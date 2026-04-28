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Dem Identity of WHCD Shooting Suspect Triggers Legacy Media Pivot to Tired False Narrative (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on April 28, 2026
Meme screenshot

It was the easiest prediction to make. We all knew that once the WHCD shooting suspect was identified as a lefty Democrat, legacy media would instantly pivot from him and his political motivations to the fake narrative of ‘gun violence.’  

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Looks like everyone got the memo. (WATCH)

Of course, Wolf Blitzer!

Posters have seen this movie before. They know the media’s storyline always shifts once the shooter’s political affiliation is determined. 

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Correct. They’re going to use an attack by a gun-wielding Democrat to try to strip the Second Amendment rights of MAGA, Republicans, and conservatives.

Posters say that just like criminals, Democrats prefer unarmed victims.

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It makes sense when you realize the Democrats are the authoritarians. A disarmed public is easier to control.

Commenters say the whole concept of 'gun violence' makes no sense.

Apparently, your gun must be attached to a Democrat for it to become deadly. With that being the case, it seems like the real problem isn’t guns or ‘gun violence’ but Democrats themselves.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MEDIA BIAS SECOND AMENDMENT

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