 'Goes Off-Script' Going THERE About Michelle Obama and OHHH the COPIUM

A STUDY for This? DUH: X's Reaction to Study Showing Conservatives Are Happier than Liberals Is GOLD

'Cute Speech. CONGRATS': Mark Cuban Shuts Ro Khanna DOWN in SURPRISING Back and Forth About Capitalism

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BILL CLINTON MILITARY WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Weather Channel Falls FLAT on Its Trump-Hating FACE After Pushing APOCALYPTIC UFC Freedom 250 Forecast
Sam J.
THEY MAD: UFC Freedom 250 Fighter 'Goes Off-Script' Going THERE About Michelle Obama and OHHH the COPIUM
Sam J.
Soros Silence: Scott Jennings Rebukes Dems on CNN for Focusing on Musk but Not Their Ultra-Wealthy Donors
Warren Squire
Jim Acosta Has Staked Out the Kennedy Center and Provides Another Gripping Berlin Wall-Style Update
Doug P.
Replace Your Bettes: Dems Enlist Octogenarian Singer to Counter Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 White House Event
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement