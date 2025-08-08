Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare the HELL Out of Them

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Truth Nukes a Reporter Pushing Dem Talking Points Disguised...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on August 08, 2025
meme

As Twitchy readers know, AG Pam Bondi has been busy preparing to hold Adam Schiff and Letitia James accountable for at least some of their alleged crimes. Hey, if all she can get them on is mortgage fraud, if that means we see a perp walk, we'll take it. At this point, we'd take any action from any agency holding these corrupt, lying, devious, election-interfering douche-waffles accountable.

And considering the special prosecutor she appointed to their cases?

Damn, that's just cruel.

We hope. Yes, yes, we are petty that way.

Heh.

Not even a little bit.

Ed Martin will eat them alive.

Make sure to pop all the popcorn.

Ruthless. That's an excellent way to describe Martin.

There's a reason they fought so hard to keep him from becoming the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. It didn't really matter though because, here we are.

Ours as well.

Woot and woot.

Could it be some real accountability and consequences? Finally? 

Man, we sure hope so.

C'mon karma!

