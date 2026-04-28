Dem Identity of WHCD Shooting Suspect Triggers Legacy Media Pivot to Tired False Narrative (WATCH)

It was the easiest prediction to make. We all knew that once the WHCD shooting suspect was identified as a lefty Democrat, legacy media would instantly pivot from him and his political motivations to the fake narrative of ‘gun violence.’

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Looks like everyone got the memo. (WATCH)

To run cover for an assassination attempt by a leftist, Democrats and their media allies march in lockstep:



“Gun Violence!" pic.twitter.com/3AJ3cVGyrK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2026

Here they are, using the only argument they have. Again. It's probably just a subject change effort at this point. — ROUS are Real (@ROUSareReal) April 27, 2026

Even Wolff… — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) April 27, 2026

Wolf is one of the prime propagadists — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2026

Of course, Wolf Blitzer!

Posters have seen this movie before. They know the media’s storyline always shifts once the shooter’s political affiliation is determined.

Attacker who leans left = Gun violence

Attacker who leans right = Right wing extremism, Nazi, deplorable, racist, xenophobe + gun violence

Different political view = different outrage — ohmyword (@kapease) April 28, 2026

Yes, a "gun" was used, but this was most definitely Democrat Violence. All those talking heads spew garbage. The weak minded absorb it and act. — Upside Down World (@80s_Patriot) April 27, 2026

It is not gun violence problem. It is violence committed by people radicalized by the over the top rhetoric from the left who pick up a gun problem. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) April 27, 2026

Same old worthless playbook. They have no plan to save America. None. — Kara ☘️🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@KaraBoutU2) April 27, 2026

Correct. They’re going to use an attack by a gun-wielding Democrat to try to strip the Second Amendment rights of MAGA, Republicans, and conservatives.

Posters say that just like criminals, Democrats prefer unarmed victims.

Every. Single. Time.



We're the most heavily armed civilian population in the world and their never ending wet dream is gun confiscation.



Why? Because they know they can only go so far until we're unarmed. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) April 28, 2026

I don't get their point. Are they trying to say that guns will cease to exist if they disarm law-abiding citizens?



Oh, wait! Then only the government and criminals will have them!



And if Democrats are in power, I am repeating myself. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 28, 2026

Leave it to Democrats to want to disarm the public while a crazed authoritarian dictator is in charge. — Stephanie (@thymeless77) April 28, 2026

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It makes sense when you realize the Democrats are the authoritarians. A disarmed public is easier to control.

Commenters say the whole concept of 'gun violence' makes no sense.

This is weird. I have a loaded gun, just a few feet away. It’s been there for years. It hasn’t committed ANY violence at all.

🤔🤔🤔 — Milo_in_SRQ (@Milo_In_SRQ) April 28, 2026

I am just SO grateful my firearms didn't break out of the safe, sneak out the front door an cause public havoc and harm while I was sleeping. — Willfultriumph (@Willfultriumph) April 28, 2026

Apparently, your gun must be attached to a Democrat for it to become deadly. With that being the case, it seems like the real problem isn’t guns or ‘gun violence’ but Democrats themselves.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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