Ma'am? LOL! Buzz Patterson Just CLEANED Hillary's Clock Spilling Some Seriously DAMNING Tea and HOOBOY

It's amazing to us that Hillary Clinton thinks she still matters politically ...

Then again, there's a reason we have been calling her political herpes for a decade now.

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She's annoying, burning, itchy, and never goes away.

Case in point:

Remember, during today's literal cage match on the White House grounds:



No matter what, it's not his house. It's our house.



Get a hat, coaster, or sticker to support groups and candidates who will respect the form AND the function of the people's house. https://t.co/yGDgJciDQZ pic.twitter.com/iDwMKfCuL6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 14, 2026

It's not her house.

It was never her house.

And it never will be.

Buzz Patterson was more than happy to remind her of this fact... plus a little more tea.

@HillaryClinton



Ma’am, I was the Air Force Lt. Colonel who carried the nuclear football for your husband inside that “people’s house” you’re suddenly so precious about. I saw it all up close for two years.



While Bill was getting blow jobs in the Oval Office from an intern and… https://t.co/dCpahYIzAW — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 14, 2026

Post continues:

... groping female Air Force enlisted crew on Air Force One, you and your staff treated the military with open disdain, like we were the help, not the men and women sworn to protect this nation. The disrespect for anything non-Clinton was palpable. You lecture about 'respect for the institution' while your husband lost the nuclear codes and shrugged it off. And when you finally slinked out in 2001? You and your crew trashed the place—vandalism, theft, glue in drawers, obscene messages, stolen property, and filth left behind for the next administration. The GAO confirmed it. Classy exit from the “people’s house.” The White House belongs to the American people, not your grifting dynasty. They just elected a fighter who actually respects the military and the office. Keep ripping off poor kids in Haiti, selling your merch and clutching pearls. Sit down, bitch. The adults are back in charge.

What he said.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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