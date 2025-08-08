Special Prosecutor AG Bondi Assigns to Letitia James AND Adam Schiff Should Scare the HELL Out of Them

As Twitchy readers know, AG Pam Bondi has been busy preparing to hold Adam Schiff and Letitia James accountable for at least some of their alleged crimes. Hey, if all she can get them on is mortgage fraud, if that means we see a perp walk, we'll take it. At this point, we'd take any action from any agency holding these corrupt, lying, devious, election-interfering douche-waffles accountable.
And considering the special prosecutor she appointed to their cases?
Damn, that's just cruel.
We hope. Yes, yes, we are petty that way.
Heh.
🚨 BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi appoints Ed Martin to investigate Letitia James, Adam Schiff as special prosecutor.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 8, 2025
Oh, this is not going to end well for them. pic.twitter.com/ih4tV2jH7V
Not even a little bit.
Ed Martin will eat them alive.
Make sure to pop all the popcorn.
August 8, 2025
Fantastic. Eagle Ed Martin is perfectly ruthless.— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 8, 2025
Ruthless. That's an excellent way to describe Martin.
There's a reason they fought so hard to keep him from becoming the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. It didn't really matter though because, here we are.
This has just made my day.— Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) August 8, 2025
Ours as well.
Woot and woot.
Adam schiff Right now pic.twitter.com/3I7QCuP3hR— pirates of memes (@processor140429) August 8, 2025
Could it be some real accountability and consequences? Finally?
Man, we sure hope so.
C'mon karma!
