Hasan Piker Goes Full Stalin: Cheers Plan to Throw Republicans in Prison

Hasan Piker, Leftist influencer, currently campaigning with tons of Democrat commies running for office, is a huge fan of a woman named Gertrude who wants to imprison Republicans. So much so, he led a cheer in her honor yesterday.

Advertisement

Hopefully, Democrats do not regain power because they already put lots of Republicans in jail under Biden, from J6 Defendants to Pro-Life grandmothers, and it seems Gertrude and Hasan hope they get that chance once again.

Hasan Piker leads chant in support of "criminalizing" being Republican:



“If you think people in this room are radical, you should listen to a 75-year-old named Gertrude who’s out there and wants to basically criminalize being a Republican.” pic.twitter.com/5ZSiq2k8vm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2026

The problem isn't just Gertrude. She's just one person. The problem is Hasan Piker has a massive platform and he agrees with Gertrude.

When these people tell you what they want to do, you should believe them. https://t.co/rEkCeqGAP9 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 15, 2026

Republicans don't believe Democrats will do the insane things they say will they do. They will.

The people who claim they're "saving democracy" are saying "criminalize being a Republican." https://t.co/mCja8A3HNs — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 15, 2026

Socialists, Communists, etc.

It would be a huge mistake to assume they're joking. https://t.co/4m8gv6qGde — Dave (@DilligafDave01) June 15, 2026

Yet lefties call everyone else Nazis and Fascists while they display it proudly. https://t.co/F0Pglfj0j9 — Creamy Giblets (@CreamyGiblets) June 15, 2026

A classic case of projection.

The Democratic Party are anti-western, anti-constitutional, pro-Marxist domestic extremists and need to be treated as such. These people are a direct threat to our nation and need to be subverted. https://t.co/p7UPnh3nbk — Augusto Pugnochet - The Anti-Communist Pug (@pugnochet) June 15, 2026

They certainly hate half of America enough to imprison them. That's pretty scary.

This vile antisemitic communist is a poster boy for the @DNC https://t.co/OJitEjEUC8 — RizzoB12 (@RizzoB12) June 15, 2026

Stalinists will be Stalinists https://t.co/ptvsuGTdWb — Sherlock Homes (@Sherloc9638559) June 15, 2026

The Left doesn’t want to defeat Republicans at the ballot box.



They want to eliminate them. https://t.co/bb3JNgiJjF — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) June 15, 2026

Advertisement

That's the scary part.

If they could, commies like Piker would bury us alive. The 2A prevents that. https://t.co/JB6ynuOpyC — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) June 15, 2026

That's why people like Piker want to take away our guns. Then, they can imprison right leaning Americans and there is no way for Republicans to defend themselves.

I guarantee you at least 80% of the people in the room, Piker included, have ties to America going back all of five minutes. They hate us, the country, and our history. Get them out. https://t.co/3njFvjWh0E — Carlos E. Andino Jr. (@carloseandinojr) June 15, 2026

America has an immigrant assimilation issue, and it shows.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.