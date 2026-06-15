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Hasan Piker Goes Full Stalin: Cheers Plan to Throw Republicans in Prison

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Hasan Piker, Leftist influencer, currently campaigning with tons of Democrat commies running for office, is a huge fan of a woman named Gertrude who wants to imprison Republicans. So much so, he led a cheer in her honor yesterday. 

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Hopefully, Democrats do not regain power because they already put lots of Republicans in jail under Biden, from J6 Defendants to Pro-Life grandmothers, and it seems Gertrude and Hasan hope they get that chance once again.

The problem isn't just Gertrude. She's just one person. The problem is Hasan Piker has a massive platform and he agrees with Gertrude.

Republicans don't believe Democrats will do the insane things they say will they do. They will.

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Socialists, Communists, etc.

A classic case of projection.

They certainly hate half of America enough to imprison them. That's pretty scary. 

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That's the scary part. 

That's why people like Piker want to take away our guns. Then, they can imprison right leaning Americans and there is no way for Republicans to defend themselves. 

America has an immigrant assimilation issue, and it shows.  

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Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY PRO-LIFE REPUBLICAN PARTY SOCIALISM

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