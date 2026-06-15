Hasan Piker Goes Full Stalin: Cheers Plan to Throw Republicans in Prison

Hasan Piker, Leftist influencer, currently campaigning with tons of Democrat commies running for office, is a huge fan of a woman named Gertrude who wants to imprison Republicans. So much so, he led a cheer in her honor yesterday.
Hopefully, Democrats do not regain power because they already put lots of Republicans in jail under Biden, from J6 Defendants to Pro-Life grandmothers, and it seems Gertrude and Hasan hope they get that chance once again.
Hasan Piker leads chant in support of "criminalizing" being Republican:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2026
“If you think people in this room are radical, you should listen to a 75-year-old named Gertrude who’s out there and wants to basically criminalize being a Republican.” pic.twitter.com/5ZSiq2k8vm
The problem isn't just Gertrude. She's just one person. The problem is Hasan Piker has a massive platform and he agrees with Gertrude.
When these people tell you what they want to do, you should believe them. https://t.co/rEkCeqGAP9— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 15, 2026
Republicans don't believe Democrats will do the insane things they say will they do. They will.
The people who claim they're "saving democracy" are saying "criminalize being a Republican." https://t.co/mCja8A3HNs— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 15, 2026
Democrats… 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️ https://t.co/PtmGtEjFon— Melissa Lawrence (@MelissaLaw30615) June 15, 2026
Recommended
Socialists, Communists, etc.
It would be a huge mistake to assume they're joking. https://t.co/4m8gv6qGde— Dave (@DilligafDave01) June 15, 2026
Yet lefties call everyone else Nazis and Fascists while they display it proudly. https://t.co/F0Pglfj0j9— Creamy Giblets (@CreamyGiblets) June 15, 2026
A classic case of projection.
Defeat the Islamofascists, https://t.co/8OCas4gq1A— Robert Bass (@robert90779) June 15, 2026
The Democratic Party are anti-western, anti-constitutional, pro-Marxist domestic extremists and need to be treated as such. These people are a direct threat to our nation and need to be subverted. https://t.co/p7UPnh3nbk— Augusto Pugnochet - The Anti-Communist Pug (@pugnochet) June 15, 2026
They certainly hate half of America enough to imprison them. That's pretty scary.
This vile antisemitic communist is a poster boy for the @DNC https://t.co/OJitEjEUC8— RizzoB12 (@RizzoB12) June 15, 2026
Stalinists will be Stalinists https://t.co/ptvsuGTdWb— Sherlock Homes (@Sherloc9638559) June 15, 2026
The Left doesn’t want to defeat Republicans at the ballot box.— Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) June 15, 2026
They want to eliminate them. https://t.co/bb3JNgiJjF
That's the scary part.
If they could, commies like Piker would bury us alive. The 2A prevents that. https://t.co/JB6ynuOpyC— UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) June 15, 2026
That's why people like Piker want to take away our guns. Then, they can imprison right leaning Americans and there is no way for Republicans to defend themselves.
I guarantee you at least 80% of the people in the room, Piker included, have ties to America going back all of five minutes. They hate us, the country, and our history. Get them out. https://t.co/3njFvjWh0E— Carlos E. Andino Jr. (@carloseandinojr) June 15, 2026
America has an immigrant assimilation issue, and it shows.
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